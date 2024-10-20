Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

‘Saturday Night Live’ took a swing at Donald Trump’s dance-a-thon town hall and Kamala Harris’s Fox News interview in its latest episode.

Alec Baldwin starred as Fox News’s Bret Baier and Maya Rudolph reprised her role as Harris on Saturday’s episode as they mocked the contentious 27-minute interview.

“Thank you for being here with us,” Baldwin-turned-Baier said.

“Thank you, Bret,” Rudolph replied. “The pleasure is neither of ours.”

Baldwin continually interrupted her, until Rudolph asked when he will stop talking, to which he responded: “Maybe when I go to bed.”

Later, Baldwin “played” a clip of James Austin Johnson playing Donald Trump dancing during Monday’s chaotic rally, during which two attendees had medical emergencies, claiming, “I think he makes a pretty compelling argument.”

Maya Rudolph appears as Kamala Harris in a skit mocking her Fox News interview and Donald Trump’s dance-a-thon town hall ( Saturday Night Live )

“Let’s not do any more questions,” Trump said at the event after the medical emergencies. “Let’s just listen to music.”

The former president then swayed to his favorite hits, including “YMCA” and “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” for roughly half an hour.

“He can dance all he wants to YMCA or to any other song he doesn’t realize is a gay anthem,” Rudolph quipped.

“This election is about contrast,” she continued. “At my rallies, there’s Beyoncé and joy and bathrooms. At his rallies, he won’t pay for the busses and hundreds of elderly people have to walk back to their car six miles through the desert like an Old Testament Fyre Festival.”

Fyre Festival was a 2017 event that was advertised as a luxurious party on an island, but turned into a logistical disaster, as guests were left to languish in ratty tents and eat cheese sandwiches out of styrofoam containers. Many reports claimed that Trump’s supporters were left stranded in sweltering conditions after a rally in Coachella last week.

The late-night comedy show also mocked Trump’s recent remarks downplaying the deadly January 6 Capitol riots as “love and peace.”

“Im just going to make it crystal clear, okay, January 6 was a day of love, all right” Johnson said, doing his best Trump impression. “Love and peace. It was basically Woodstock. People were being peaceful. No one died, except for the few that did.”

The show then took another jab at the dance-filled town hall this week: “Now that I got your vote, let’s dance,” Johnson said.