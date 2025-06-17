Marjorie Taylor Greene breaks with Trump and sides with Tucker Carlson over Iran conflict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene distanced herself even further from Trump, coming to the defense of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Tucker Carlson is one of my favorite people. He fiercely loves his wife, children, and our country. Since being fired by the neocon network Fox News, he has more popularity and viewers than ever before.

“He unapologetically believes the same things I do. That if we don’t fight for our own country and our own people then we will no longer have a country for our children and our grandchildren,” Greene wrote in a fiery X post alongside a picture of the pair in response to a Trump tweet.

“And foreign wars/intervention/regime change put America last, kill innocent people, are making us broke, and will ultimately lead to our destruction. That’s not kooky. That’s what millions of Americans voted for. It’s what we believe is America First,” she added.

Her fiery defense of the right-wing commentator came in response to Trump, who blasted Tucker as “kooky” after the former Fox host called out the “warmongers” calling upon the president for “direct US military involvement in a war with Iran.”

“Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, ‘IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!'” said Trump on Truth Social Monday night.

Despite having a cordial relationship for the most part, Carlson has criticized Trump in the past.

“I don’t think he’s capable of sustained focus. I don’t think he understands the system. I don’t think Congress is on his side. I don’t think his own agencies support him,” Carlson told Switzerland’s leading German-language weekly Die Weltwoche in 2018.

Greene, on the other hand, was long considered one of Trump’s most loyal supporters.

However, the Georgia representative backpedaled on her support for Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” earlier this month after she admitted she had not read it in full and missed a clause regarding AI regulation.

In recent weeks, it has been widely reported that Trump was not supportive of Greene’s ambitions to run for one of Georgia’s Senate seats.

Right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson first began to spar with Trump in 2018 ( Getty Images )

Trump, who was attending the annual G7 summit in Canada on Monday, left early and posted a controversial statement defending his Israeli allies on Truth Social.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and a waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Greene took to X the same day, to signal her anti-war position, writing: “War has bad consequences. We voted for America First.”

In Friday’s edition of Carlson’s newsletter, published on his TCN media network, he accused Trump of being “complicit” in Israel’s “act of war.”

On the same day, Trump praised Israel’s “excellent” attack on Tehran.

Iran has denied allegations that it is secretly developing nuclear weapons, the pretext upon which Israel began striking Iran on Friday morning. More than 200 people have been killed in Iran and more than 20 in Israel, their respective authorities have reported.