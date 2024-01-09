✕ Close Republican candidates make a final push ahead of the Iowa caucuses

With the 2024 Iowa caucuses looming, Republican Party candidates for president will again square off on the debate stage this Wednesday night, though there will be notable absences.

Host network CNN announced that only three of the candidates have made the cut — former president Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie failed to pass the threshold to appear on the debate stage this time round, marking the first time they won’t be taking part. Asa Hutchinson also did not meet the polling threshold to qualify and didn’t for the last debate either.

Mr Trump has yet again declined to participate in the debate, leaving Ms Haley and Mr DeSantis to go head-to-head. The former president will instead take part in a town hall on Fox News, while Mr Ramaswamy will be doing his own counter-programming.

The debate will take place at 9pm ET on 10 January at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will act as moderators.