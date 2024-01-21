Elections 2024: DeSantis pulls out of Sunday shows as New Hampshire poll shows him trailing in third
Latest polling has former president leading ex-UN Ambassador by 17 points with Florida governor in distant third place
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cancelled his Sunday media appearances just ahead of the New Hampshire primary, leading some to speculate about the future of his campaign.
“I don’t know if it’s today, tomorrow, next week or the following week, but obviously the man has run out of steam, out of options, out of money, out of a path,” Ana Navarro, senior political commentator for CNN, said on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Mr DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin said the team cancelled the media appearances due to a “scheduling issue.”
The cancellations come just days ahead of the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday. Several polls have the Florida governor trailing in third place behind Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. If he receives less than 10 per cent of the vote on Tuesday — as recent polls from CNN and Suffolk University show — he will be ineligible to receive any delegates from the state.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has launched a fresh broadside against rival Nikki Haley ahead of the New Hampshire primary.
Referring to her as “Nimbra”, an apparently deliberate misspelling of her given name “Nimarata” to draw attention to her Indian heritage, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social that she “doesn’t have what it takes”.
New Hampshire residents want better answers from the candidates on the opioid crisis
A small state with an outsized role in presidential politics, New Hampshire has heard from candidates promising action on the opioid crisis for several presidential elections now.
And some of those closest to the problem here say they’re dissatisfied with how the Republicans competing in Tuesday’s primary have focused on the border and law enforcement instead of treatment and recovery.
Some New Hampshire residents want better answers from the 2024 candidates on the opioid crisis
Drug overdose deaths in New Hampshire have increased in recent years, and some residents want to hear more from the presidential candidates about how they'd help
Why do presidents need total immunity?
Donald Trump has his reasons, as Julia Reinstein explains:
Trump invokes ‘rogue cops’ and ‘bad apples’ to explain why he needs total immunity
Ex-president facing 91 criminal charges says White House incumbents should be immune from prosecution even when they ‘cross the line’
Sanders, Gabbard and Carlson pitched as possible Trump running mates
Conservative media appears to have decided post-Iowa that Trump already has the Republican nomination sown up and is already turning its attention towards the identity of his possible running mate.
On Fox, Laura Ingraham reviewed the candidates and pitched Arkanasas governor and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and ex-Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, among others.
But the president’s son, Don Jr, has suggested that ex-Fox anchor Tucker Carlson is “certainly a contender”.
Gustaf Kilander has more on that odious prospect.
Tucker Carlson ‘certainly a contender’ for Trump’s VP pick, Don Jr says
‘They’re very friendly, I think they agree on virtually all of these things. They certainly agree on stopping the never-ending wars,’ Trump Jr says of Carlson and his father
Tim Scott endorses Trump
Senator Tim Scott, a one-time 2024 GOP presidential rival of Donald Trump’s, will endorse the former president’s bid to return to the White House at a rally in New Hampshire on Friday evening.
The New York Times reports that the senator from South Carolina is travelling to Florida today to fly up to the Granite State with Mr Trump for a weekend of campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s primary.
Senator Scott is the highest-ranking elected Black Republican and his endorsement of the former president will reignite speculation that he could be a contender to be Mr Trump’s running mate, should he win the party’s nomination.
Mr Scott ended his own campaign on 12 November and has since come to the conclusion that the former president is the best candidate to beat President Joe Biden in November, the Times reports citing a “person familiar with his thinking”.
Mr Trump appeared to avoid criticising the senator when they were in competition for the party’s nomination.
The decision of the senator from South Carolina is potentially a setback for Nikki Haley — as governor of South Carolina, she appointed Mr Scott to the Senate in 2012.
Report: Trump ‘planning on testifying’ at E Jean Carroll defamation trial on Monday
NBC News reports that Donald Trump is “planning on testifying” at his second trial for defaming E Jean Carroll, which resumes on Monday in New York.
It was previously believed he would stay in New Hampshire until after the primary on Tuesday (as he had written on Truth Social) but the former president has spent the last week shuttling around the country between the Iowa caucuses, the New York trial, his mother-in-law’s funeral in Florida, and campaign stops in New Hampshire — so another quick couple of flights could well be on the cards...
If he is attending court on Monday he will be heading straight for the airport afterwards as he is scheduled to deliver remarks in Laconia, New Hampshire at 9pm.
Haley pitches herself as broadening appeal of GOP
Trump claims he prevented ‘nuclear holocaust’ in fraud trial deposition
In pre-trial testimony, the former president claims ‘you might have a nuclear war now’ without him in office.
Trump claims he prevented 'nuclear holocaust' in fraud trial deposition
In pre-trial testimony, the former president claims ‘you might have a nuclear war now’ without him in office
Trump presidency could be ‘big win for the world’ says ex-PM
Boris Johnson has said a second Donald Trump presidency could be a “big win for the world” and “just what the world needs” as he backed the Republican party favourite.
Here’s our reporting on what the former UK prime minister wrote in The Daily Mail...
Boris Johnson says Trump presidency could be ‘big win for the world’
Former PM claims Trump’s ‘sheer unpredictability’ is a good thing, as he mocks ‘orgy of nose-holding’
When will we know the results of the New Hampshire primary?
When will we know the results of the New Hampshire primary?
In 2020, the first results were announced at 7.32pm for the Republicans and at 7.34pm for the Democrats
Mr Trump appeared to confuse Ms Haley with Nancy Pelosi at a campaign event on Friday
Mr Trump told attendees at his New Hampshire campaign event that Ms Haley was responsible for security during the January 6 US Capitol riot. The former president appeared to be confusing the former ambassador to the UN with the former speaker of the house.
Ms Haley has never served as a member of US Congress. Additionally, Ms Pelosi was not responsible for the security response to the incident. That duty lies with the Capitol Police Board.
Read more here.
