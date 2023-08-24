Trump attacks divide Republican debate crowd as Haley, Pence and Christie lambast Ramaswamy - live updates
Chris Christie denounces Donald Trump
Eight Republican candidates for the party’s nominee in the 2024 election battled it out on stage at the first debate of their presidential campaigns.
With the notable absence of Donald Trump hanging over proceedings, the event, hosted by Fox News and moderated by presenters Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, nevertheless went ahead.
In an act of counter-programming, Mr Trump instead sat for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that aired on X at the same time.
Running in second place to the former president, many assumed that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would draw fire in the absence of the frontrunner. Instead, that role fell to his apparent surrogate entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy who even referred to Trump as the greatest president ever.
There were heated confrontations between him and former president Mike Pence, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, over his lack of political and foreign policy experience.
Out of the eight candidates, Mr Christie, Ms Haley, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson were the only candidates to directly attack former president Trump. There was broad consensus that Mr Pence had acted correctly on January 6 in defending The Constitution.
‘What she said’: Biden cheered for damning three word tweet on Republican debate
Democrats and Joe Biden’s supporters in particular cheered on as Republicans onstage at the first 2023 primary debate tore into each other in front of the cameras.
The president himself joined in with a clever edit of a response from former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who ripped apart several of her present rivals, as well as frontrunner Donald Trump, for their votes for legislation that resulted in debt increased while they were in office.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Biden cheered for damning three word tweet on Republican debate: ‘What she said’
Democrats gloat as Republicans aim attacks at each other in contentious debate
Five takeaways from contentious first GOP primary debate
The first Republican debate of 2023 was a brawl, as expected, but the absence of the party’s frontrunner left the remaining contenders picking targets almost at random.
And while the party will likely insist otherwise at next year’s Republican national convention, the GOP appears to be bitterly divided on a number of key issues — issues that are, for the most part, settled arguments for their counterparts on the left.
Tonight’s showdown in Wisconsin was a Trump-free event where the former president nevertheless cast a long shadow despite not actually being physically present. From questions specifically about the former president to a brash, combative performance from a businessman and political newcomer (sound familiar?), the first matchup of the 2024 Republican field was as much of a spectacle as reporters expected and for which Democrats were possibly hoping.
Let’s break down what we learned tonight:
Five takeaways from contentious first GOP primary debate
Trump-less debate was overshadowed by ex-president’s legal woes and dominance in the polls
Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for watching Trump’s Tucker interview at debate
Republicans had a tough choice in what to watch on Wednesday night between the first GOP debate and Donald Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson – but congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had her own solution.
Ms Greene attended the Republican National Committee (RNC) debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to watch the eight qualified candidates hash it out on stage.
But as a loyal Trump ally, Ms Greene also brought her phone to tune into Carlson’s interview with the ex-president.
Ariana Baio has the story.
Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for watching Trump interview during first GOP debate
Former president and Tucker Carlson aired a private interview at the same time as the first Republican National Committee debate
Full story: Republicans tear into Ramaswamy as Trump absence looms over combative first debate
Anyone who thought Donald Trump’s absence from the first Republican primary debate would make for a boring time was almost certainly reconsidering that prediction by the time anchors Bret Baier and Martha McCallum called for the first commercial break after roughly half an hour on Wednesday.
Andrew Feinberg reports from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Republicans tear into Ramaswamy as Trump absence looms over combative first debate
The lack of anyone named Donald Trump at the first GOP debate didn’t make the two-hour session boring
GOP debate divides on Trump with Christie leading attacks
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie attacked former president Donald Trump for the multiple legal investigations the latter faces during the first Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday as other candidates defended the former president.
Debate moderators asked the Republican candidates for president if they would support Mr Trump were he to be convicted.
“We have to stop normalizing this conduct,” Mr Christie said.
Eric Garcia reports.
Republican debate divides on Trump with Christie leading attacks
‘Booing is allowed, but it doesn’t change the truth,’ Chris Christie says
Voices: Republican candidates fight among themselves in the Extremism Olympics
Ahmed Baba writes:
The Trump clone wars just entered its first televised battle, and the candidate most of the GOP primary field is seeking to beat, and in some cases emulate, was nowhere to be seen. But his presence was certainly felt as his indicted shadow loomed over the stage. A question wasn’t asked about him for the first 60 minutes of the debate, but you could see his impact on every candidate on that stage.
Read on...
Republican candidates fight among themselves in the Extremism Olympics
Trump may have been absent, but the debate still saw a firehose of lies, pandering and a competition as to who could be more authoritarian
Haley calls Trump ‘most disliked politician in America’
Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley called former President Donald Trump the “most disliked politician in America” during the initial Republican primary debate in Milwaukee.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Nikki Haley calls Donald Trump ‘most disliked politician in America’
‘Three-quarters of Americans don’t want a rematch between Trump and Biden,’ former UN ambassador says
