Haley aims dig at Trump and Biden’s age with South Carolina billboard: Live
Nikki Haley has previously questioned Mr Trump’s mental competency
Nikki Haley stars in Saturday Night Live skit opposite ‘Donald Trump’
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has created a billboard attacking the ages of her presidential rivals, Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.
The billboard was spotted in Ms Haley’s home state of South Carolina this week. Mr Trump is currently set to beat Ms Haley in the election primary election at the end of the month.
The video is part of Ms Haley’s campaign series called “Grumpy Old Men,” according to The Hill. Ms Haley has previously questioned Mr Trump’s mental competency after he confused her with Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“We can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do it,” she said after Mr Trump made the remarks.
In an ad that ran in December, Haley was blunt about her opinions regarding Biden’s age: “I’ll just say it: Biden’s too old”. The next primary elections are in South Carolina on 24 February and Michigan on 27 February.
Kamala Harris launches into fiery defence of Biden as she slams ‘integrity’ of special counsel
Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday came out swinging with a full-throated defence of President Joe Biden in the wake of an unflattering report on his conduct by a Republican special prosecutor.
Ms Harris was speaking in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at an event hosted by the White House’s gun violence prevention office when she addressed the matter of Mr Hur’s report, which critics have assailed as including gratuitous attacks on the president even as it announced that he will not face any criminal charges stemming from the discovery of classified documents at his Delaware home.
She said she has been “privileged and proud to serve as vice president of the United States” under Mr Biden, and said Mr Hur’s remarks on Mr Biden’s age and memory were “gratuitous, inaccurate, and inappropriate”.
Ms Harris also noted that the interview with Mr Biden which figured prominently in Mr Hur’s report took place just after the 7 October Hamas attacks on Israel.
“It was an intense moment for the commander-in-chief of the United States of America. And I was in almost every meeting with the president in the hours and days that followed. Countless hours with the secretary of defense, the secretary of state, the heads of our intelligence community, and the president was in front of it and on top of it all, asking questions and requiring that America’s military and intelligence community and diplomatic community would figure out and know how many people were dead, how many are Americans, how many hostages,” she said.
“He was in front of it all, coordinating and directing leaders in charge of America’s national security, not to mention our allies around the globe.”
Ms Harris added that “the way that the presidents demeanour” had been characterised by Mr Hur “could not be more wrong on the facts”.
“Clearly, it was politically motivated and gratuitous,” she said. “I will say that when it comes to the role and responsibility of a prosecutor in a situation like that, we should expect there would be a higher level of integrity and than what we saw.”
Nikki Haley pokes fun at Mr Trump’s age in new ad
Ms Haley has poked fun at Mr Trump’s age in a new campaign ad in which she rented a billboard to criticize his age. The video is a part of the former UN ambassador’s “Grumpy Old Men” series, which is part of her campaign.
See one of the videos below:
Biden launches task force to prevent future classified document mishaps
President Joe Biden will soon name a high-level task force to recommend procedures that will prevent classified materials from being mishandled or inadvertantly lost during presidential transitions in the future, White House spokesperson Ian Sams said on Friday.
Mr Sams, who serves as a spokesperson for the White House Counsel’s Office, was addressing reporters at the daily White House press briefing following the release of a report from Special Counsel Robert Hur in which Mr Hur, a Republican who served in the Trump administration, assailed Mr Biden’s memory while declining to charge him with any crime stemming from the discovery of classified materials at his Wilmington, Delaware home.
He told reporters that the National Archives has found that the misfiling of classified materials during transitions has been a common occurrence which Mr Biden believes should be fixed.
“What we’re going to do is the President’s going to appoint a task force to review how transitions look at classified material to ensure that there are better processes in place so that when ... staffs around the building are roughly packing up boxes to try to get out during a transition ... at the same time ... they’re still governing and doing matters of state,” he said.
He added that the task force would “try to make recommendations” to prevent such things from happening, and said it would be led by a “senior government leader”.
Mr Hur’s report stated that Mr Biden had, in his estimation, “wilfully” kept classified notebooks containing handwritten diaries he’d taken during his time as vice president, but he did not recommend that Mr Biden face criminal charges, citing what he described as significant “mitigating factors” which led him to state that charges were not warranted and would not have been warranted even if Mr Biden were not president and barred from being prosecuted by Department of Justice policy.
Kamala Harris tears into Biden special counsel report
Kamala Harris defended Joe Biden after an unflattering report on his conduct was released by a Republican special prosecutor.
The report from Robert Hur, the former Maryland U.S. Attorney, questioned the President’s ability to remember key moments and facts.
The Vice-President said the report and the comments made about the President’s age and memory were “gratuitous, inaccurate, and inappropriate.”
Ms Harris remarked on her own experience as a prosecutor when discussing the report and called it “clearly politically motivated.”
“And so, I will say that when it comes to the role and responsibility of a prosecutor in a situation like that, we should expect that there would be a higher level of integrity than what we saw,” she added.
Trump called January 6 beautiful. His lawyer called it ‘criminal’
It took roughly one hour into an historic US Supreme Court hearing on Thursday for the justices to get to a question at the heart of Donald Trump’s disqualification from Colorado’s ballots.
Was the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 – mounted by a mob by the former president’s supporters, fuelled by his ongoing election lies and his call to “fight like hell” on his behalf – an act of insurrection, and was then-president Trump responsible?
The former president has flatly rejected the word and downplayed the attack as he paints himself as a victim of political persecution. In front of the Supreme Court, one of his lawyers rejected the term. But he called it “criminal”.
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment holds that “no person” who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution can hold any office, “civil or military, under the United States,” if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same”.
Last year, a Colorado judge determined that Mr Trump not only “engaged” with insurrection, he also “acted with the specific intent to incite political violence and direct it at the Capitol with the purpose of disrupting the electoral certification”.
Colorado’s Supreme Court later affirmed that his actions “constituted overt, voluntary, and direct participation in the insurrection,” rendering him ineligible for office under the scope of the 14th Amendment.
On Thursday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pressed the former president’s attorney for his “position” on the events of that day.
January 6 was a “riot,” according to attorney Jonathan Mitchell. An insurrection, he said, “needs to be an organised, concerted effort” to overthrow the government.
“A chaotic effort to overthrow the government is not an insurrection?” Justice Jackson fired back.
Who is Jonathan Mitchell? The conservative lawyer arguing for Trump at Supreme Court
Jonathan Mitchell, a well-known conservative lawyer, led arguments on behalf of Donald Trump at the Supreme Court on 8 February – as the former president seeks to convince the nation’s highest court to strike down a ruling that has kicked him off Colorado’s presidential primary ballot.
Mr Mitchell, 47, is a law professor, legal theorist and the former solicitor general of Texas known for finding loopholes to aggressively litigate in favour of his clients – often with conservative agendas.
He has submitted more than 20 amicus briefs to the Supreme Court, notably advocating for overturning Roe v Wade and urging them to declare affirmative action as unlawful. He’s also argued five cases before the justices.
But Mr Mitchell is most well-known for helping develop Texas’s strict anti-abortion law, SB 8. Specifically, he devised the “novel enforcement mechanism” that enables private citizens to bring private lawsuits against those who violate the statute rather than against government officials.
Now, Mr Mitchell is tasked with defending the former president against challenges to his ballot eligibility in Colorado.
In December, the Colorado Supreme Court removed Mr Trump from its primary ballot due to his alleged involvement in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
On 8 February, the Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in the case of Trump v Anderson.
Donald Trump wins uncontested Nevada caucuses after Nikki Haley is beaten by ‘no one’
Donald Trump won the Nevada caucuses on Thursday, a victory even less surprising than his repeat performances in Iowa, New Hampshire, and earlier in the evening on the US Virgin Islands.
The former president was going to end the evening with more than 90 per cent of the vote, his highest margin of victory by far, thanks to his lone competitive rival Nikki Haley choosing to participate in a state-sanctioned primary on Tuesday which did not award any delegates. As a result, Mr Trump will leave the state with 26 more delegates to add to his total as he builds up his support for the Republican National Convention this summer.
Mr Trump’s lone challenger Thursday evening in Nevada was Ryan Binkley, a Texas-based preacher who is running on a conservative Christian-centric message. He was sitting at just nine votes when the race was called just after 8.00 pm local time.
The former president is now headed, like his only remaining real challenger, to South Carolina. The Palmetto State is set to be a showdown between Mr Trump and his onetime UN ambassador, who is desperate for a real victory against her opponent as she seeks to convince Republicans that the 2024 primary isn’t over. A defeat in her home state would certainly make that argument a lot harder to make.
Nevada’s split caucus-and-primary system in 2024 came about as the result of a battle between the state’s Republicans and Democrats over whether to shift the state away from a caucus system. The state legislature passed a law doing so which was signed by the governor, but after a court battle the Republicans decided to hold their own unsanctioned caucus and award the state’s delegates to the RNC to the victor of that contest.
Ms Haley declined to participate, calling the process “rigged” in Mr Trump’s favour. It also was a strategic choice, as the Haley campaign sees her home state and the states which make up the next contests on Super Tuesday, 5 March, as friendlier territory.
She continues to make the argument that Mr Trump’s significant legal issues will be overburdensome and render him unelectable and at a financial disadvantage to the incumbent president in the fall. But Republican voters have yet to signal that they agree or even care about those concerns, and have delivered Mr Trump victories in every nominating contest so far. On Tuesday, Ms Haley even lost to “none of these candidates” in the Nevada state-sanctioned primary where Donald Trump was not on the ballot.
Her campaign did manage to pull out a suprisingly competitive showing in New Hampshire, the second nominating contest, but even in the Granite State failed to come within 10 points of the frontrunner.
South Carolina’s Republicans will head to the polls on 24 February.
