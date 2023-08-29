2024 presidential candidates: Francis Suarez appears to be the first GOP hopeful to quietly drop out of race
Three Democratic candidates and 11 Republican candidates have announced their camapaign for president
Who is Ron DeSantis?
After not qualifying for the first RNC debate in August, the large pool of GOP candidates may have their first drop-out: Miami mayor Francis Suarez.
Nearly five months ahead of the Iowa caucuses, 14 candidates have hit the campaign trail hoping to convince voters, and their respective parties, why they are the best option.
With just three Democrats running, and President Joe Biden assumed the party’s nominee, a large group of Republican hopefuls have made their bid to run against the incumbent.
This includes ex-president Donald Trump, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, ex-vice president Mike Pence, ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, ex-Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, South Carolina senator Tim Scott and ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie.
But after the RNC enacted new rules to participate in the debate, Mr Suarez, reportedly, may be re-considering his campaign. His campaign has only spent a few thousand dollars since the middle of last week, according to NBC News.
The Miami mayor also called on candidates who did not meet the RNC’s debate qualifications to drop out.
Watch: Francis Suarez hints he would drop out of 2024 race if he doesn't meet the minimum threshold
Has Francis Suarez silently quit the Republican presidential race?
NBC News first reported on Monday that the campaign of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has gone dark, both in terms of messaging and money spent, since last week’s GOP primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The second-youngest candidate in the race at 45, Mr Suarez had sought to build a brand as a representative of a new generation of Republican leadership.
John Bowden reports:
Has Francis Suarez silently quit the Republican presidential race?
Miami mayor had previously urged any candidate who failed to qualify for debates to drop out
Tim Scott defends Trump in latest indictment
While attending the Iowa State Fair on Monday, South Carolina senator and 2024 presidential candidate Tim Scott defended Donald Trump’s latest indictment after being confronted about it by a reporter.
“I’m just going to continue to say it as I see it, which is that we’ve seen the legal system being weaponised against political opponents,” Mr Scott said.
“That is un-American and unacceptable.
Who has qualified for the first GOP debate?
Eight Republican presidential candidates have met the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) new criteria to participate in the first GOP debate on 23 August.
Former president Donald Trump, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina senator Tim Scott and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum and former vice president Mike Pence have all qualified.
All eight candidates have had at least 40,000 unique donors from 20+ states and/or territories contribute to their campaigns and maintained at least one per cent in two national polls and two early state polls.
Marianne Williamson says she feels ‘invisibilized'
Marianne Williamson, the longshot Democratic candidate seeking a bid for the White House, says she feels ignored by several political celebrities including Elon Musk and Joe Rogan.
While discussing her campaign with Bill Maher on his podcast Club Random, Ms Williamson said neither Mr Musk nor Mr Rogan have invited her on their respective media platforms despite allowing her opponent Robert F Kennedy Jr.
“Well, Joe Rogan, ask Joe Rogan to have me on because he hasn’t. He’s had Bobby but he won’t have me,” Ms Williamson said, reported first by Mediaite.
“I don’t understand it. He won’t have me on. And also Elon Musk who gave the Twitter spaces to Bobby and others. He said, ‘Any presidential candidate, I will give the Twitter spaces.’ And I twice raised my hand on Twitter and said I would love to do it and he won’t have me. I feel very invisibilized, Bill. Very erased,” Ms Williamson said.
Joe Scarborough suggests Donald Trump is ‘scared’ of Chris Christie
Many of the 2024 presidential candidates are preparing to square up against one another at the first GOP debate set for 23 August.
But on candidate, former president Donald Trump, has not made it clear whether or not he will attend – and Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough has an inclining why.
“I do think he’s scared of Chris Christie. He saw what Chris Christie did to Marco Rubio when Chris Christie went into a debate with one thing in mind, he knows Chris Christie put Jared Kushner’s father in jail for a very long time. He knows he’s a prosecutor who’s ruthless and knows how to push his case,” Mr Scarborough suggested on Wednesday morning’s show.
“And he also knows that his secret sauce in 2016 was being the disrupter. Right? Shaking Hillary Clinton up on the debate stage, shaking the Marcos and everybody else up on the debate stage. That gig that’s like eight years old, right? That’s Elvis in ’77 now. And I think Chris Christie’s got his number and he knows Donald Trump is get the gut instinct. Obviously, his political gut instinct is second to none like he sees it coming. And so I think he’s scared to death of Chris Christie and will not have the guts to go or the nerve to go on stage with Chris Christie anywhere.”
Asa Hutchinson is confident he’ll make it to the debate stage
Asa Hutchinson has not qualified for the first Republican National Committee (RNC) debate which will take place next Wednesday in Milwaukee.
But the former Arkansas governor isn’t letting his lack of $40,000 contributions get him down.
“We are growing significantly every day,” Mr Hutchinson told the Des Moines Register. “So the response has obviously been positive to my message — people want me on the debate stage. It’s a big lift to get to 40,000 coming from a small state … but I’m optimistic we will” get there, he said.
Chris Christie shrugs off Trump insults and challenges him to the debate
Chris Christie shrugged off Donald Trump’s latest insult instead challenging the former president to confront him head-on at the first GOP debate on 23 August.
On Truth Social, Mr Trump called Mr Christie a “pathetic slob” who “begged” for a job and became bitter after Mr Trump refused.
“Chris Christie is so bad for America, while being the best thing that ever happened to the Democrats. He left New Jersey with an 8% approval rating, a record low, and was tied up for years with the worst scandal in NJ history – Bridgegate.” Mr Trump wrote.
The former New Jersey governor issued a one-word response: “whatever” on Twitter.
Mr Christie added: “See you at the debate in Milwaukee or not, coward,”
Mike Pence does George W Bush impression during speech
You ask, Mike Pence delivers.
When asked to do an impression of George W Bush during a speech in Indianapolis on Wednesday, the former vice president and 2024 candidate gave it his best shot.
Honing in on his best Texas accent, Mr Pence described a conversation between himself and Mr Bush when the former president was in office.
Mr Pence’s impression was met with agreeable laughter by the crowd.
Voices: Trump indictment is the biggest yet. And the most serious
“The pressure campaign targeting former Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s pressure on the DOJ is explicitly cited as well, including his infamous quote: “Just say that the election was corrupt, and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.” The harassment and intimidation of election worker Ruby Freeman are also included in this indictment. The conduct outlined in Freeman’s riveting testimony during the January 6 hearings felt criminal, and now it’s being prosecuted as such.
One of the most stunning allegations in this indictment is the alleged conspiracy to breach voting machines.”
Ahmed Baba writes:
Trump, Giuliani, Meadows - this indictment is the biggest yet. And the most serious
The indictment doesn’t shy away from naming names
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies