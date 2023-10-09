Trump endorses Jim Jordan as House Speaker vote approaches - live

✕ Close Related video: House Republicans at odds following historic ousting of Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Donald Trump has endorsed Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) for speaker in the race against Reps Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Kevin Hern (R-OK).

“He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Mr Trump wrote about Mr Jordan on Truth Social in the early hours of Friday.

Mr Trump went on to praise Mr Jordan both for his record as a legislator and his achievements as a college wrestler.

If elected, Mr Jordan, the founder of the House Freedom Caucus would be one of the most rightwing members to be speaker in recent history.

Both Mr Jordan and Mr Scalise, the majority leader during the chaotic speakership of the recently ousted Rep Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), have racked up support for their bids, but it remains unclear if either of them will be able to reach the required 218 votes to grasp the gavel.

While Mr Jordan has endorsed Mr Trump in his race for president, Mr Scalise has so far declined to do so.

A Fox News debate set for Monday was reportedly cancelled after members grew irate that the race became a public campaign.