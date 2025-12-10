Did Lauren Boebert use campaign funds to visit rumored boyfriend Kid Rock?
Federal Election Commission records show payments made for a hotel in Arlington, Texas, and event tickets in May
Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert appears to have used campaign funds to pay for a trip to see MAGA rock star Kid Rock, whom she was previously rumored to be dating.
Information from the Federal Election Commission, which monitors campaign spending made by members of Congress, showed payments made for a hotel in Arlington, Texas, and event tickets in May this year.
Boebert attended the Rock N Rodeo on May 16, an event as part of the Professional Bull Riding Championship World Finals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which was hosted by Rock.
The 38-year-old even reposted a photo of herself alongside the American Bad Ass singer at the event.
FEC data showed that three days later, Boebert’s campaign paid $2,455.83 to “Live by Loews,” a hotel in Arlington, as well as $925 worth of “Event Tickets” to the AT&T Stadium.
The Federal Election Campaign Act FECA prohibits political candidates from using campaign funds for personal use.
The Independent has reached out to representatives for Boebert and the House Oversight Committee for comment.
Rumors that the pair were romantically involved were ignited once again after the pictures emerged, having previously been seen talking at one of Donald Trump’s inaugural parties. The singer was then seen getting into a cab with the congresswoman at 2:30 a.m.
“Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert — basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed,” a source told TMZ at the time.
When asked for comment on whether the pair had ended the night together, Boebert’s press aide told Page Six, “I think we’ll pass.”
Boebert’s FEC reports are more interesting than her annual financial disclosure back in June, which disclosed nothing.
The congresswoman’s filing contained no assets, no income from her book, no bank accounts, and no mortgage on a home, causing surprise among reporters.
However, others pointed out that Boebert was recently divorced from her husband, Jayson Boebert, and that her other previous assets were listed under his name.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments