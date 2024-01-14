Final Iowa poll sets stage for caucuses: Live
Donald Trump holds commanding lead over challengers Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy
A final poll out of Iowa set the stage for Monday’s caucuses - with Donald Trump taking a predictably commanding lead.
The survey, conducted by NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom and released on Saturday night, ranked the contenders as follows: Mr Trump - 48 per cent; Nikki Haley - 20 per cent; Ron DeSantis - 16 per cent; Vivek Ramaswamy - 8 per cent; “Not Sure” - 5 per cent.
The poll was conducted between 7 and 12 January with a sample of 705 likely Iowa caucusgoers. It found that 68 per cent of respondents had made up their minds on who to back on Monday - which 25 per cent said they could still be persuaded.
As for level of enthusiasm, 32 per cent reported being “extremely enthusiastic” - including 49 per cent of Trump supporters, 23 per cent of DeSantis supporters and just 9 per cent of Haley supporters. That metric could have a significant impact on Monday as severe winter weather continues to wallop the Hawkeye State.
Iowa governor used a burner account to trash Trump
Iowa Republican Gov Kim Reynolds has been using an X account — unassociated with her official position — to roast former president Donald Trump.
Ms Reynolds, who has endorsed Florida Gov Ron DeSantis for the 2024 GOP nomination, has been using @Kimberl26890376 to rag on Mr Trump in the lead-up to the Iowa caucuses.
The New York Times first reported the existence of the burner account, which has since been taken down. The Independent has reached out to Ms Reynolds’ office.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is using a burner account to trash Trump
The account had less than 300 followers before it was taken down
Haley enjoys last-minute campaign boosting in Iowa
From The Independent’s John Bowden, on the ground in Iowa:
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis continued campaigning across Iowa on Sunday, but only one of them enjoyed a boost from some last-minute Washington star power.
Ms Haley’s campaign rallied voters in Ames with aid from Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, who praised the former governor and ambassador for “intestinal fortitude” as she hopes to rout Mr DeSantis and push him into an embarrassing third place finish.
Mr DeSantis, meanwhile, grappled with his total inability to win endorsements from lawmakers in his home state. The latest blow came in the form of Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, the state’s senior GOP senator, who spurned his governor to endorse Donald Trump on Sunday.
The endorsement of Mr Rubio for Trump came after he had previously told reporters that he had not to spoken to Mr DeSantis in months, a common theme among Florida’s GOP electeds in DC.
Nearly half of Haley supporters would back Biden over Trump
The latest poll out of Iowa found that nearly half of Nikki Haley supporters would vote for President Joe Biden over Donald Trump should the election ultimately come to a rematch from 2020.
The poll, conducted by NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom, showed Mr Trump with a resounding lead in the GOP field (48%) and Ms Haley in second (20%).
It showed that if Mr Trump and Mr Biden are pitted against each other in November, 43 per cent of Ms Haley’s supporters said they would support the latter.
The surprising statistic underscores Ms Haley’s success in drawing support from independents.
Top takeaways from the last GOP debate before the Iowa caucuses
Here’s a quick recap of what went down on Wednesday night at Drake University:
Five takeaways from the last GOP debate before the Iowa caucuses
Haley vs DeSantis: Key takeaways from CNN Republican presidential debate
Temperatures stay low as Monday’s Caucus looms
From The Independent’s John Bowden, on the ground in Iowa:
Much of Iowa remained below zero on the thermometer Sunday, but that didn’t seem to phase Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis’s campaigns, which continued along at full steam across the state with multiple in-person events for both candidates announced in the final 48 hours of the race.
Early Saturday evening DeSantis and Haley staffers could both be seen arriving at the snow-covered Des Moines airport.
The two Republican rivals were both criscrossing the state on Sunday for a handful of in-person events as a new CBS poll came out showing them both leading Joe Biden in general election matchups.
They remain in hot competition for second place in the polls, which over the weekend showed Ms Haley pulling ahead by a few percentage points.
Trump draws small crowd to Iowa telerally
Having been forced to roll back most of his pre-caucus plans in Iowa, Mr Trump headlined a telerally on Saturday night in Des Moines.
The event didn’t manage to bring in many attendees - or many viewers online, according to onlookers.
Mr Trump is slated to host two other telerallies on Sunday and Monday as his campaign insists they are doing everything they can to keep up momentum before the caucuses.
“We’re gonna be out there seeing people and shaking hands,” Senior Campaign Advisor Jason Miller told ABC News. “A lot of activities going around.”
Mr Miller added: “Any of the events that President Trump has are larger than every DeSanctimonious and Nikki Haley event combined. And so you can’t look at it in the exact same context. They’re having a tough time filling up a phone booth with people, whereas every time President Trump shows up somewhere, there are thousands of people.”
On the ground in Iowa
The Independent’s John Bowden is on the ground in Iowa providing updates ahead of Monday’s caucuses.
Here is his latest dispatch:
Candidates continued their respective last-minute pushes in Iowa on Saturday and into Sunday morning, despite bitter subzero temperatures and a biting wind that left most roads in outright dangerous conditions across the state. Donald Trump cancelled events on Saturday and was due for an in-person appearance Sunday afternoon — his campaign has largely checked out of in=person events as a new NBC/DMR poll shows him leading the state by double digits. Nikki Haley. Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis all pushed ahead in person, working their respective audiences and making a final push for voters on Monday. Ms Haley picked up a weekend endorsement from anti-Trump Republican Larry Hogan, the former governor of Maryland, while Mr DeSantis saw his campaign tailed by liberal pranksters and his poll numbers dropping him into third place.
Results of the final Iowa poll
Donald Trump still leads the GOP 2024 field by a considerable margin, according to a final poll ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
The survey, conducted by NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom, puts the former president at a near 30-point lead over his Republican rivals.
The Iowa Caucus, the first major political event of the year, will go ahead on Monday, as parts of the state continue to grapple with blizzard conditions and sub-zero temperatures,
The poll shows former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley narrowly edging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for second place, although the gap is within the poll’s margin of error, according to NBC.
The poll shows Mr Trump commanding 48 per cent of the vote, with Ms Haley taking 20 per cent and Mr DeSantis on 16 per cent.
Read more from Mike Bedigan:
Trump dominates final Iowa poll before caucuses
The survey, conducted by NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom, puts the former president at a near 30-point lead over his Republican rivals
WATCH: Trump arrives in Iowa
Donald Trump touched down in Iowa on Saturday night - appearing ill-dressed for the frigid weather.
“It’s a lot of cold weather,” the ex-president remarked before saying he has “a lot meetings” tonight and slipping past reporters.
How Trump broke the Iowa caucuses
Donald Trump has hosted massive rallies in Iowa, speaking to hundreds and sometimes thousands of people at once. If fewer than 400 attended, it was considered a small event.
The ex-president looks likely to win Monday’s contest handily having done very little, if any, of the small-scale campaigning that used to be required to win. Iowa is no longer universally seen as the stepping stone it once was.
Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander explain how Mr Trump upended the state’s caucus system:
How Donald Trump broke the Iowa caucuses
Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander look into if the Iowa caucuses has lost the qualities that gave the state its outsized role in American presidential politics in the first place
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies