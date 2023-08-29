The office of the New Hampshire secretary of state was flooded with calls from Trump supporters concerned about a false rumour that the former president was being kept off the primary ballot in the state.

Hundreds of outraged supporters called the office on Monday after conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk inaccurately told his listeners that the state was moving to push out Donald Trump.

New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan, a Republican, told NBC News that he’s “not seeking to remove any names from the presidential primary ballot, and I have not said that I am seeking to remove any names from the presidential primary ballot”.

Mr Scanlan added that he does expect Mr Trump’s qualifications to run in New Hampshire to be challenged under the 14th Amendment, which states that no one who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may hold public office.

More follows...