✕ Close Steve Scalise thanks House Republican for nominating him for Speaker

Rep Steve Scalise has defeated Donald Trump-endorsed Rep Jim Jordan to narrowly win the Republican Party’s nomination to be Speaker of the House.

The Majority Leader and Louisiana congressman bested the firebrand conservative Ohio lawmaker in a 113-99 vote to replace Kevin McCarthy.

Party members voted behind closed doors on Wednesday morning amid questions as to whether any candidate has enough support to take the gavel.

A full chamber House of Representatives vote did not take place immediately, and it could still be some time before a speaker takes the gavel. In January, the House went through a staggering 15 votes before Mr McCarthy finally surpassed the vote threshold. Just five votes against him could put Mr Scalise in a similar position.

Mr Scalise will now need to rally support of those who backed his rival. Mr Jordan, meanwhile, will reportedly give him a hand by formally nominating Mr Scalise on the House floor when it’s finally time for a vote.