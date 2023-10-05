GOP turns on Gaetz as House in turmoil after McCarthy ousting – latest
Republicans are starting to turn on Matt Gaetz after he ousted Kevin McCarthy as speaker, plunging the House of Representatives into turmoil.
The Florida congressman has long been the subject of a House Ethics Committee exploring allegations including sexual misconduct and misuse of funds.
Following Mr McCarthy’s ousting several members of Mr Gaetz’s own party have resurfaced some of the allegations while the ethics panel is mulling his expulsion over the probe.
Many GOP members have also lashed out at him in interviews, with Rep Mike Lawler branding Mr Gaetz a “petulant child” and Rep Derrick Van Orden dismissing him as “some guy from Florida”.
Meanwhile, attention is also turning to who will be the next speaker, with Rep Jim Jordan and Rep Steve Scalise both announcing they are running.
A far-right faction of the party, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, is also pushing for Donald Trump to take the gavel.
Mr Gaetz has meanwhile now taken aim at speaker pro tempore Patrick McHenry for sending lawmakers home “to cry for a week” instead of calling a vote for a successor now.
‘Republicans have totally unrealistic expectations of the Speaker job'
Matt Fuller, the Washington bureau chief of The Daily Beast wrote on X on Wednesday that the “Republicans have totally unrealistic expectations of the Speaker job”.
“We heard Republicans blame him for the border and the debt yesterday. They think, if he would just LEAD, they can win. That’s not how Congress or governing works. But don’t tell them!” he added.
“Most Republicans are still in shock and aren’t prepared to discuss who’s next. (As Rep. Dusty Johnson said, ‘Can we wait for the body to be cold?’) But it only took a few hours before Republicans started running. Scalise is already calling around,” he noted. “Scalise is probably the favourite. He’s next in the line of succession and has an operation that knows how to contact members and whip them. But he’s going to run into many of the same problems as McCarthy because four or five Republicans can effectively veto your speakership.”
Schumer says coddling the hard right ‘always leads to disaster'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on Wednesday that “what happened yesterday is a failure entirely of the House Republicans’ own doing”.
He added that GOP speakers, including John Boehner, Paul Ryan, and Mr McCarthy “have all learned the same hard lesson – you cannot allow the hard right to run the House or the country,” according to Punchbowl News.
“Year after year, they end up making the same mistake, and it always leads to disaster,” Mr Schumer said regarding the House Republicans. “MAGA extremism is disastrous for the country.”
In a message to whoever the next speaker is, Mr Schumer urged them to “think carefully about what happened to your predecessors before trying to coddle the hard right”.
Who will replace ousted Kevin McCarthy as new House Speaker?
In what marked a historic day for Congress, Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his role as speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday – after less than nine months in the role.
The Florida congressman’s fate was sealed by his own warring party, as eight Republicans joined Democrats and voted to remove him from the speakership.
Mr McCarthy had grown increasingly at odds with the far-right wing of the party – notably lead rebel and MAGA Republican Matt Gaetz.
Mr Gaetz had filed a motion to vacate the speaker in outrage that Mr McCarthy struck a deal with Democrats to avert a government shutdown – one that could have temporarily shuttered key services for American people and furloughed federal workers.
After Democrats declined to bail out the speaker and members of his own party turned on him, Mr McCarthy was removed in a 216-210 vote to vacate on Tuesday night – marking the first time in American history that a speaker has been ousted by other lawmakers.
Now, the House has been left in turmoil – with no leader at a time when the US is once again careening towards a government shutdown.
So who will be his successor?
‘The most damning thing anyone has ever said about House Republicans'
A number of House Republicans said following Mr McCarthy’s ouster that it will be an uphill battle for any successor to unify the conference.
Rep Dusty Johnson (R-SD) said, “Frankly, one has to wonder whether the House is governable at all,” according to Axios.
Mr Johnson is the chair of the Main Street Caucus, which has more than 70 members in the party, and they “ believe in governing in a thoughtful and pragmatic manner,” according to their site.
“I’m not sure I would wish this job on anyone. Kevin McCarthy was the most talented member of our conference,” Mr Johnson added.
Ian Milhiser responded to this comment on X, writing that “This may be the most damning thing anyone has ever said about House Republicans”.
McCarthy allies may ‘prevent Scalise from becoming speaker'
Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was one of the first to reportedly begin reaching out to members of his conference to see if he could get the support needed to replace Mr McCarthy.
The number two Republican in the House received warm words from the man who triggered the ouster of Mr McCarthy.
Rep Matt Gaetz told the press on Tuesday that Mr Scalise would be a “phenomenal speaker”.
But the road there may be bumpy.
“I’m already hearing rumblings from some longtime McCarthy allies that they will work to try to prevent Scalise from becoming speaker,” Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News wrote on X on Wednesday morning. “The path to 218 is rocky for all candidates.”
Professor calls out different expectations for Republicans and Democrats: ‘C’mon. Get real'
Brian Klaas, an associate professor of global politics at University College London, wrote on X: “Does anyone — I mean anyone — think that House Republicans would have voted to bail out [then-Speaker Nancy] Pelosi if a far-left challenge to her leadership happened? I mean…the de facto leader of the Republican Party just cracked a joke about her husband being nearly assassinated. C’mon. Get real.”
Donald Trump mocked Paul Pelosi in a speech just months after the ex-Speaker’s husband was injured in a hammer attack at their San Franciso home.
“I will stand up to crazy Nancy Pelosi who ruined San Francisco... How’s her husband doing by the way? Anybody know?” Mr Trump said at the fall convention of the California Republican Party in Anaheim on 29 September.
“And she’s against building a wall [on] our border even though she has a wall around her house, which obviously didn’t do a very good job,” he added to laughter in the room.
Mr Pelosi suffered a skull fracture in October last year when an assailant broke into the home and later attacked him with a hammer after asking for Ms Pelosi, then the speaker of the House.
While Mr Trump at one point called the attack a “sad situation,” he also boosted far-right conspiracy theories regarding the incident.
Mr Trump slammed the Democratic leaders in the state to the California crowd.
“Together we will reverse the decline of America and we will end the desecration of your once great state California,” he said. “This is not a great state anymore. This is a dumping ground. You’re a dumping ground.”
Mr Trump is highly unlikely to win California in a general election, but the state is also home to the largest group of Republican delegates in the fight for the GOP nomination. The state will hold its primary on 5 March. Mr Trump noted that he’ll likely be in court on that date following his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Republicans just made history with McCarthy’s ouster. Who is it actually going to hurt?
Kevin McCarthy’s speakership is finished. The battle for the House Republican conference – and indeed, the House of Representatives as a whole – has only just begun.
The historic effort to oust Mr McCarthy, led by Florida Republican Rep Matt Gaetz, culminated on Tuesday with Mr McCarthy losing his position. Eight Republicans, including Mr Gaetz, joined every member of the House Democratic caucus to depose the speaker, whose reign lasted barely less than nine months.
It could not have come at a more inopportune time. Over the weekend, Congress passed a stopgap spending bill, known as a continuing resolution, to keep the government open for 48 days. In addition, Congress is currently debating whether to continue spending money to support Ukraine in its attempt to push back Russian aggression.
Democrat reveals that GOP’s own rules would prevent Trump from being speaker
Fox News host Sean Hannity said during his broadcast on Tuesday night that “sources are telling me that some Republicans have been in contact with and have started an effort to draft former President Donald Trump to be the next speaker and I have been told that President Trump might be open to helping the Republican party at least in the short term if necessary”.
In reaction to Mr Hannity’s suggestion, Democratic Rep Sean Casten wrote on X: “I would direct your attention to rule 26(a) of the House Republican Conference rules for the 118th Congress.”
Mr Casten added a screenshot of “Rule 26 – Temporary Step Aside of a Member of Leadership who is Indicted”.
“A member of the Republican Leadership shall step aside if indicted for a felony for which a sentence of two or more years imprisonment may be imposed,” it stated.
Mr Casten also noted that “this language substantially mirrors language in House rule XXIII (10)”.
That rule states that “a Member ... who has been convicted by a court of record for the commission of a crime for which a sentence of two or more years’ imprisonment may be imposed should refrain from participation in the business of each committee”.
The rule also says that a member who “has been indicted for or otherwise formally charged with criminal conduct in any Federal, State, or local court punishable as a felony for which a sentence of two or more years’ imprisonment may be imposed ... should step aside from any party caucus or conference leadership position”.
Republican says he wants McCarthy rebels stripped of committee assignments
Rep Austin Scott (R-GA) told Punchbowl News that he wanted the eight Republicans who voted to oust Mr McCarthy to go in front of the Steering Committee, the panel that appoints members to other committees, to have their assignments removed.
Calling Tuesday a “sad day”, he said he wanted “action” taken against the rebels.
How will Kevin McCarthy being ousted as US House speaker affect US aid to Ukraine?
Shortly before hard-right Republicans made history by ousting Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Ukraine’s western allies, including the UK, the European Union and Nato, received a phone call from President Joe Biden.
Congress may be frozen but support for Ukraine is “ongoing”, Mr Biden told those on the line.
It was intended as a message of reassurance but, devoid of any detail, it spoke to an impending issue largely outside of the president’s control.
Hardline Republicans in the US, the powerhoue of the West, are threatening to demonstratively derail US aid to Ukraine for the first time since last February.
Mr McCarthy was removed as head of the lower chamber of the United States Congress on Tuesday evening following a dispute over how best to allocate government funds for the next fiscal year. The campaign was spearheaded by a group of eight Republicans – a number of them supporters of Donald Trump – angry the domestic issue of securing the border was not being prioritised over supporting Ukraine.
The move has plunged the House into chaos and frozen its ability to allocate money completely, including to Ukraine. Until a new speaker is elected and a new financing agreement is approved for next year – a temporary funding bill takes them to 17 November – those reliant on these funds are living on borrowed time.
Explained: How Kevin McCarthy’s ousting in the US could leave Ukraine in a tough spot
Delays in funding will make Kyiv’s fight against Russia more difficult and could prove deadly for its citizens
