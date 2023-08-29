Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV
Other

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump voters ambush state office over false rumour Trump removed from New Hampshire primary ballot

New Hampshire secretary of state says he’s ‘not seeking to remove any names from the presidential primary ballot’

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 29 August 2023 13:27
Comments

Related video: Trial date set for federal case against Trump

The office of the New Hampshire secretary of state was flooded with calls from Trump supporters concerned about a false rumour that the former president was being kept off the primary ballot in the state.

Hundreds of outraged supporters called the office on Monday after conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk inaccurately told his listeners that the state was moving to push out Donald Trump.

New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan, a Republican, told NBC News that he’s “not seeking to remove any names from the presidential primary ballot, and I have not said that I am seeking to remove any names from the presidential primary ballot”.

Mr Scanlan added that he does expect Mr Trump’s qualifications to run in New Hampshire to be challenged under the 14th Amendment, which states that no one who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may hold public office.

More follows...

Related

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in