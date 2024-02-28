✕ Close Joe Biden responds to Dark Brandon conspiracies

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will step down as the chamber’s top Republican in November he has announced. The Kentucky lawmaker, who turned 82 last week, will serve out his term in office which ends in 2027.

Amid campaign concerns about his own age, Joe Biden underwent his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this morning.

The president, a lifelong teetotaler and nonsmoker who exercises regularly, is the oldest person to serve as chief executive at 81 is running for another four years in office. Donald Trump, his likely opponent, is only slightly younger at 77.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden is testifying behind closed doors in the flailing Republican impeachment inquiry into his father .

Democrats have slammed the “bogus and sham” case against the president and his son, calling today’s deposition the “nail in the coffin” of the inquiry.

Finally, last night the president and his predecessor both won their respective Michigan primaries further cementing the likelihood of an unpopular 2020 rematch in November.

Mr Biden faced a protest vote over his response to the war in Gaza, while Mr Trump underperformed against opponent Nikki Haley who has vowed to stay in the race for Super Tuesday.