Donald Trump’s press secretary has claimed that he is partly responsible for a “spiritual revival” in America and is helping people move “closer to God.”

Karoline Leavitt, a practicing Roman Catholic, said that evidence of renewed faith, especially within younger generations, was becoming more visible and that it was a “beautiful sight.”

Since returning to office, Trump has signed multiple executive orders on issues important to many Christians, including banning biological men in women's sports and pardoning pro-life protesters.

Speaking to Christian Broadcast Network, Leavitt was asked if she believed there had been a “spiritual revival” in the U.S.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt has claimed that he is partly responsible for a ‘spiritual revival’ in America and is helping people move ‘closer to God’ ( EPA )

“I think so, especially amongst younger generations,” she said. “You see the videos of college students worshiping on their campuses, many students getting baptized in the middle of their campus. It's a really beautiful sight.”

She continued: “I think people are moving closer to God, and I hope that, I hope that they are. I pray that they do.”

Pressed on whether Trump was responsible for the so-called revival through his policies, she replied: “I would say so. I think the President has been a great voice for young people.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Leavitt said that Trump had triumphed in returning to the presidency, despite "evil forces" coming against him.

open image in gallery Donald Trump, pictured in the Oval Office as faith leaders pray around him, has signed multiple executive orders on issues important to many Christians ( Getty Images )

"I certainly believe in spiritual warfare," she said, "and I think I saw it firsthand, especially throughout the campaign trail.

"And I think there certainly were evil forces. And I think that the president was saved by the grace of God on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, and he's in this moment for a reason."

Trump himself claimed multiple times throughout his campaign that he was spared from an assassination attempt by God, something he repeated in his inauguration address.

"An assassin's bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then, and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again," he said.