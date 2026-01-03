Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene has issued a stark warning to Donald Trump following the military operation in Venezuela, telling him that such overseas interference was “what many in MAGA thought they voted to end.”

“Regime change, funding foreign wars, and American’s tax dollars being consistently funneled to foreign causes, foreigners both home and abroad, and foreign governments while Americans are consistently facing increasing cost of living, housing, healthcare, and learn about scams and fraud of their tax dollars is what has most Americans enraged,” Greene wrote in a lengthy post on X Saturday.

The president was asked earlier how the seizure and control of Venezuelan oil aligns with his “America first” agenda, telling reporters, “We want to surround ourselves with good neighbors.”

Trump has said he “authorized” CIA operations in the South American nation, including the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, because Venezuela “emptied their prisons into the United States of America” and flooded the country with drugs.

In her post, Greene hit back at the president’s claims that the operations were intended purely to crack down on alleged narco-terrorism, pointing out that 70 percent of U.S. drug overdose deaths were due to fentanyl that entered the country via Mexico.

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene has issued a stark warning to Donald Trump following the airstrikes in Venezuela, telling him that such overseas interference was ‘what many in MAGA thought they voted to end’ ( AP )

“Mexican cartels are primarily and overwhelmingly responsible for killing Americans with deadly drugs,” she said. “If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs then why hasn’t the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels?”

The firebrand Georgia congresswoman also pointed to his pardoning of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was convicted of trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine into America.

“Americans’ disgust with our own government’s never ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going.

“This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end. Boy were we wrong.”

Greene has gone from being one of the president’s closest supporters to one of his most vocal critics in recent months, having fallen out with him and others in the administration over the handling of the Epstein files.

The congresswoman announced in November that she would be resigning from Congress and she is due to leave her seat on January 5.

open image in gallery Greene has gone from being one of the president’s closest supporters to one of his most vocal critics in recent months, having fallen out with him and others in the administration over the handling of the Epstein files ( AFP via Getty Images )

Greene is reportedly not the only Republican to be critical of the president, though others are so far doing so from behind closed doors, according to Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer.

"As I said, we have heard from some Republicans in private conversations, chairs talking to their ranking members, that they have some, they are troubled by this, but not much more than that,” Schumer said Saturday.

Schumer said he wanted to hold Republicans accountable, adding: "And again, we are saying to the Republicans, this is your responsibility. President Trump is a member of your party.

“You've gone along with him over and over again. This is one time you got to resist him. It's too serious."