Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump is expected to cruise to victory in Nevada’s GOP-organised caucus today, where his only challenger is Texas pastor Ryan Binkley, picking up a further 26 delegates and further cementing his dominance in the race to secure the party’s presidential nomination.

Nikki Haley, who has branded the caucus “a scam”, only managed a second place finish in the Silver State’s primary on Tuesday, suffering the humiliation of scoring fewer votes than the “none of these candidates” box on ballot papers.

Ms Haley’s defeat did not cost her any delegates but it did serve to severely weaken her claim to be able to mount a serious challenge to Mr Trump

It also places even greater pressure on her performance in South Carolina when that state’s primary arrives on 24 February.

Ms Haley is a native of the Palmetto State and served as its governor before joining Mr Trump’s administration as ambassador to the United Nations but is nevertheless trailing her old boss in the polls by a wide margin.

In other news, self-help author Marianne Williamson has announced she is suspending her campaign challenging Joe Biden for the Democratic nod after two weak primary performances.