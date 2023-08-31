A number of Republican senators are considering a push for a debate on their leadership after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze up during a press conference for the second time within a month, a report has alleged.

Politico reports that Republicans have discussed the idea of having a larger conversation on the subject when they get back to Washington, DC next week.

The leadership of the party is at this time not a part of the discussions and nothing has been decided so far, the outlet reported, citing an anonymous source.

Only five Republicans are required to force a special conference meeting – the most direct process for a conversation on the condition of the leader to take place.

This comes after Mr McConnell froze in front of the cameras for about 30 seconds on Wednesday, once again prompting concerns about his health.

Senate Republicans also have private lunches two or three times a week where they can discuss their leadership without calling for a special session.

The leader’s health is a sensitive subject he doesn’t like to discuss. Now 81 years old and the longest-serving Senate leader in the history of the chamber, even his critics are sensitive to his health problems following a fall in March when he got a concussion.

