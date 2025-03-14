Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is seeking to expel South Africa’s ambassador to the U.S. Ebrahim Rasool, after the official criticized Donald Trump during a forum early on Friday.

“South Africa's Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country,” Rubio wrote on X later that day.

He accused Rasool of being “a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates [the president of the United States] @POTUS.”

“We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA,” Rubio added.

The Independent has contacted the South African Embassy in Washington for comment.

open image in gallery Under ambassador’s tenure, U.S. has cut aid to South Africa and countries have sparred over genocide allegation against Israel in international court ( Getty Images )

Rubio, in his announcement, pointed to remarks from Rasool at a recent panel hosted by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection, a South African think tank.

During his comments, Rasool argued that Trump’s Make American Great Again movement, as well as Elon Musk and JD Vance’s efforts this year boosting right-wing parties in the UK and Germany, were part of a global movement catering to the anxieties of white communities.

“It may not be true, it may not make sense, but that is not the dog whistle that is being heard in a global, white base,” the ambassador said.

The ambassador, who served the same post in the Obama administration, had already reportedly been struggling to get meetings with Trump administration figures and top Republicans in Washington.

“A man named Ebrahim, who is Muslim, with a history of pro-Palestine politics, is not likely to do well in that job right now,” a South African diplomat told Semafor.

open image in gallery South African official said Musk and Vance’s effort to boost Germany’s AfD and other right-wing parties is part of global movement based on white grievance ( Getty )

The expulsion effort is the latest a swift deterioration that’s taken place in the U.S.-South Africa relationship during the opening months of the Trump administration.

Last month, the White House said it would cut off U.S. aid to South Africa in protest of the country accusing Israel of genocide in the International Court of Justice.

The Trump administration also cited opposition to a land expropriation law meant to remedy the country’s history of racial inequality and past forced displacement of Black families.

The White House has accused the law, which in some cases allows expropriation without compensation, of being racist against white Afrikaners in South Africa.

South Africa has also announced plans to spend more on health, with cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development. The country cares for the world’s largest HIV population and has over 5 million of people on antiretroviral drugs supported by the U.S. in the past.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.