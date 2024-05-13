Trump trial live: Michael Cohen testifies he did everything to ‘protect my boss’ in hush money scheme
Former president face to face with estranged ‘fixer’ in Judge Merchan’s Manhattan courtroom as details of hush money scheme laid out for jury
Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial has resumed at Manhattan Criminal Court, with the defendant coming face to face with his estranged former “fixer” Michael Cohen in Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom.
Cohen is the attorney who made the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels at the heart of the case in the hope of buying her silence about a sexual encounter she claims she had with Mr Trump in a Lake Tahoe hotel room in July 2006.
When the story emerged shortly before the 2016 election, Cohen testified Mr Trump cared more about the impact on his presidential campaign than his marriage to Melania Trump.
The former president denies the affair and the 34 felony counts brought against him by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who accuses him of falsifying business records to hide the payout.
Ms Daniels herself took to the witness stand last week to deliver some highly explicit and embarrassing evidence against Mr Trump and more than held her own in response to hostile cross-examination from the defence, which worked hard to discredit her.
Alex Woodward and Kelly Rissman are covering the trial for The Independent from Manhattan Criminal Court.
Key takeaways from day one of Michael Cohen’s testimony
Donald Trump’s former attorney and one-time “fixer” Michael Cohen has been looming throughout the former president’s criminal hush money trial in New York, on the lips of nearly every witness and all over documents at the heart of the case.
He made his debut on the witness stand on Monday, testifying for nearly six hours – giving jurors the crucial connective tissue for the prosecution’s case against Mr Trump.
It was Cohen who negotiated hush money deals that kept stories of Mr Trump’s alleged affairs away from voters. It was Cohen who wired $130,000 to Stormy Daniels. And it was Cohen who sent invoices to Mr Trump and was reimbursed for his payout to the adult film star.
On Monday, he testified that Mr Trump directed him to pay Ms Daniels in the hopes of keeping his chances of winning the 2016 presidential election alive, following a series of explosive controversies involving women that threatened to derail his campaign.
Cohen has now directly linked Mr Trump to the alleged cover-up, labelling his reimbursements as “legal expenses” when they were actually, as Cohen testified, made to buy the life rights to Ms Daniels’ story.
Here are the key takeaways from Mr Trump’s day in court:
Cohen testifies Trump’s first priority about Stormy Daniels story was his campaign – not Melania
Ariana Baio reports:
Donald Trump’s former lawyer and one-time fixer, Michael Cohen, testified that the former president expressed greater concern about the impact the Stormy Daniels affair story would have on his 2016 presidential campaign than how it would affect his wife.
On the first day of his highly anticipated testimony in the New York criminal case, Cohen recounted how Mr Trump reacted when hearing the adult film star was preparing to come forward with allegations of an extramarital affair.
“He wasn’t thinking about Melania, this was all about the campaign,” Cohen told the jury on Monday.
‘Women will hate me. Guys will think it’s cool’: Michael Cohen testifies about Trump’s reaction to Stormy Daniels story
Donald Trump was furious with Michael Cohen and fearing “disaster” for his 2016 presidential campaign when his then-attorney disclosed that Stormy Daniels was preparing to share her story about having sex him in 2006.
“I thought you had this under control. I thought you took care of this,” Cohen said from the witness stand in the former president’s hush money trial on Monday, recalling Mr Trump’s enraged reaction to news that the adult film star’s allegations had resurfaced.
“Just take care of it. There’s a lot going on at the campaign at the time. Just take care of it,” Mr Trump said, according to Cohen.
Alex Woodward and Kelly Rissman report from court:
Trump’s hallway remarks
Per the pool:
Trump spoke to the cameras starting 4:29pm
In response to question on why elected we’re here today:
“To me it's a terrible thing that's happening to democracy in this country and we have a lot of them they want to come I say just stay back. Pass lots of laws to stop things like this. What’s going on in that courtroom is a threat to democracy and we cannot have a country where we get to prosecute your political opponents, instead of persuading voters.”
Named dropped around a dozen “legal experts” who agree with him, he said, including JD Vance, AG Brenna Bird (both were here today, and the other usual suspects, Jonathan Turley, Matt Whitaker.
“Look, they're doing great. You know why they're doing great? They've kept me here for three and a half, four weeks, instead of campaigning. Yet we still have the best poll numbers.”
“There’s no problem here. You know the FEC wrote this off. … they took a pass they said there’s no problem here.”
“It could have been brought six years ago, seven years ago, almost eight years ago. They bring it right in the middle of my presidential campaign.”
“We have a corrupt judge,” he yelling/raising his voice more than I’ve ever heard him in the hallway before. “and we have a judge who's highly conflicted. And he's keeping me from campaigning. He's an appointed New York judge appointed, you know who appointed him? Democrat politicians. He's appointed. He's a corrupt judge. And he’s a conflicted judge and he outta let us go out and campaign and get rid of this scam.”
What to expect tomorrow in court
Tomorrow: Cohen will resume under direct and Team Trump will start cross-examination (which could take a long time).
We left off with Trump approving the reimbursement plan, with Cohen testifying that Trump personally knew that the plan was not for retainers or legal expenses but to make things right by reimbursing him for the Stormy Daniels pay-off.
Tomorrow we'll likely go through each of those invoices from 2017.
Court adjourns for the day
ADA Susan Hoffinger asks Judge Juan Merchan if now is a good time to break.
He says it is and dismisses the jury for the day.
Cohen steps down from the witness stand but direct examination will continue tomorrow.
Hoffinger asks Cohen whether he is aware that when attorneys represent a client and receive compensation they are required to put together a written agreement or an engagement letter.
Yes, he responds.
Did he ever do that for his personal attorney position for Trump?
No, ma’am.
Why?
I knew there would be no compensation.
