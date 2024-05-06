Marjorie Taylor Greene will meet with speaker Mike Johnson as House could vote on removal this week: Latest
Democrats said they will vote to save the Speaker if Marjorie Taylor Greene forces a vote to remove him
Speaker Mike Johnson is set to meet with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as the House braces for a potential vote to oust the GOP leader.
The Georgia Republican vowed last week to force a vote to remove Mr Johnson from his role as Speaker of the House. If Ms Greene triggers a “privileged motion” on her motion to vacate, the House will be forced to vote within 48 hours on his removal.
Now, Ms Greene is set to meet with Mr Johnson privately on Monday afternoon.
Ms Greene’s efforts to remove the Speaker are supported by Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky.
The pair criticised Mr Johnson’s willingness to work with Democrats on passing several bills, including the supplemental foreign aid legislation for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
However, it is unlikely the vote to oust Mr Johnson will succeed. Democratic leadership said last week they will vote to save Mr Johnson.
Top House Democrats Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar said in a statement that “at this moment, upon completion of our national security work, the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of Pro-Putin Republican obstruction.”
Representative Thomas Massie backs vow to vote on Mike Johnson ouster
Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, is standing beside Marjorie Taylor Greene and her call to vote on ousting Speaker Mike Johnson this week.
“This week we vote on whether Mike Johnson should remain as Speaker,” Mr Massie wrote on X. “If you’re happy with what he’s done this year and if you’re looking forward to what he will do the remainder of the year, you should join the Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries in supporting Mike Johnson.”
Democrats say they would save Republican speaker amid possible effort to oust him
House Democrats have announced that they will vote to save Speaker Mike Johnson if far-right Republicans choose to trigger a motion to vacate to remove him.
The motion is being pushed by MAGA Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, but it has struggled to garner support even among some of the Republicans who voted to oust Mr Johnson’s predecessor as speaker, Kevin McCarthy.
Mr Johnson has faced criticism from the right flank of his party after going ahead with a vote to send aid to Ukraine as part of a $95bn foreign aid package that also included funds for Israel and Taiwan.
Why is Marjorie Taylor Greene calling to oust Speaker Mike Johnson?
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, vowed to trigger a vote on Speaker Mike Johnson’s removal this week.
Ms Greene’s efforts to remove the Speaker are supported by Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky. The pair have criticised Mr Johnson’s reliance on and willingness to work with Democrats on passing several bills, including the supplemental foreign aid legislation for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
What is a motion to vacate?
Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to call a motion to vacate against Speaker Mike Johnson. If Ms Greene triggers a “privileged motion” on her motion to vacate, the House will be forced to vote within 48 hours on his removal.
Marjorie Taylor Greene meeting with Mike Johnson as she vows to call for his removal
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is meeting with Speaker Mike Johnson privately on Monday afternoon, PBS NewsHour’s Lisa Desjardins reports.
Ms Greene, a Georgia Republican, vowed last week to call a vote to remove Mr Johnson from his position. If Ms Greene triggers a “privileged motion” on her motion to vacate, the House will be forced to vote within 48 hours on his removal.
However, Democrats have signalled they will vote to save Mr Johnson if the vote is triggered, meaning he will likely survive.
