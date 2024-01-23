✕ Close Everything Trump has said has been a lie, Nikki Haley claims

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has opened up an 11 percentage point lead over Nikki Haley, his rival for the Republican presidential nomination, ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, according to the latest poll from CNN and the University of New Hampshire.

The development comes as Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced on Sunday that he was suspending his campaign and endorsing Mr Trump, despite months of animosity between the two men.

The candidate said in a video statement posted on X: “Following our second place finish in Iowa, we’ve prayed and deliberated on the way forward. If there was anything I could do to produce a favourable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it.”

He continued: “I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”

Mr DeSantis came in second in the Iowa Caucus but several polls, including CNN’s, subsequently placed him trailing in third place behind Mr Trump and Ms Haley in the Granite State, where they will now go head-to-head.