Joe Biden gave a fiery State of the Union speech on Thursday evening laying out the case for his re-election and addressing both domestic and international issues before a joint session of Congress, while slamming his predecessor’s record.

The president touted his achievements, allayed concerns about his age and warned of the threat to democracy at home and abroad ahead of a crucial election year, even condemning those who perpetuate lies about the January 6 Capitol riot.

A pumped-up President Biden vowed to restore Roe v Wade, championed his economic achievements, and recommitted the US to Ukraine and its Nato allies, as well as announcing further aid to Gaza.

He also called for greater co-operation in Congress to resolve the crisis at the southern border and criticised those Republicans who bowed to Donald Trump’s wish to tank bipartisan legislation to deal with illegal immigration.

Despite House speaker Mike Johnson having sent a “very clear” message to his fellow Republicans to “turn the temperature down” and show “decorum” to avoid some of the more raucous scenes of recent years, there were still moments of heckling, which the president dealt with handily.