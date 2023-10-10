House GOP to hold speaker forum today as McCarthy mulls return: Live
Two candidates – Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan – have officially entered the race but questions are mounting as to whether either of them has enough support to get the 218 votes needed to take the gavel
House Republicans will hold an official candidate forum today where lawmakers will debate who should become the next speaker of the House of Representatives.
Slated for 5pm ET, this comes ahead of an anticipated first vote on Wednesday to replace the role left vacant after Kevin McCarthy was unceremoniously ousted last week.
Two candidates – Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan – have officially entered the race but questions are mounting as to whether either of them has enough support to get the 218 votes needed to take the gavel.
On Monday, Mr McCarthy appeared to mull the possibility that he would be willing to stage a comeback.
Appearing on Hugh Hewitt’s radio programme on Monday, Mr McCarthy said, “Whatever the conference wants, I will do”.
At the press conference shortly after his removal on Tuesday, Mr McCarthy said: “I will not run for speaker again. I’ll have the conference pick somebody else.”
But as it’s unclear if anyone will be able to reach the required 218 votes, Mr Hewitt asked Mr McCarthy if he would put his name back in contention to break a deadlock.
“Look, the conference has to make that decision,” Mr McCarthy said.
House Rules chair says GOP can depart from deal with far-right on spending cuts
House Rules Chair Tom Cole (R-OK) told Politico that the GOP no longer has to abide by a previous spending deal cutting back appropriations made last June with far-right members of its caucus.
“This agreement was faulty from the beginning. It’s changed over time, and now in a sense, it doesn’t exist at all because McCarthy isn’t the speaker anymore,” Mr Cole said. “So we’re not really bound by this agreement now. That will be an interesting thing the new speaker will have to hash out.”
Lincoln Project publishes video mocking short McCarthy speakership: ‘2023-2023'
The Lincoln Project shared a mocking video of Republicans blasting their own party members for removing Kevin McCarthy from the speakership.
“What do you think his Speaker tombstone should read?” the Lincoln Project wrote on X.
Democrat introduces resolution that would block Trump from speakership
Rep Brendan Boyle (D-PA) introduced a resolution which would require a speaker of the House to be a member of the chamber, a move that would block former President Donald Trump from assuming the role.
H.Res.761 would amend “the Rules of the House of Representatives to limit the eligibility for nomination to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives to Members and Members-elect of the House”.
The resolution was introduced on Friday.
Colorado Democrat says ‘Republicans must call House back into session’ amid national security concerns
Rep Jason Crow (D-CO) wrote on X on Monday that the “Republicans must call House back into session immediately. Our national security can’t wait”.
Vindman says ‘nonfunctioning Congress with no speaker has invited our enemy’s aggression'
Alexander Vindman, one of the top witnesses in Donald Trump’s first impeachment, wrote on X on Monday that “the disarray in US politics & the chaos wrought in our government, a nonfunctioning Congress with no speaker & hundreds of military promotions on hold resulting in inadequate staffing in many critical commands, has invited our enemy’s aggression”.
“MAGA & GOP are complicit!” he added.
Jordan ‘actively conspired with Trump to overturn the election results'
The left-leaning magazine Mother Jones wrote in a piece on Monday that speaker candidate Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) “was one of only a handful of congressional Republicans who actively conspired with Trump to overturn the election results”:
As he runs for House speaker, Republicans appear eager to ignore that. Yet by embracing Jordan they tie themselves further to that attack on democracy and the Constitution.
Jordan was an early and enthusiastic recruit in Trump’s war on the republic and reality—in public and in private.
McCarthy appears open to return to speakership: ‘Whatever the conference wants, I will do'
Ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy didn’t rule out returning to the role atop House leadership if enough members of his party would be willing to back his comeback.
Nancy Mace joins Trump in endorsing Jim Jordan for speaker
South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace endorsed Rep Jim Jordan to become the new House speaker, echoing former President Donald Trump in advocating for the Ohio Republican to replace Kevin McCarthy.
“I am going to be supporting Jim Jordan for speaker,” the South Carolina Republican said on Face the Nation on Sunday.
She applauded Mr Jordan’s “work ethic” and “his ability to just run circles around everyone with regards to policy and pushing forward.”
“We’ve been one of the least productive Congresses inside of 30 years and he’s going to be a workhorse for our country,” she added.
“I want a speaker who will keep their word and who will get the job done,” Rep Mace said. She was one of only eight Republicans to vote to oust Mr McCarthy from his post last week in a historic vote. Since the vote, Ms Mace said she’s being “threatened” by her Republican colleagues to be removed from committees and the conference.
Matt Gaetz says losing his seat would be price worth paying for ousting McCarthy
Matt Gaetz says he isn’t worried about challenges from within his own party after successfully leading the ousting of Kevin McCarthy from his speakership role last week.
The Republican congressman and longtime close ally of Donald Trump was on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday after he successfully led seven other Republicans in voting to kick Mr McCarthy out of his job on Tuesday. Doing so made Mr McCarthy one of the shortest-serving House speakers in history and paralysed the lower chamber of Congress until a new speaker can be elected.
It also cemented Mr McCarthy’s reputation as one of the weakest speakers in memory, given that he was unable to convince a single Democrat to vote in favour of saving him; despite outreach from moderates, the Democratic caucus felt insulted by the former speaker’s efforts to falsely blame their party for a government shutdown that had only been averted when their party voted to help Mr McCarthy pass a funding resolution which the majority of his own caucus opposed.
Mr Gaetz told NBC’s Kristin Welker on Sunday that removing Mr McCarthty, in his mind, was “absolutely” worth being ousted from his seat through expulsion or a primary challenge. Both have been openly threatened by other members of his caucus, allies of Mr McCarthy, in the past week.
“They want to expel me from Congress? That’s crazy,” he told Ms Welker.
Republican lawmaker dismisses possibility Trump could be House speaker
A Republican lawmaker has dismissed the possibility that Donald Trump could replace Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.
Rep Ken Buck, who voted last week to oust Mr McCarthy as speaker of the House of Representatives, insisted the former president doesn’t stand a chance of taking the gavel after far-right Republicans including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz floated the idea he could be appointed to the role.
When asked on ABC’s “This Week” about some Republicans calling for Mr Trump to become the next speaker, Mr Buck said “that’s not going to happen”.
“It shouldn’t happen, and we have a lot of talent inside the House,” he said.
“We’ll settle this inside the House Republican conference, and we will elect someone who’ll have the unity and the backing of the full conference.”
