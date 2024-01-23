New Hampshire primary live: Nikki Haley hoping for a miracle over Trump
Voting is underway in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary as the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination Donald Trump seeks to cement his dominant lead over rival Nikki Haley, the contest now a two-horse race after Florida governor Ron DeSantis dropped out.
Ms Haley, the former South Carolina governor and Mr Trump’s own ambassador to the United Nations, is in need of a big performance in the Granite State if she is to mount a serious challenge to the ex-president’s canter to the nomination.
While the difference between them is expected to be much narrower than it was in last week’s Iowa Caucus, Mr Trump takes a commanding polling lead over his opponent into the primary, with a CNN poll over the weekend giving him an 11-point lead and a Washington Post survey putting it at closer to 18.
However, Ms Haley remains defiant and began the day by picking up all six votes in the small town of Dixville Notch, the first to cast its votes.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will not appear on Democratic ballot papers following a feud with organisers, but a write-in campaign is expected to ensure his presence his felt.
Trump tells New Hampshire he stands for ‘plain common sense’
Here’s the latest from the front-runner on Truth Social:
“The level of Excitement and Enthusiasm in New Hampshire is incredible. They want STRONG BORDERS, A GREAT ECONOMY WITH NO INFLATION, LOW TAXES & REGULATIONS, A POWERFUL MILITARY, ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, & JUST PLAIN COMMON SENSE. WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Common sense, you say?
This from the guy who only last night declared: “Ding ding ding ding boom whoosh boom!”
If that weren’t bad enough, he appears to have been caught out by a six-fingered AI post, so don’t hold your breath conservatives.
He might not be the masterful agent of change you seek after all.
Here’s Kelly Rissman with a look at some of the weird things he said on the campaign trail in Laconia last night.
Longer vote counting, robocalls and election security are key issues for monitoring in New Hampshire, watchdog says
The League of Women Voters’ election taskforce has listed the key areas of concern it will be monitoring at today’s New Hampshire primary, listing the following:
- Vote counting taking longer than usual in light of Joe Biden’s name being missed off Democratic ballots, sparking a manual write-in campaign
- The impact of a rogue robocall imitating Biden’s voice in an attempt to discourage voters (including independents) from supporting him
- Enhanced security at polling stations in response to a growing culture of threats against election workers in the wake of Donald Trump’s spurious “Big Steal” narrative since November 2020
If you missed the robocall affair, Mike Bedigan has the story.
Haley responds to Dixville Notch win: ‘It gave us some good energy and momentum’
Here’s the candidate cheering her six-vote victory earlier.
Although insignificant in itself, she will be hoping it sets the pattern for later.
Trump, of course, will be scowling disdainfully over his breakfast Big Mac as he anticipates burying her alive in a landslide and then warmly accepting her endorsement.
Why Joe Biden is missing from the New Hampshire primary ballot
Democratic voters in New Hampshire hoping to support President Joe Biden in the state’s primary today may be surprised to find his name missing from their ballot papers.
Instead, they will see only those of his challengers – Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips and eccentric self-help guru Marianne Williamson – and will have to write in Biden’s name themselves if they wish to cast a vote for him.
This is why.
Defiant Haley refuses to step aside for Trump: ‘Americans want a choice’
Trump’s challenger was in indignant, even fiery form during an interview with Fox and Friends this morning, pushing back against the hosts’ contention that it is time for her to bow to the inevitable.
She has since taken the same message to the streets of Hampton.
Her team have since put out this equally combative statement summing up her position going into today’s vote and suggesting she intends to stick around until, at least, Super Tuesday on 5 March.
What Haley needs in New Hampshire
The odds are certainly stacked against Nikki Haley.
To have the slimmest of chances of beating Donald Trump here, she needs to overcome the polls, the former president’s momentum and his now almost decade-long iron grip on the Republican base.
But if she’s to achieve one of the most stunning upsets in GOP primary history, that journey has to begin in New Hampshire today.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Final New Hampshire poll again points to huge Trump win
Things looking very ominious indeed for Haley if all of this polling proves accurate.
Recap: Haley sweeps first New Hampshire primary with six votes from Dixville Notch
In case you missed it earlier, Nikki Haley has made a positive start to today’s New Hampshire primary, albeit in the smallest way possible.
Kelly Rissman has this report.
When will we know the results of the New Hampshire primary?
While New Hampshire voters are unlikely to face the same kind of harsh weather conditions as the Iowa caucus-goers last week, Tuesday’s results could be delayed by a significant amount of hand-counting or by calls for a recount from a certain former president who has made a habit of questioning results he doesn’t like.
Gustaf Kilander has everything you need to know about the business end of today’s primary.
Trump prepares the ground to dispute New Hampshire results in latest eccentric rally appearance
The Republican front-runner rallied in Laconia, New Hampshire, last night where he had to contend with hecklers chanting a QAnon slogan at him and demanding the release of the January 6 “hostages” (or rioters), both of which he fielded with apparent approval.
He also imitated a nuclear rocket (“Ding ding ding ding boom whoosh boom”) and had the audacity to call his enemies “fascists”, provoking fresh cries from his audience.
The customary ritual of preparing-the-ground-for-disputing-the-results-in-case-he-loses was also aired, right on cue.
But, perhaps most bizarrely of all, he declared: “We are an institute in a powerful death penalty.”
Kelly Rissman has more on that (worrying) last point.
