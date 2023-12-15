Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It may be "the end of Rudy Giuliani," according to the former New York mayor and Trump attorney's lawyer Joseph Sibley.

That's because a federal jury ruled that he owes nearly $150m to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss after he defamed them, falsely claiming they had been committing voter fraud to aid Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The women described being harassed, receiving death threats, and having to flee their homes due to the conspiracy theories pushed by Mr Giuliani.

Before the ruling, Mr Sibley said awarding the women tens of millions would be "the civil equivalence of a death penalty" for Mr Giuliani.

But how much is the former New York mayor actually worth?

"He has made it pretty clear that he doesn't have the resources to handle litigation," a source familiar with Mr Giuliani's legal woes told ABC News.

While there's no concrete number, there are some indicators as to how much Mr Giuliani has stored away in his coffers.

The best current estimate is dated, but puts Mr Giuliani's net worth around $50m, with approximately $15m of that from his business activities, including his worth with his Giuliani Partners lobbying group, according to CNN. At the time of the estimate — about 15 years ago — he was earning approximately $17m a year.

But that was more than a decade ago, and a lot has changed for Mr Giuliani.

The former Donald Trump attorney had to deal with the financial fallout of a third divorce. Since then, he has had to turn to his 9/11 legacy to draw in cash by selling t-shirts commemorating the terror attack, priced at $911. He was also at one point selling Cameos on the personalised video website for $325 each, though his profile no longer appears to be accessible on the site, according to CBS News.

In addition to his merch-slinging, Mr Giuliani also earns approximately $400,000 a year from his radio show and likely has been able to monetise his podcast to some degree. But those earnings may be offset by the $3m in legal fees, according to the New York Times.

He also has some money tied up in major assets, like his $6.5m apartment, which was listed in mid-December, according to Sotheby's.

Unfortunately for Mr Giuliani, the defamation case isn't his only concern; he has also been sued by two voting machine companies for claiming they were involved in voter fraud in the 2020 election, and an unrelated sexual harassment suit seeking $10m brought by his former business associate. He has “unequivocally” denied those allegations.

Joe Biden's son, Hunter, has also sued Mr Giuliani for unspecified damages. He has accused the former mayor of mishandling his personal data.

And perhaps most threatening to Mr Giuliani is his indictment in the criminal racketeering case being litigated in Fulton County, Georgia, regarding the 2020 election. He is a co-defendant with Mr Trump and several others. Rather than fines, Mr Giuliani faces jail time if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty.