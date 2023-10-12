Uncertainty over new Speaker despite Scalise win over Jordan – live
Rep Scalise will now need to rally all party members to ensure he wins a full chamber vote on the floor of the House
Steve Scalise thanks House Republican for nominating him for Speaker
Rep Steve Scalise has defeated Donald Trump-endorsed Rep Jim Jordan to narrowly win the Republican Party’s nomination to be Speaker of the House.
The Majority Leader and Louisiana congressman bested the firebrand conservative Ohio lawmaker in a 113-99 vote to replace Kevin McCarthy.
Party members voted behind closed doors on Wednesday morning amid questions as to whether any candidate has enough support to take the gavel.
A full chamber House of Representatives vote did not take place immediately, and it could still be some time before a speaker takes the gavel. In January, the House went through a staggering 15 votes before Mr McCarthy finally surpassed the vote threshold. Just five votes against him could put Mr Scalise in a similar position.
Mr Scalise will now need to rally support of those who backed his rival. Mr Jordan, meanwhile, will reportedly give him a hand by formally nominating Mr Scalise on the House floor when it’s finally time for a vote.
Congressman says Scalise won’t say 2020 election was fair because of ‘penalty’ from Trump voters
Steve Scalise was one of the 147 Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election results – as was his chief rival for House Speaker, Jim Jordan.
And they still can’t fully speak their mind about the 2020 election results, according to a Colorado congressman and fellow member of the GOP.
“There’s a large group of Trump followers in this country that would disagree with that and there would be a political penalty for saying such a thing,” Rep Ken Buck told MSNBC on Wednesday.
Elise Stefanik takes shot at Republicans seeking leadership positions amid speaker race
New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik took a not-so-subtle shot at her Republican colleagues who are seeking new leadership positions amid the chaotic effort to elect a new House Speaker.
“Congratulations to our colleague and friend the Legend from Louisiana @SteveScalise for earning the support from the House Republican Conference as the Speaker-Designate,” she wrote on X on Wednesday. “Now is NOT the time to be campaigning for other leadership positions, House Republicans must work to unite to elect the Speaker - and that is my focus as Conference Chair at this important time.”
Kevin Hern of Oklahoma and Tom Emmer of Minnesota have both announced plans to run for House Majority Leader, the post Mr Scalise will vacate if he’s elected Speaker of the House.
What does Trump’s ignored speaker endorsement say about the GOP?
Is Donald Trump losing his hold on the Republican Party?
His endorsement for the next Speaker of the House seems to have fallen on deaf ears.
Last week, the former president endorsed Jim Jordan as his pick for the next House leader, writing on social media last week that the Ohio rep would be “a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”
The GOP caucus doesn’t seem to agree, as the majority of the party now wants Steve Scalise as the next House Speaker.
The diverging opinions might not mean too much, though.
Mr Trump remains the most popular 2024 candidate for Republican voters by far, and Mr Scalise isn’t exactly a Trump critic.
He’s among the 147 GOP legislators who voted to overturn the 2020 election results.
House enters recess, as speaker vote remains TBD
The House of Representatives is in recess, meaning a vote on Speaker of the House remains unlikely for today.
Steve Scalise is the Republican Party’s pick for the position, but multiple GOP lawmakers have signalled their intention to vote against him. He can only afford four defections, or else the party will have to engage in another multi-ballot effort to elect a House leader who can win a majority.
Continued...
Conservative Republican who deposed McCarthy grills Jordan and Scalise about the 2020 election
A conservative Republican who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy grilled both of the Republican candidates for speaker about whether Preisdent Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election of the House in a closed-door meeting.
Rep Ken Buck (R-CO), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, told reporters on Wednesday that he grilled Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) about whether the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Both Mr Jordan and Mr Scalise voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results on January 6. Mr Buck voted to certify. Mr Buck said it was important to have clarity about such an important topic. Politico first reported Mr Buck’s question on Tuesday evening.
“They weren’t direct, they evaded the question,” Mr Buck told reporters. As a result, Mr Buck said that he voted “present” during the closed-door session to consider Mr Jordan and Mr Scalise.
Eric Garcia reports.
No speaker vote today...
The House will not vote on electing a new speaker on Wednesday, despite Steve Scalise being chosen by Republicans behind closed doors to become their nominee.
Lawmakers were expected to meet on the floor on Wednesday afternoon before recessing, reported CNN.
Mr Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, was chosen by his GOP colleagues over Ohio lawmaker Jim Jordan to replace Kevin McCarthy, who was kicked out of the job by his party last week.
Mr Scalise will now have to win a floor vote in the House with a majority of the whole chamber to become speaker.
He will require 217 votes to become speaker, meaning he can only lose four GOP votes if all Democrats vote against him.
Recap: What’s next in the race for Speaker of the House?
Steve Scalise has cleared a major hurdle with today’s behind-the-scenes GOP vote, but that’s not the end of the race for Speaker of the House.
Now, the full House of Representatives will vote on his candidacy.
Republicans have a majority in the House, but only a slim one; to get the necessary 217 votes, Mr Scalise can only lose up to four GOP members.
Multiple Republicans, including Max Miller of Ohio and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, have already indicated their desire to vote for Jim Jordan on the House floor.
Rep Nancy Mace voting for Jim Jordan on House floor
“I personally cannot, in good conscience, vote for someone who attended a white supremacist conference and compared himself to David Duke,” Rep Nancy Mace told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “I would be doing an enormous disservice to the voters I represent in South Carolina if I were to do that.”
Ms Mace also had this bizarre conversation with Tapper:
Majorie Taylor Greene fundraising off vote for Jim Jordan on House floor
Marjorie Taylor Greene has sent out a fundraising email touting that she’s “voting for JIM JORDAN on the House Floor” when the speaker vote comes up and not Steve Scalise.
She leaves the door open for Mr Scalise saying that she likes and respects him, but says she wants “a Speaker who is able to put their full efforts into defeating the Communist Democrats and Save America”.
Looks like he has some negotiating to do...
