Previewing the upcoming GOP debate in Milwaukee

Eight Republican candidates for the party’s nominee in the 2024 election are readying themselves for their showdown on Wednesday night when they take to the stage in Wisconsin for the first debate of the presidential campaign.

With the notable absence of Donald Trump hanging over proceedings, the Republican National Committee is pressing ahead with the event, hosted by Fox News and moderated by presenters Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will stand centre stage respectively flanked by former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Beyond them will be former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to the left and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott to the right. The two end spots will be occupied by former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson on the left and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum on the right.

Mr DeSantis has fallen back in the polls but remains in second place, though significantly behind former president Trump. Other candidates will be looking for a breakout moment to get their campaigns on a firmer footing to better challenge the one-term president as he faces multiple criminal charges.