Nikki Haley trying to avoid being crushed in Michigan primary ahead of Super Tuesday: Live
Republican front-runner Donald Trump notches up another primary win as top Democrats back President Joe Biden’s record in Oval Office
Republican challenger Nikki Haley, Donald Trump’s last remaining rival for their party’s presidential nomination, has lost the support of Americans for Prosperity Action (AFP Action), the political wing of the conservative donor network led by billionaire Charles Koch, which announced it would no longer be supporting her campaign after her defeat in the South Carolina GOP primary on Saturday.
AFP senior adviser Emily Seidel reacted in a memo on Sunday: “With the South Carolina presidential primary this weekend and the Senate engagement really heating up, it’s time to take stock of where we are and – as we always do – make sure we’re optimising our resources for maximum impact towards our goals.”
Mr Trump particularly relished the news, writing on Truth Social that “Charles Koch and his group got played for suckers right from the beginning” and demoting Ms Haley from “Birdbrain” to “Braindead”.
Elsewhere, Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic governors of California and Michigan, were among those talking up President Joe Biden’s record in the White House over the weekend and warning voters of the dangers of a second presidency for Mr Trump.
Top US health official to visit Alabama after IVF ruling
President Joe Biden’s administration is dispatching the nation's top health official to Alabama for discussions with patients and doctors about after a state supreme court ruling upended in vitro fertilization treatment in the state.
Nation's top health official to visit Alabama in wake of IVF ruling
The Biden administration is sending the nation’s top health official to meet with patients and doctors in Alabama to discuss a controversial court ruling that upended in vitro fertilization treatment in the state
Republicans scramble after Alabama's shock IVF ruling
Donald Trump is demanding Alabama lawmakers “act quickly to find an immediate solution” to protect in vitro fertilization in the wake of a shock state supreme court ruling that forced hospital systems and IVF clinics to halt treatments, while throwing doctors and families into legal chaos.
But at CPAC and elsewhere, conservatives were struggling for a cohesive response, while Republican members of Congress scrambled to make clear that they “clearly” support IVF.
CPAC celebrates the Alabama IVF ruling as Trump and Republicans distance themselves
Republican candidates and the GOP’s presumptive presidential candidate have come out opposing restrictions to IVF. But some conservatives at CPAC celebrated the Alabama ruling, Eric Garcia reports
GOP congressman: Shutting down the government ‘is not the worst thing’ if it means getting a shot at Democrats
Republican US Rep Bob Good said congressional Republicans should not be “joining hands” with Democratic colleagues “just to show that we can govern.”
Asked on Fox Business on Monday whether that should come at the expense of a partial government shutdown, which Congress is facing once again with a key funding deadline approaching, Good said it wouldn’t be the worst thing.
It’s the fourth time in as many months that Congress is facing a shutdown after failing to act.
Just in: Biden says ceasefire agreement could begin next week
President Joe Biden on Monday said a new ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could take effect by the start of next week.
While in New York City for a taping of NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, the president was asked about the prospects for a ceasefire and pressed specifically on when one could take effect.
“I hope by the end of the weekend,” he said. “My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire.”
Demonstrators at nearby Rockefeller Center demanded US support for a ceasefire during the president’s visit, as Israel’s bombardments and ongoing siege has killed 30,000 Palestinians, while Israel prepares a ground invasion in Rafah where 2 million people are sheltering.
The Supreme Court just heard arguments in a pair of cases that could change how we use social media
The future of social media companies’ abilities to moderate content on their platforms currently lies in the hands of the Supreme Court, after justices heard oral arguments on Monday in two consolidated cases that could completely transform the way we use the internet.
Supreme Court takes on landmark social media cases: Here's what's at stake
Whether or not social media companies have the authority to regulate the content on their platforms is being debated by the Supreme Court justices
Biden and Trump both plan to visit US-Mexico border on same day
This is going to be interesting.
Here’s Gustaf Kilander with more on an unexpected clash of schedules.
Biden and Trump both plan to visit US-Mexico border on same day
Biden ‘will reiterate his calls for Congressional Republicans to stop playing politics and to provide the funding needed for additional US Border Patrol agents,’ White House says
Ex-FBI informant charged with lying about Biden and Hunter is ordered to stay in jail ahead of trial
A former FBI informant – accused of laundering Russian disinformation after he was charged with lying about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter – will remain in jail before he heads to trial.
Ex-FBI informant charged with lying about Biden ordered to stay in jail pre-trial
Alexander Smirnov claimed without evidence in June 2020 that the Bidens took millions in bribes from Ukrainian energy company executives
Joe Biden says ‘good sex’ key to long lasting marriage, book claims
Joe Biden says 'good sex' key to long lasting marriage, new book claims
President ‘tamped down on his public bedroom declarations’ ahead of winning the presidency, book says
A trans teenager died after being attacked in Oklahoma. Days later, CPAC was dominated by anti-trans rhetoric
An avalanche of anti-trans remarks and policy proposals drew little attention outside the poorly attended convention hall at this year’s CPAC, but underscored the ubiquity of anti-trans rhetoric that is threading nearly every single event at the conference and throughout Republican politics.
As LGBT+ communities and families across the nation are reeling from the death of a bullied gender-fluid 16-year-old in Oklahoma, CPAC’s attendees – including close allies of Donald Trump and activist influencers dedicated to ending affirming healthcare – repeatedly misgendered and ridiculed trans people, all while invoking Christianity and Biblical passages.
Anti-trans rhetoric and policy dominates CPAC
Speakers casually ridicule trans people as both a punchline and a threat while calling for a ‘fight’ to remove LGBT+ people from public life
CPAC poll reveals who Republicans want as Trump’s running mate
As this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference drew to a close on Saturday, a straw poll of attendees revealed who they would like to see join Trump on the Republican Party presidential ticket.
Here’s Oliver O’Connell on the results, which may surprise you.
CPAC poll reveals who Republicans want as Trump's running mate
There was a tie for first place as to who should join former president on party’s ticket should he officially win nomination
