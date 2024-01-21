✕ Close Trump congratulates DeSantis and Haley for having 'good time together' after Iowa caucus

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cancelled his Sunday media appearances just ahead of the New Hampshire primary, leading some to speculate about the future of his campaign.

“I don’t know if it’s today, tomorrow, next week or the following week, but obviously the man has run out of steam, out of options, out of money, out of a path,” Ana Navarro, senior political commentator for CNN, said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mr DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin said the team cancelled the media appearances due to a “scheduling issue.”

The cancellations come just days ahead of the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday. Several polls have the Florida governor trailing in third place behind Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. If he receives less than 10 per cent of the vote on Tuesday — as recent polls from CNN and Suffolk University show — he will be ineligible to receive any delegates from the state.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has launched a fresh broadside against rival Nikki Haley ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

Referring to her as “Nimbra”, an apparently deliberate misspelling of her given name “Nimarata” to draw attention to her Indian heritage, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social that she “doesn’t have what it takes”.