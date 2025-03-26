Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

National security advisor Mike Waltz said he accepted “full responsibility” for a high-level Trump administration planning chat about strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen being accidentally shared with a top journalist from The Atlantic.

"I take full responsibility. I built the group," Waltz told Fox News’s Ingraham Angle on Tuesday. "It's embarrassing. We're going to get to the bottom of it."

Waltz went on to call Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who wrote a widely read article claiming Waltz added him to a Signal group discussing the strikes, was a “loser” who may have “deliberately” tricked someone in the administration into getting access to the chat.

The administration dismissed Goldberg as a reporter who peddled in “hoaxes” hours earlier.

The Atlantic has said it stands by its reporting, which claims that Trump administration officials including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance discussed detailed aspects of the strikes including targets and weapons details, breaking with normal protocols (and potentially federal espionage law) that require discussing such sensitive information over secure government channels.

"Attempts to disparage and discredit The Atlantic, our editor, and our reporting follow an obvious playbook by elected officials and others in power who are hostile to journalists and the First Amendment rights of all Americans,” a spokesperson for the magazine told NBC News. “Our journalists are continuing to fearlessly and independently report the truth in the public interest.”

The White House has said Waltz will lead a probe into the leak, and the national security advisor told Fox News some of the “best technical minds” are investigating what happened.

The administration has attempted to downplay the leak scandal, claiming that no classified materials were sent in the thread, though it has maintained elsewhere in a lawsuit regarding deportation flights to El Salvador that reminiscent operational details are state secrets outside the jurisdiction of court scrutiny.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.