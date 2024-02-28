Mitch McConnell will step down as Republican senate leader this year: Latest updates
Kentucky lawmaker, who turned 82 last week, will serve out his term in office which ends in 2027
Joe Biden responds to Dark Brandon conspiracies
Amid campaign concerns about his own age, Joe Biden underwent his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this morning.
The president, a lifelong teetotaler and nonsmoker who exercises regularly, is the oldest person to serve as chief executive at 81 is running for another four years in office. Donald Trump, his likely opponent, is only slightly younger at 77.
Meanwhile, Hunter Biden is testifying behind closed doors in the flailing Republican impeachment inquiry into his father.
Democrats have slammed the “bogus and sham” case against the president and his son, calling today’s deposition the “nail in the coffin” of the inquiry.
Finally, last night the president and his predecessor both won their respective Michigan primaries further cementing the likelihood of an unpopular 2020 rematch in November.
Mr Biden faced a protest vote over his response to the war in Gaza, while Mr Trump underperformed against opponent Nikki Haley who has vowed to stay in the race for Super Tuesday.
This was a fairly brutal question from the Republican challenger but she managed to spin it to her advantage, even as her campaign looks ever-more hopeless heading into Super Tuesday.
Nikki Haley was asked by a reporter to name a “single state” she believes she can win. The former South Carolina governor has refused to drop out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination, despite defeat to Donald Trump in her home state’s primary over the weekend. “Whether it is here in Michigan or any of the upcoming states that you are campaigning in, today, which state can you tell us that you can definitively win?” a journalist asked her before a rally in Grand Rapids. Ms Haley responded: “We have 21 states and territories that are getting ready. Why don’t we wait and see what happens? We don’t have to have a crystal ball and say this is going to happen or that’s going to happen.”
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:
Senator Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving party leader in the upper chamber’s history, will stand aside from his leadership post after the November general election.
Stay tuned for reactions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that negotiators in both chambers of Congress working on the government funding package have made “very good progress on an agreement and we are very close to getting it done”.
The debate around whether or not the federal government can ban “bump stocks” – devices that can be added to a semi-automatic firearm to make a gun fire faster – has now headed to the nation’s highest court.
On Wednesday 28 February, the Supreme Court justices are hearing oral arguments in the case of Garland v Cargill.
The case concerns a ban on bump stocks that the Trump administration imposed after the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, where a gunman used a bump stock to fire more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition into a music festival crowd, killing 58 people initially (two other injured individuals died years later) in just 11 minutes.
Ariana Baio reports:
Supreme Court hears arguments on Trump-era gun bump stock ban
Legislation aimed at reducing gun violence is once again in the hands of the Supreme Court in a case challenging a ban on bump stocks
Per the Associated Press:
Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history who maintained his power in the face of dramatic convulsions in the Republican Party for almost two decades, will step down from that position in November.
McConnell, who turned 82 last week, was set to announce his decision Wednesday in the well of the Senate, a place where he looked in awe from its back benches in 1985 when he arrived and where he grew increasingly comfortable in the front row seat afforded the party leaders.
“One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,” he said in prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press. “So I stand before you today ... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.”
His decision punctuates a powerful ideological transition underway in the Republican Party, from Ronald Reagan’s brand of traditional conservatism and strong international alliances, to the fiery, often isolationist populism of former President Donald Trump.
McConnell said he plans to serve out his Senate term, which ends in January 2027, “albeit from a different seat in the chamber.” Aides said McConnell’s announcement about the leadership post was unrelated to his health. The Kentucky senator had a concussion from a fall last year and two public episodes where his face briefly froze while he was speaking.
“As I have been thinking about when I would deliver some news to the Senate, I always imagined a moment when I had total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work,” McConnell said in his prepared remarks. “A moment when I am certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe. It arrived today.”
Stay tuned for reaction and further developments from Capitol Hill...
BREAKING: Mitch McConnell to step down as GOP Senate leader in November
Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will step down as the Senate’s Republican leader in November, ending a record run in the powerful post.
This is a developing story...
Biden departs Walter Reed following physical
President Joe Biden has departed Walter Reed National National Military Medical Center following his annual physical.
According to calculations by Danny Kemp of the AFP, he was inside for approximately two hours and thirty minutes.
Duckworth to bring IVF bill to Senate floor this afternoon
Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois plans to seek unanimous consent to pass her bill codifying IVF treatment in law at 4.45pm today on the Senate floor following the outrage over the Alabama State Supreme Court’s recent ruling that put those seeking treatment in limbo.
If just one single senator objects, the bill is blocked.
Schumer says Ukraine will ‘lose the war’ without more US defence aid
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said yesterday that Ukraine’s defence forces would ultimately be defeated by Russia’s invading army if the US fails to approve a supplemental defence spending bill that includes funds for Kyiv, as well as defence aid to Israel and Taiwan.
Speaking outside the White House following an Oval Office meeting with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House speaker Mike Johnson, House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, Schumer called the session “productive” and said he and his colleagues “are making good progress” towards a solution.
He added that Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, “said unequivocally he wants to avoid a government shutdown”.
Andrew Feinberg has more.
Biden tells House and Senate leaders there’s ‘a lot of work to do’ to avoid shutdown
Funding for several government departments expires at midnight on 1 March
