NSA head Mike Waltz and deputy are leaving posts weeks after Signalgate scandal

Mike Waltz, who left his seat in Florida's 6th Congressional District to join the Trump administration, and his deputy Alex Wong, will be leaving their roles

Rhian Lubin
in New York
,Andrew Feinberg
Thursday 01 May 2025 12:24 EDT
Comments
Mike Waltz praises Trump cabinet for Ukraine minerals deal hours before news of exit drops

President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy are leaving their posts, just weeks after the Signalgate scandal, according to reports.

Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, will be leaving their roles, CBS News first reported, in the first major shakeup of Trump’s White House.

It was “made clear” to Waltz earlier this week that his time leading the National Security Council had come to an end,” CNN reported. Questions have swirled about Waltz’s role after it was revealed that he added a journalist to a chat on the Signal app detailing military strikes. The chat involved high-ranking military and administration members and news of the breach became a blunder for the White House.

President Donald Trump publicly backed Waltz after the Signalgate scandal broke and said he was “a very good man.”

President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz, is reportedly leaving his post. His departure comes weeks after he added a reporter to a Signal app chat involving high-ranking officials.
President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz, is reportedly leaving his post. His departure comes weeks after he added a reporter to a Signal app chat involving high-ranking officials.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also reiterated in a statement at the time that the president “has the utmost confidence in Mike Waltz and his entire national security team.”

Waltz, who left his seat in Florida's 6th Congressional District to join the Trump administration, created the first Signal group chat and inadvertently added a journalist from The Atlantic. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared war plans with the group on the app.

Waltz said he took responsibility for the gaffe at the time. “I take full responsibility. I built the group,” Waltz said. “It's embarrassing. We're going to get to the bottom of it.”

Trump said Waltz had “learned his lesson” and would not be fired. The president also blamed sharing the messages on an error from “one of Michael’s people” that did not amount to a “serious” issue.

Waltz took responsibility for adding a journalist into the Signal group chat and the president backed him afterward, but sources said he ‘never really recovered’ from the embarrassing ordeal.
Waltz took responsibility for adding a journalist into the Signal group chat and the president backed him afterward, but sources said he 'never really recovered' from the embarrassing ordeal.

Sources told CNN that Waltz “never really recovered” from the Signalgate scandal.

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly reportedly told the network that the Trump administration “has the wrong guy,” and pointed the finger at Hegseth.

“I think they’re holding the wrong guy accountable … I think they fired the wrong guy,” Kelly told CNN.

Waltz appeared on Fox & Friends Thursday morning hailing Trump’s minerals deal with Ukraine just hours before his departure was reported.

And just yesterday at a cabinet meeting, Waltz praised Trump for his leadership as he hit 100 days in office.

But even that public display of fealty towards the president wasn't enough to keep the ax from falling on his brief tenure atop the National Security Council.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared war plans with the group on the app. Remarking on Waltz’s departure, Senator Mark Kelly said that the Trump administration ‘fired the wrong guy,’ CNN reports.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared war plans with the group on the app. Remarking on Waltz's departure, Senator Mark Kelly said that the Trump administration 'fired the wrong guy,' CNN reports.

When the majority of Trump's cabinet reconvened Wednesday afternoon for an event to highlight business investment in the United States during the first 100 days of the president's term, neither Waltz nor Wong were present despite there being reserved seats clearly marked with their names.

The Independent understands that Trump is strongly considering bypassing traditional national security professional circles and installing his longtime friend and special envoy, Steve Witkoff, as Waltz's replacement.

It would mark a stunning ascent for the attorney and New York real estate developer turned presidential negotiator, who had no experience in diplomacy, defense or affairs of state before being tapped to be Trump's top Middle East peace envoy during the transition period between the 2024 election and when Trump was sworn in on January 20.

