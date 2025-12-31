Incoming NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to be sworn in at abandoned subway stop on NYE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn into office at an abandoned subway stop below City Hall on New Year’s Eve to pay tribute to the “lifeblood” of the Big Apple.

The private ceremony will take place at Old City Hall Station just before midnight on Thursday, and Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James will administer the oath of office to the democratic socialist.

“The New York City subway system is the lifeblood of New York — a reminder of the city Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is fighting for: a city built by and for New Yorkers,” a press release about the ceremony read.

Mamdani further explained the meaning behind the location of his private ceremony in a public statement.

open image in gallery New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn into office at an abandoned subway stop below City Hall on New Year’s Eve to pay tribute to the 'lifeblood' of the Big Apple ( Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images )

“When Old City Hall Station first opened in 1904 — one of New York’s 28 original subway stations — it was a physical monument to a city that dared to be both beautiful and build great things that would transform working peoples’ lives.

“That ambition need not be a memory confined only to our past, nor must it be isolated only to the tunnels beneath City Hall: it will be the purpose of the administration fortunate enough to serve New Yorkers from the building above,” Mamdani said.

The ceremony will be followed by a public swearing-in by Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, on the steps of City Hall later Thursday. Usually, just 4,000 ticketed guests would be allowed to attend the ceremony, but, in addition to these guests, Mamdani has invited all New Yorkers to celebrate with a block party on Broadway.

open image in gallery New York Attorney General Letitia James will administer the oath of office to the democratic socialist ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

James and Sanders have become allies of Mamdani, endorsing him during his run for mayor as the Democratic nominee against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was running as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani won the November 4 election with roughly 50 percent of the vote. Cuomo received about 41 percent of the vote, and Sliwa roughly 7 percent.

After months of attacking Mamdani as a “communist," President Donald Trump in November said he will be “a really great mayor” for his home city after a closed-door meeting at the White House.

Seated behind his desk in the Oval Office while Mamdani stood next to him during what became a half-hour love-fest between the two men, Trump told reporters he’d congratulated his hometown’s next chief executive and pledged to help him bring prices down for New Yorkers.

open image in gallery After months of attacking Mamdani as a ‘communist’ Trump in November said the democratic socialist will be ‘a really great mayor’ for his home city after a closed-door meeting at the White House ( REUTERS )

“I think you're going to have, hopefully, a really great mayor — the better he does, the happier I am,” Trump said.

For his part, Mamdani described the meeting at the time as “productive” and “focused on a place of shared admiration and love” between he and Trump — New York City — and “the need to deliver affordability to New Yorkers, the eight and a half million people who call our city their home, who are struggling to afford life in the most expensive city in the United States of America.”

Ahead of Mamdani’s swearing in, James wrote on X, “I'm honored to swear in @ZohranKMamdani at the Old City Hall subway station at the turn of the new year.” She added, “Our subways connect us all, and they represent exactly what our next mayor is fighting for: a city every New Yorker can thrive in.”