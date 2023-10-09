Trump endorses Jim Jordan as House Speaker vote approaches - live
A Fox News debate set for Monday was reportedly cancelled after members ‘pissed’ at race playing ‘out so publicly’
Related video: House Republicans at odds following historic ousting of Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Donald Trump has endorsed Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) for speaker in the race against Reps Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Kevin Hern (R-OK).
“He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Mr Trump wrote about Mr Jordan on Truth Social in the early hours of Friday.
Mr Trump went on to praise Mr Jordan both for his record as a legislator and his achievements as a college wrestler.
If elected, Mr Jordan, the founder of the House Freedom Caucus would be one of the most rightwing members to be speaker in recent history.
Both Mr Jordan and Mr Scalise, the majority leader during the chaotic speakership of the recently ousted Rep Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), have racked up support for their bids, but it remains unclear if either of them will be able to reach the required 218 votes to grasp the gavel.
While Mr Jordan has endorsed Mr Trump in his race for president, Mr Scalise has so far declined to do so.
A Fox News debate set for Monday was reportedly cancelled after members grew irate that the race became a public campaign.
How does the House vote in a new speaker?
For the second time this year, the House of Representatives is preparing to hold a vote to elect a new speaker of the House after Kevin McCarthy was suddenly ousted from the post.
Beginning on Tuesday next week, members of each party will have closed-door discussions to determine potential nominations within their caucus before the House holds a formal vote on Wednesday.
All eyes will be on the chamber as the unprecedented election gets underway to replace Mr McCarthy – who has become the first speaker to be removed through a motion to vacate.
There’s no telling how long it will take for the House to elect a new speaker, given the last election required 15 rounds of voting before Mr McCarthy claimed the gavel.
Ahead of the vote, here’s everything to know about how the House votes to elect a speaker.
Who is Steve Scalise? GOP leader seeks promotion in house speaker race
Steve Scalise, a longtime member of House Republican leadership, is running for speaker following the dramatic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Despite serving as House majority leader under Mr McCarthy, the Louisiana Republican has a strained relationship with the Californian. In 2018, Mr Scalise said he was interested in the speakership after the upcoming departure of then-Speaker Paul Ryan if Mr McCarthy couldn’t get the support he needed, with the relationship between the two men subsequently taking a turn for the worse.
The 58-year-old Mr Scalise served in the Louisiana state House and had a very brief tenure in the state Senate before he joined the US House in 2008, picking up Bobby Jindal’s seat when he became governor.
Grabbing the top post of the conservative group known as the Republican Study Committee before becoming majority whip in 2014, he served in that post for almost a decade before becoming majority leader earlier this year.
Mr Scalise and his top rival for the speakership, hardliner Jim Jordan, both voted to back objections to the Electoral College results that certified the victory of President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
Trump secretly plotted to become speaker in January
Donald Trump secretly plotted to become speaker in January when Kevin McCarthy was struggling to get the support he needed.
Jonathan Karl of ABC News writes about the episode in his new book Tired of Winning:
The prime-time drama surrounding the seemingly endless voting for House speaker in January caught the attention of the former president, who was soaking up every minute of coverage from his perch in Mar‑a‑Lago. The must-see television spectacle briefly revived an idea Trump had dismissed long ago: that he could become speaker of the House, the only congressional leadership post you can be elected to even if you are not a member of Congress.
“He saw the power of television,” a close Trump adviser told me. “[He saw] how galvanizing it was, how mesmerizing it was -- everybody was watching it, right? That’s when Trump realizes it’s the biggest reality show in America. He could sit up there like The Celebrity Apprentice. It’d be ‘The Apprentice’ with him with a big-ass gavel.”
Although the idea of Trump as speaker of the House had been kicking around for months, Trump had previously expressed no interest in it.
VOICES: Would a Speaker Jim Jordan doom the House GOP majority?
Donald Trump was never going to be speaker of the House after Rep Matt Gaetz staged his coup against Kevin McCarthy. But the former president officially joined the fray in an early post on Truth Social throwing his support behind Ohio Rep Jim Jordan.
The right-wing firebrand has long been a favorite of conservatives, having been one of the leading voices among House Republicans after the Tea Party wave, working with Sen Ted Cruz to shut down the government in 2013 and leading the charge to depose John Boehner as speaker. His outsized influence meant Mr McCarthy chose to keep him close and Mr Jordan even tried to rally conservatives behind Mr McCarthy during the marathon 15 rounds of votes for speaker back in January.
Of course, to become speaker, that means he cannot just rely on right-wing Republicans who have looked to him for years, and he cannot simply rely on a majority of Republicans, but rather he would need to get an almost wholly unified conference to even have a shot.
That might prove to be his biggest roadblock: Should he become speaker, he would be the highest-ranking elected Republican in the country and every Republican would immediately be tied with him. That might give Republicans who are from swing districts pause and ultimately lead to them not choosing Mr Jordan, regardless of what Mr Trump says.
At this point, the fact the House GOP conference has a slim majority goes without explanation. But for the most part, the focus has stayed on the 15 to 20 conservatives who at any given moment could sink Mr McCarthy or Republican legislative priorities.
House Speaker candidates will no longer appear in TV interview
Fox News will no longer be airing a “joint interview” among House Republicans competing to be the next House speaker after two participants dropped out of the forum, according to reports.
Earlier on Friday, Fox News confirmed that the programme would be broadcast on Monday at 6pm ET and hosted by anchor Bret Baier. The House members who would be in attendance were Ohio Rep Jim Jordan, Louisiana Rep Steve Scalise, and Oklahoma Rep Kevin Hern. However, reports are circulating that some House speaker candidates will not be participating, leading to the forum being called off.
Mr Hern posted on X on Friday afternoon explaining his decision: “I still haven’t made a decision on my candidacy for speaker, but I know one thing for sure. I will not be participating in the televised debate. We need to make this decision as a conference, not on TV. The Republican conference needs a family discussion.”
Reporters for CNN and Punchbowl News similarly wrote that the forum had been cancelled, adding that Mr Scalise would also not be participating. When The Independent reached out to Fox News, a spokesperson said that Baier would discuss the forum on the network, but did not confirm the reports.
“Baier will press the congressmen on who should be the next Speaker of the House and discuss the issues facing Congress and the Republican party going forward,” the network’s release said earlier on Friday. The interview would have come before Republicans plan to have a private forum on Tuesday where candidates can talk to their colleagues before a vote the next day.
Kevin McCarthy says he’ll run for reelection after resignation rumours
Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has said that he’ll run for re-election in his Bakersfield seat, going against previous reporting that he might leave the House before the end of his term.
“I’m still here finishing me job,” he said, according to Politico. “No, I’m not resigning. I’m staying, so don’t worry.”
This comes after the outlet reported that the former speaker who was ousted from the post earlier this week indicated that he would remain at least past next week’s election to pick his successor to help the party get through the ensuing chaos.
Kevin McCarthy says he’ll run for reelection after resignation rumours
‘No, I’m not resigning. I’m staying, so don’t worry,’ ex-speaker says
Jim Jordan is a conservative hellraiser in the House. Now he’s Trump’s top choice for speaker
Early Friday morning, former president Donald Trump threw his support behind Rep Jim Jordan in the race to become speaker of the House. The endorsement was not entirely surprising given Mr Jordan, an Ohio congressman, occupied the same lane in the House of Representatives that Mr Trump has as a presidential candidate and president – as an expression of conservatives who were dissatisfied with Republican leadership and a candidate who channeled their rage.
A product of the Tea Party wave and founder of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, Mr Jordan’s tenure in the House led to the ouster of former speaker John Boehner, which set the stage for Kevin McCarthy’s downfall earlier this week, despite his steadfast support for the speaker.
In addition, as previous chairman of the House Oversight Committee and now the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, he has defended Mr Trump vociferously. Fast-talking, pugnacious and prone to inflammatory rhetoric that veers into outright falsehoods, Mr Jordan often can be seen roaming the halls of the House not wearing a suit jacket.
But he also played a significant role in Mr Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and spreading misinformation since then. He’s faced further scrutiny about whether he refused to report the sexual abuse of wrestlers he coached while at the Ohio State University.
He now faces tough competition against House Majority Leader Steve Scalise as Republicans seek to replace Mr McCarthy as the House GOP seeks to unify. But with a thin legislative record and a much larger trail of antagonising his colleagues, Mr Jordan could face significant challenges.
Matt Gaetz denounced GOP Biden impeachment effort in online fundraiser, report says
Matt Gaetz denounced efforts by the GOP to impeach Joe Biden during an online fundraiser, according to a report.
At an invitation-only fundraiser held over Zoom last week, Mr Gaetz and fellow Freedom Caucus member Matt Rosendale denounced efforts to impeach the President as a political stunt.
“I don’t believe that we are endeavoring upon a legitimate impeachment of Joe Biden,” Mr Gaetz told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who was moderating the discussion.
“They’re trying to engage in a, like, ‘forever war’ of impeachment,” Mr Gaetz could be heard saying in a video obtained by NBC News. “And like many of our forever wars, it will drag on forever and end in a bloody draw.”
The fundraiser took place just days before Mr Gaetz led efforts to oust House speaker Kevin McCarthy in a historical first.
Senator tells House colleagues to ‘follow your heart, but take your brain with you’ and ‘be sure to take your meds’
Sen John Kennedy, part of the Louisiana delegation alongside Steve Scalise, urged his House colleagues to be politically realistic amid the battle for the speakership.
“I don’t have a lot of advice for my House colleagues, other than this: Follow your heart, but take your brain with you. The American people expect us to govern,” he said, according to NBC News. “I’d also advise all of my House colleagues to be sure to take your meds.”
Donald Trump on January scheme to become speaker after being mocked on CNN and MSNBC: ‘Get me out of there!'
In an excerpt from his new book Tired of Winning, Jonathan Karl of ABC News writes about the January plot of former President Donald Trump to become speaker as Kevin McCarthy struggled to get the support he needed within the GOP:
Gaetz had a speech to give. “My friends, when Donald Trump was president, taxes were cut, regulations were slashed, energy was abundant, wages were rising, capital was returning from overseas to fund the dreams and ambitions of our fellow Americans, and the economy was roaring,” Gaetz began. As he spoke, the murmuring and heckling -- mostly from Democrats -- grew so loud the clerk had to bring down her gavel and demand the House be in order.
But Gaetz kept going: “I nominate President Trump because we must make our country great again. And he can start by making the House of Representatives great again.”
When Gaetz finished his speech, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado was the only person in the entire chamber to applaud. The result was exactly the same. Donald Trump received just one vote -- from Matt Gaetz -- for speaker of the House. And once again, the cable networks rubbed it in, plastering a measly “1” next to Trump’s name as commentators mocked the former president’s pathetic vote total.
That was the final straw. “Once CNN and MSNBC started mocking him, that he had the lowest vote count in history,” a Trump confidant -- who was in touch with the former president throughout the process -- told me, “all of a sudden, he was like, ‘Get me out of there!’”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies