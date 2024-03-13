✕ Close Robert Hur says he did not ‘sanitize’ his comments on Biden’s memory in special report

Joe Biden clinched the Democratic nomination for president after winning the Georgia primary on Tuesday. Mr Biden also went on to win the Democratic primary in Mississippi.

Donald Trump also won Georgia and Mississippi’s primaries as he looked to officially clinch the Republican nomination for 2024. But he remains shy of the total delegates he needs to clinch the nomination, with Washington and Hawaii still to report their results.

Meanwhile, transcripts of Mr Biden’s two-day interview with Department of Justice investigators reveal that he had a much more accurate memory of past events than described in the report released by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

The transcripts of the October 2023 interviews take up 268 pages and show a more detailed picture of Mr Biden’s capabilities than was written by Mr Hur, the former Trump administration appointee who Attorney General Merrick Garland brought on as a special counsel to investigate how classified documents ended up at Mr Biden’s former Washington, DC office and his Wilmington, Delaware home.

This comes as Mr Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee today after releasing the scathing and much-criticised report.

On Tuesday, a US House of Representatives committee also held a hearing on a three-year unsolved mystery: The 6 January pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Republican National Committee (RNC) buildings in Washington, DC.