Former vice president Mike Pence announced that he would not endorse former president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump in 2024 in an interview with Fox News on Friday.

Mr Pence’s words come after Mr Trump secured enough delegates to become the Republican nominee for president. Host Martha MacCaullum asked Mr Pence about how other Republican candidates for president backed the former president and whether Mr Pence would.

“It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” he said, while highlighting conservative accomplishments of the Trump administration. “But that being said, during my presidential campaign, I made it clear that there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues, and not just our difference on my constitutional duties that I exercised on January 6.”

Mr Pence, who served as Mr Trump’s vice president from 2017 until 2021, notably broke with Mr Trump in his decision not to overturn the 2020 presidential election results ahead of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. In response, Mr Trump’s supporters could be heard yelling “Hang Mike Pence.”

The former vice president, who staged his own run for president which he suspended before primary contests began, criticised Mr Trump walking away from conservative values, specifically on spending and abortion.

“I mean, as I have watched his candidacy unfold, I've seen him walking away from our commitment to confronting the national debt, I've seen him starting to shy away from a commitment to the sanctity of human life,” he said.

But Mr Pence also specifically criticised how Mr Trump reverse his position from signing an executive order to ban TikTok because of its ownership by ByteDance, which is based in China, to opposing a ban on the video app.

“And this last week is his reversal on getting tough on China, and supporting our administration's effort to force a sale of ByteDance TikTok,” he said.

The US House of Representative overwhelmingly voted 352-65 on a piece of legislation that would require ByteDance to sell TikTok or else have it banned in the United States. Only 15 Republicans voted against the legislation despite the fact Mr Trump opposed the legislation.

But Mr Pence did not reveal whom he would vote for.

“I'm gonna keep my vote to myself. I would never vote for Joe Biden,” he said. “How I vote when that curtain closes, that’ll be for me.

Mr Pence, who frequently said “I’m a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order,” also said he would not stage a third-party run for president.

“I’m a Republican, Martha,” he said.