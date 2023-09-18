Donald Trump Jr backs Russell Brand after comedian is accused of sexual assault

Donald Trump Jr has come out in support of Russell Brand after the comedian was accused of the rape and sexual assault of four women.

The former first son posted a meme to his 6.5 million followers on Instagram from the “Censored Men” Twitter account which compared Brand to Julian Assange, Andrew Tate and his father Donald Trump along with the words: “Notice a pattern?”.

“One day they’ll be coming for you,” Mr Trump Jr wrote in a caption. “I don’t believe in this much coincidence and neither should you.”

Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotionally abusing four women between 2006 and 2013 in a joint investigation by UK broadcaster Channel 4 and The Times.

The actor and internet personality strongly denied the allegations in a video posted to his social media account on X/Twitter on Friday, before the stories were published.

Brand claimed the allegations were part of a “coordinated media attack”, and was backed on social media by X/Twitter owner Elon Musk and former Fox host Tucker Carlson.

Since publication, The Sunday Times has said several other women have come forward with allegations that were being “rigorously checked”.

In 2010, Mr Assange was accused of rape by Swedish authorities. The Wikileaks founder avoided extradition to Sweden by seeking refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, and the charges were dropped in 2019.

The 52-year-old is in custody in London awaiting extradition to the United States on charges including breaching the Espionage Act.

Mr Tate, who also sprung to Brand’s defence, is a former kickboxing champion turned social media influencer who was charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania. He has denied any wrongdoing.

“Welcome to the club,” Tate tweeted over the weekend.

Russell Brand strenuously denied the rape and sexual assault allegations in a video posted to his social media channels (PA Wire)

Former President Donald Trump was adjudged to have raped former Elle relationship columnist E Jean Carroll by a judge in New York after a jury found him liable for sexual assault and defamation. He has also been charged with 91 felony counts in four separate criminal cases.

The Independent sought further comment from Mr Trump Jr through the Trump Organization, but did not immediately hear back.

Brand streams a daily live show Stay Free With Russell Brand on Rumble, a video streaming platform popular among the far-right.

Mr Trump Jr also hosts a show called Triggered with Don Jr on the platform.

In February, the pair posed for pictures along with Mr Trump Jr’s fiancée Kimberley Gilfoyle at the opening of Rumble’s headquarters in Sarasota, Florida.