Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge ripped into Lindsey Halligan and top officials at the Department of Justice for their vitriolic defense of her continued use of the “U.S. Attorney” title, despite a court ruling that found she is unlawfully serving in the role.

Last week’s filing “contains a level of vitriol more appropriate for a cable news talk show and falls far beneath the level of advocacy expected from litigants in this Court, particularly the Department of Justice,” according to Tuesday’s order from Virginia District Judge David Novak.

The judge ruled that her claim to the title of U.S Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia “ignores a binding court order” and could result in disciplinary action.

She has “no legal basis” to continue the “charade,” the judge wrote.

“And any such representation going forward can only be described as a false statement made in direct defiance of valid court orders,” according to the judge. “This charade of Ms. Halligan masquerading as the United States Attorney for this District in direct defiance of binding court orders must come to an end.”

open image in gallery Former Trump attorney Lindsey Halligan has ‘no legal basis’ to continue using the title of US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, according to a judge’s ruling January 20 ( AFP/Getty )

Novak had previously asked the Justice Department to explain why she is still representing herself as the top federal prosecutor in the district despite November’s order from District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie.

A hostile response accused the judge of making “rudimentary” legal errors and flouting “elementary” legal principles in a “gross abuse of power” for daring to suggest that Halligan could be misleading the courts.

The document was signed by Halligan and submitted by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, among others.

Trump nominated his one-time personal lawyer as interim U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia after the president boasted of “firing” her predecessor, who had resisted pressure from the administration to prosecute former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

But Halligan brought indictments against them days after taking office. A federal judge dismissed both cases and determined that Halligan was serving unlawfully in the role.

Because Halligan remained in office past the 120-period for interim U.S. attorney, “all actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment,” including the cases against Comey and James, “were unlawful exercises of executive power and are hereby set aside,” according to Currie’s order.

Novak demanded to know “the basis” for her title and to “further explain why her identification does not constitute a false or misleading statement.”

But according to the Justice Department, “Ms. Halligan is the United States Attorney, and Judge Currie’s ruling did not and could not require the United States to acquiesce to her contrary (and erroneous) legal reasoning outside of those cases.”

“The bottom line is that Ms. Halligan has not ‘misrepresented’ anything and the Court is flat wrong to suggest that any change to the Government’s signature block is warranted in this or any other case,” officials wrote last week.

open image in gallery Halligan and former Trump attorney Alina Habba (pictured right) are among at least five top federal prosecutors appointed by the president who were found to be serving unlawfully after exceeding a time limit for their temporary roles ( Getty Images )

Trump formally nominated Halligan for U.S. attorney this month. Late last year, she submitted her answers to a questionnaire from the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will consider her nomination before a full Senate vote.

“She’s the President’s nominee,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to The Independent last month. “It is our hope that she is confirmed and submitting her questionnaire is part of that process.”

Judges in the Virginia district, meanwhile, are soliciting for their own temporary U.S. attorney until the role is filled.

Several other judges have similarly questioned why Halligan has continued to represent herself as the top prosecutor in the Eastern District despite Currie’s ruling.

Earlier this month, Virginia District Judge Leonie M. Brinkeman struck Halligan’s name from a case, saying that “she should resign from the position at this point.”

Halligan is among at least five U.S. attorneys who were determined to be serving unlawfully after they were appointed by the president.

Alina Habba, another former Trump attorney, stepped down from her role as U.S. Attorney for New Jersey after several judges similarly determined she was unlawfully serving as the state’s top federal prosecutor.

Habba, who represented Trump during a blockbuster fraud case in New York and against defamation and sexual abuse claims from E. Jean Carroll, said she is now serving as a “senior adviser” to Bondi.

A federal judge this month also determined that John Sarcone, the top federal prosecutor in the Northern District of New York, was similarly serving unlawfully after the Trump administration tried to outmaneuver a 120-day limit on prosecutors whose nominations had not been confirmed by the Senate.

Judges reached similar decisions in cases challenging the appointments of Trump-backed U.S. attorneys in Nevada and Los Angeles.