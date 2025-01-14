Pete Hegseth grilled over comments on women serving in military during Senate confirmation hearing: Live
President-elect’s controversial pick for secretary of defense will face tough questions about his past from senators as he makes case to lead Pentagon
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Ex-Fox News host Pete Hegseth called for the return of “American warriors” in his opening statement as he is grilled by the Senate ahead of his likely confirmation as Defense Secretary.
The 44-year-old veteran is facing questions about his lack of management experience, his alleged heavy drinking, as well as his previous opposition to women serving in combat roles in the military.
Accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman in a California hotel room in 2017 — something he has denied — he blamed on a “smear campaign” propagated by “left-wing” media and based on anonymous sources.
“We are not Republicans or Democrats — we are American warriors. Our standards will be high, and they will be equal,” he told the bipartisan panel of senators in his opening statement.
His confirmation hearing comes hours after President-elect Donald Trump blasted special counsel Jack Smith over a landmark report that found Trump tried to criminally overturn the 2020 election.
Smith said Trump “inspired his supporters to commit acts of physical violence” in the January 6 Capitol riot and knowingly spread a false narrative about fraud in the 2020 election.
Watch LIVE: Pete Hegseth Senate confirmation hearing to be secretary of defense
Watch: Hegseth states ‘robust’ support for Isarel in response to protests at start of hearing
Hegseth continues to walk back comments on women
Further to Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s line of questioning, Hegseth has been walking back his prior comments on women in combat since he got the nomination, something essential to winning the support of Senator Joni Ernst.
He has been doing this in private meetings with Republican senators, in comments to reporters, and today in his exchange with Senator Shaheen.
Pete Hegseth: The Fox News anchor turned nominee for defense secretary
Pete Hegseth has been nominated for secretary of defense under President-elect Donald Trump – but who is the relative unknown to the DC sphere?
Amber Raiken takes a look at his biography.
Who is Pete Hegseth? The Fox News anchor turned nominee for defense secretary
The Fox and Friends co-host is battling a sexual assault allegation from 2017, which he denies
Shaheen challenges Hegseth over his views on women’s role in the military
Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire starts her questioning of Hegseth on his views on women in the military. She notes they make up 18 percent of the armed forces.
“Should we take it that you believe that the two women on this committee who have served honorably and with distinction made our military less effective and less capable?”
Hegseth calls women's contributions “indispensable” but then says military standards over time have been “eroded over time”.
Shaheen responds: “I appreciate your 11th-hour conversion.”
Watch: Reed asks Hegseth about emails threatening ‘liberal’ military officers
Hegseth explains the meaning of ‘jagoff'
Sen. Reed: "Oh, by the way, would you explain what a Jagoff is?"
Hegseth: "I don't think I need to, sir."
Reed: "Why not?"
Hegseth: "Because the men and women watching understand."
Reed: "Well perhaps some of my colleagues don't understand.
Hegseth: "It would be a JAG officer who puts his or her priorities above the warfighters, their promotions, their medals, in front of having the backs of those who are making the tough calls on the front lines."
Reed: "Wow, interesting."
Reed accuses Hegseth of intending to politicize military and embracing people who commit war crimes
Senator Reed challenges Hegseth over his stance on DEI in the military, who says it should be about meritocracy.
Reed counters: “All of your public comments don't talk meritocracy. They talk about liberal democratic efforts that are destroying the military, 'those people are our enemies.' That's not meritocracy. That's a political view. Your goal, as I see it emerging is to politicize the military.”
Chair shuts down request for second round of questioning and wider distribution of FBI report
Ranking Democrat Senator Reed asks Chairman Wicker for a second round of questioning as Republican chairs committed to at the hearings for former defense secretaries Hagel and Carter.
Wicker says senators will have “adequate time,” and says the committee will follow the “exact precedent” of more recent hearings.
Reed has also reviewed the FBI background check, which he says is “incomplete.” He asks for the full committee to review the report as only he and Wicker have seen it.
Wicker rejects that request, saying he is following precedent for former secretaries Austin and Mattis — though there have been instances in the past when other members have reviewed FBI reports.
Hegseth blames ‘anonymous sources’ and ‘left-wing’ media for reporting on sexual assault allegations, drinking, and financial mismanagement
There was a coordinated smear campaign orchestrated in the media against us... most of it wasn’t about me, it was about President Trump,” Hegseth says of the reporting about his drinking, the sexual assault claim against him, and financial mismanagement at previous employers — all of which he has denied.
He says these negative stories were published by “left-wing media” and came from “anonymous sources” with the intention of taking him down because, like Trump, he is a “change agent.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments