Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has launched a fresh broadside against rival Nikki Haley ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

Referring to her as “Nimbra”, an apparently deliberate misspelling of her given name “Nimarata” to draw attention to her Indian heritage, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social that she “doesn’t have what it takes”.

“She’s weak on China, Russia, Borders, and Crime, but never saw a war she didn’t like,” he added.

The attack came after Ms Haley said in a CNN town hall on Thursday about the prospect of Mr Trump once more squaring up to Joe Biden in November: “Do we really want to have two 80-year-olds running for president when we have a country in disarray and a world on fire? They are so distracted by their own investigations and their own grievances.”

Tuesday’s primary in the Granite State threatens to be a make-or-break contest for both Ms Haley and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, following their disappointing showings in Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

Both are facing calls to drop out and endorse Mr Trump, pressure that is likely to become all the greater unless they can find support in New Hampshire.