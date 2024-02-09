Trump wins Nevada and US Virgin Islands caucuses days after Haley’s primary flop: Live
Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump cruised to victory in GOP-organised caucuses in the US Virgin Islands and Nevada on Thursday, cementing his dominance in the race to secure the party’s presidential nomination.
The former president ended the evening in Nevada, where his only challenger was Texas pastor Ryan Binkley, with more than 90 per cent of the vote, picking up a further 26 delegates.
Nikki Haley, who branded the Silver State’s caucus “a scam”, only managed a second place finish in its primary on Tuesday, suffering the humiliation of scoring fewer votes than the “none of these candidates” box on ballot papers.
Ms Haley’s defeat did not cost her any delegates but it did serve to severely weaken her claim to be able to mount a serious challenge to Mr Trump.
It also placed even greater pressure on her performance in South Carolina when that state’s primary arrives on 24 February.
Ms Haley is a native of the Palmetto State and served as its governor before joining Mr Trump’s administration as ambassador to the United Nations but is nevertheless trailing her old boss in the polls by a wide margin.
Haley calls lack of charges for Biden a ‘double standard’
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley released a statement about the special counsel’s report on X yesterday, calling out what she felt was a double standard:
Here's Eric Garcia, Andrew Feinberg and Alex Woodward to explain why Biden was not charged for holding onto classified documents but Trump was.
Biden comes out fighting after classified documents report questions his memory
An angry and animated President Joe Biden hit back at a Republican prosecutor’s claim that his memory is faulty in last-minute remarks to reporters on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the Department of Justice released a report by special counsel Robert Hur, the former Maryland US attorney that attorney general Merrick Garland charged with probing how classified documents ended up at Biden’s home in Delaware and former office in Washington.
Hur did not recommend that Biden face criminal charges, citing what he described as significant “mitigating factors” that led him to state that charges were not warranted and would not have been warranted even if Biden were not president and barred from being prosecuted by Department of Justice policy.
More contentiously, the Republican prosecutor noted that Biden’s memory about the documents was “significantly limited” during his interviews with investigators and included details in the report about Biden’s presentation during interviews that appeared tailor-made to fit claims by former president Donald Trump and his allies that the president is not mentally competent.
At one point, he claimed that Biden did not remember what year his late son, Beau Biden, had died from brain cancer, and he described part of an interview in which the president, in his telling, had trouble keeping track of the years during which he served as vice president.
Responding, the president was having none of it.
Here's Andrew Feinberg's report.
So Long, Marianne: Williamson suspends presidential campaign
The self-help guru has announced she is ending her long-shot run to unseat Joe Biden from the Democratic nomination, which comes as not a huge surprise after she was only able to chalk up two lacklustre primary performances at great expense.
Here she is signing out in typically idiosyncratic fashion.
Here's more on her exit.
What is the 14th Amendment and why should Trump be concerned?
Trump may be the current 2024 Republican frontrunner but his mounting legal problems are threatening his chance of even appearing on the presidential election ballot in some states.
Political activists and government watchdog organisations have pushed for states to bar the former president from being an option for voters by invoking a little-known provision of the 14th Amendment.
Section 3 of the amendment prohibits those who take part in insurrections or who aided enemies of the United States government from taking office and the Supreme Court convened on Thursday to hear arguments raised by the states of Colorado and Maine that it should be used to block Trump from running in 2024 in light of the Capitol riot.
John Bowden and Ariana Baio take a look at the amendment and its significance today.
Trump wins uncontested Nevada caucus
The Republican front-runner also won the Nevada caucuses on Thursday, a victory even less surprising than his repeat performances in Iowa, New Hampshire and, earlier in the evening, in the US Virgin Islands.
Here he is in Las Vegas, gloating over Haley’s primary loss, which was in fact on Tuesday night, not Wednesday.
John Bowden has this one.
Trump clinches win at US Virgin Islands caucus, which defied Republican Party rules
You Know Who amassed another win at a Republican caucus held on Thursday in the US Virgin Islands, where officials flouted several GOP party rules, including holding the contest earlier than allowed.
The caucus is the third Republican contest held this election season with delegates at stake, with Trump receiving 73.98 per cent of the votes and Nikki Haley 26.02 per cent.
Here's more.
2024 Republican delegate tracker
Here’s something to bookmark going forward — our delegate tracker map for the Republican primaries.
Our map will be updated as the results of primaries or caucuses come in. You can scroll over the states in red to see how delegates have been allocated to each candidate so far.
Analysis: Haley just lost Nevada to ‘no one’. Why her campaign says it doesn’t matter
Republican voters turned out to vote against Nikki Haley in Nevada on Tuesday, delivering the sole remaining challenger to Donald Trump’s bid for the GOP nomination an embarrassing night of headlines.
The night was essentially a worst-case scenario for Ms Haley; her campaign chose not to compete in Nevada’s caucuses, set for Thursday, and instead put Ms Haley up against three rivals who had already departed the primary before Tuesday. The result? Instead of losing to Donald Trump in a contest her team blasted as “rigged”, the former governor found herself finishing second behind “none of these candidates” as vote totals came in.
Her campaign, with apparent knowledge of how the state was trending, reminded reporters in a memo earlier this week that the campaign had not run ads or invested any serious effort in Nevada; Ms Haley herself hasn’t been in the state this year, and has instead focused her energy on campaigning in her home state of South Carolina.
“Nevada is not and has never been our focus,” Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankey had said on Monday. “I’m truly not sure what the Trump team is up to out there but they seem pretty spun up about it.”
Continue reading...
RNC chair to step down following Trump criticism, reports say
Two days after Donald Trump told a news channel that he would be recommending changes at the Republican National Committee, it appears that chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel will be heading for the exit.
The New York Times reported the news on Tuesday evening, as voters in Nevada participated in Democratic and Republican contests that were largely meaningless, albeit for different reasons. President Joe Biden coasted to another victory while Nikki Haley embarrassingly lost a primary – to “none of these candidates” – that would have netted her zero delegates anyway in her race against Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.
One of Ms McDaniel’s former rivals, Vivek Ramaswamy, had publicly called for her firing onstage at a Republican debate before his own departure from the 2024 race.
John Bowden reports:
Where is Trump facing attempts to remove him from the ballot?
Lawsuits challenging Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the 2024 presidential primary ballots have sprung up in several states.
Individuals and left-wing organisations have claimed that Mr Trump violated Section Three of the 14th Amendment – known as the insurrection clause – citing his involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Section Three of the amendment prohibits those who take part in insurrections or aid enemies of the US government from taking office.
To date, formal challenges to Mr Trump’s candidacy have been filed in at least 35 states.
Continue reading...
