State of the Union 2024: Biden slams Trump over Nato rhetoric as he proves he’s ready for the fight: Live
Follow for the latest reaction to the president’s bombastic speech to joint-session
Biden vows to restore Roe v Wade during 2024 State of the Union address
Joe Biden gave a fiery State of the Union speech on Thursday evening laying out the case for his re-election and addressing both domestic and international issues before a joint session of Congress, while slamming his predecessor’s record.
The president touted his achievements, allayed concerns about his age and warned of the threat to democracy at home and abroad ahead of a crucial election year, even condemning those who perpetuate lies about the January 6 Capitol riot.
A pumped-up President Biden vowed to restore Roe v Wade, championed his economic achievements, and recommitted the US to Ukraine and its Nato allies, as well as announcing further aid to Gaza.
He also called for greater co-operation in Congress to resolve the crisis at the southern border and criticised those Republicans who bowed to Donald Trump’s wish to tank bipartisan legislation to deal with illegal immigration.
Despite House speaker Mike Johnson having sent a “very clear” message to his fellow Republicans to “turn the temperature down” and show “decorum” to avoid some of the more raucous scenes of recent years, there were still moments of heckling, which the president dealt with handily.
President closes address with moving reflection on American history and optimism: ‘I see a future…’
This is how Biden rounded off his speech last night, a genuinely rousing moment that deserved the standing ovation it got, at least from one half of the House.
Watch: Biden jokes ‘I kinda wish sometimes I was cognitively impaired’
This was Biden’s response after veteran Democrat Jerry Nadler, who appeared to doze off in his seat at one point, congratulated the president on his energetic speech and told him that no one could say he is “cognitively impaired” now.
Joe Biden joked that sometimes he wished he was “cognitively impaired” as he worked the room after his State of the Union address. Representative Jerry Nadler approached the president to praise his speech on Thursday evening (8 February) and suggested that nobody would talk about him being “cognitively impaired now.” Mr Biden, 81, has been criticised in recent days for failing to undergo a cognitive test as part of his annual physical exam. Following his two-and-a-half-hour check-up last month, Dr Kevin O’Connor determined Mr Biden “is a healthy, active, robust, 81-year-old male who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency”.
Katie Britt rebuttal review: ‘This is one of our biggest disasters ever’
I think this speaks for itself.
Not that you would know it from Fox and Friends, a domain into which reality rarely intrudes and where she was heartily congratulated for her Tony-nominated performance this morning.
Here’s Indy100’s Liam O’Dell to round up more of the reaction to Britt’s decidedly weird speech.
Naturally, Republicans had a lot to say about US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress on Thursday. Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shouted out heckles about Hunter Biden and murdered student Laken Riley, and Alabama senator Katie Britt issued her own bizarre res...
Republican Katie Britt’s ‘creepy’ SOTU rebuttal ends up the butt of the joke
The Alabama senator slammed President Biden on border security, calling him a “dithering and diminished leader” in her official response to the State of the Union apparently from her own kitchen in Montgomery.
But, it was her own emotional and indignant speech that was widely mocked as “dramatic,” “creepy,” and “insincere” online.
Gustaf Kilander and Mike Bedigan have more on what was a truly bizarre performance, more along the lines of an unsuccessful audition for a high school play than a serious political address answering the commander-in-chief.
‘Seriously, the Katie Britt response is scary as shit. This is like a sci-fi movie. This is Handmaid’s Tale coming to life,’ one person posted on X
Heckler thrown out of State of the Union for screaming about deadly attack
The man tossed out of the House for shouting “Remember Abbey Gate!” was later identified as Gold Star parent Steven Nikoui, whose son, US Marine Kareem Nikoui, was one of the 13 US troops killed in the Kabul airport bombing in August 2021 as the US military withdrew its troops from Afghanistan.
Rachel Sharp has more.
Abbey Gate was the scene of a horrific terrorist attack outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport back in August 2021
Biden mistakenly invites people to Moscow in State of the Union gaffe
It wasn’t a perfect night for the president, the self-confessed “gaffe machine” making at least one notable verbal blunder, but, honestly, it was well past everybody’s bedtime.
Here’s more on that from Gustaf Kilander.
President Joe Biden also referred to murdered student Laken Riley as ‘Lincoln Riley’
Biden stuns Republicans by going on attack over border
Surprising Greene, the president did actually invoke Riley during his speech as he refused to shy away from addressing the southern border and House Republicans’ efforts to sabotage a bipartisan bill to address its illegal immigration crisis, allegedly on Donald Trump’s say-so.
“I believe that given the opportunity for a majority in the House and Senate would endorse the bill... But unfortunately, politics [has] derailed this bill so far. I'm told my predecessor called members of Congress in the Senate to demand they block the bill,” he said of Trump.
Gustaf Kilander has this report.
‘That bipartisan bill would hire 1500 more security agents and officers, 100 more immigration judges, help tackle the backlog of two million cases,’ president says in forceful address
Marjorie Taylor Greene hands out Laken Riley pins ahead of SOTU – after her parents turned down Republican invite
The Georgia populist naturally paid no attention to House speaker Mike Johnson’s appeal for “decorum”, showing up in a red MAGA cap and handing out pins, including to Biden, in tribute to murdered nursing student Laken Riley – attacked while out jogging by 26-year-old Venezuelan national Jose Ibarra – attempting to make bad taste political capital out of her tragic death even after her parents had rejected a Republican invitation to attend the speech.
Gustaf Kilander has more.
‘My district was fine with me calling him a liar last year,’ Greene says, adding ‘I’ll decide in the moment’ if she’ll yell at Biden again during state of the union address
Analysis: It’s not what Biden said at the State of the Union that matters. It’s how he said it
Eric Garcia and Katie Hawkinson offer this review of the president’s speech, saying it was more about deying the years and demonstrating his vitality as a campaigner than the substance of what he had to say.
The president successfully tackled doubts about his age and mental capacity during his 2024 State of the Union address, Eric Garcia and Katie Hawkinson report from Capitol Hill
Fact-checking Trump’s error-strewn ‘play by play’ commentary on the State of the Union
Over on Planet Trump, or Truth Social, The Donald was engaging in some live-trolling while Biden spoke.
It was, as you can imagine, a steady dribble of stream-of-consciousness gibberish punctuated by ads for his “signature trading card”, “mugshot coins” and branded sweatpants sponsored posts from an anti-vaccine “JesusMAGA” account with 80 followers.
Alex Woodward is here to correct his “corrections”.
The former president used his Truth Social to ‘correct’ his successor. The Independent corrected his corrections
