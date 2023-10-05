GOP turns on Gaetz as House in turmoil after McCarthy ousting – latest

✕ Close McCarthy hits back after Matt Gaetz-led coup to oust him

Republicans are starting to turn on Matt Gaetz after he ousted Kevin McCarthy as speaker, plunging the House of Representatives into turmoil.

The Florida congressman has long been the subject of a House Ethics Committee exploring allegations including sexual misconduct and misuse of funds.

Following Mr McCarthy’s ousting several members of Mr Gaetz’s own party have resurfaced some of the allegations while the ethics panel is mulling his expulsion over the probe.

Many GOP members have also lashed out at him in interviews, with Rep Mike Lawler branding Mr Gaetz a “petulant child” and Rep Derrick Van Orden dismissing him as “some guy from Florida”.

Meanwhile, attention is also turning to who will be the next speaker, with Rep Jim Jordan and Rep Steve Scalise both announcing they are running.

A far-right faction of the party, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, is also pushing for Donald Trump to take the gavel.

Mr Gaetz has meanwhile now taken aim at speaker pro tempore Patrick McHenry for sending lawmakers home “to cry for a week” instead of calling a vote for a successor now.