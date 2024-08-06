Kamala Harris VP live updates: Tim Walz selected as running mate, reports say
Latest news as Democratic presidential contender selects Minnesota Governor to help her take on Donald Trump and JD Vance, with his Pennsylvania counterpart Josh Shapiro narrowly missing out
Louise Thomas
Editor
Kamala Harris has announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will join her as running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket, after formally clinching her party’s nomination for the White House on Monday.
Following her rapid rise in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision last month to step aside, the Vice President has had less than two weeks to pick a deputy, with the complicated business of vetting candidates having to take place at lightning pace.
State governors Josh Shapiro, Andy Beshear, Roy Cooper and JB Pritzker plus Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg were all understood to be in contention at various stages, with Harris holding final interviews at her Washington DC residence on Sunday before making a final choice on who would be best placed to help her beat Donald Trump and JD Vance at the ballot box in November.
Walz has proven himself a popular governor and has enjoyed success in recent days attacking Trump and Vance as “weird”, landing blows the Republicans have struggled to respond to.
Harris and Walz will now appear together at a rally in Philadelphia this evening, where the new man can expect a rapturous reception.
Harris-Walz ‘most left-wing ticket in American history’, says DeSantis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose own ambitions for the White House fell apart in spectacularly underwhelming fashion during the Republican primaries, offers his two cents on the Harris pick.
MAGA reacts to Harris pick: 'Tim Walz is an incompetent liberal’
Here’s the first response from the MAGA camp:
“Governor Tim Walz and Kamala Harris will get along just great. They’re both far-left radicals that don’t know how to govern. Tim Walz allowed one of the largest fraud schemes to happen under his watch. The Feeding Our Future case found that dozens in Minnesota stole $250 million in federal funds meant to help out hungry children. A June report from Minnesota’s legislative auditor found that Walz’s administration ‘failed miserably in its duty to properly oversee millions of federal dollars it administered to nonprofits to feed children.’ The report said that Walz’s incompetence ‘created opportunities for fraud.’
“Axios reported: ‘The report highlighted several ways in which the Walz administration failed to rein in the fraud, undercutting the governor’s longstanding claims that his agency staff deserve credit, not criticism, for their efforts to catch and stop it.’
“Walz has creepy far-left views. Walz signed legislation to ensure minors from not only his state, but across the country can get sex-change operations in Minnesota. Walz also signed a bill to require schools to stock period products in boys bathrooms .
“Tim Walz did nothing while Minneapolis burned. He sat back while the rioters that Kamala would bail out burned down a city. Even the liberal mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, criticized Tim Walz’s response to the riots.
“Tim Walz will work with Border Czar Kamala Harris to give your taxpayer dollars to the rest of the world. Under Tim Walz, Minnesota gives free college tuition to illegal immigrants.”
Fair to say they’re not on board.
Here’s Eric Garcia on Kamala’s choice, which we almost forgot about amid all the excitement.
It’s Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz, according to reports from AP and CNN.
The liberal governor has been chosen as Kamala Harris’ running mate as she looks to boost the Democratic ticket in the Midwest, with his Pennsylvania counterpart Josh Shapiro missing out.
Here’s our profile of Walz.
Kamala Harris ‘has decided on running mate’
Vice President Kamala Harris has decided on a running mate, AP sources say, with an announcement due in the coming hours.
She reportedly went to bed last night without having definitively made up her mind, CNN reported earlier, the candidate wanting one last chance to sleep on her decision.
That means that Harris will only now be informing her chosen running mate, as well as the advisers around her, sometime this morning.
Nevertheless, preparations for the eventual announcement — including preparatory work for this evening’s Philadelphia rally, where Harris and her running mate will appear together for the first time – have had to go on, even with the campaign stuck in waiting mode.
To that end, her team has had to have multiple versions of signs printed featuring Harris’ name alongside those of Shapiro, Walz and others.
The candidates: Why Tim Walz could be Kamala Harris’s running mate pick
Here’s Eric Garcia on why Minnesota’s Governor, who has relished labelling Trump and JD Vance “weird”, could be the smart pick.
The candidates: Why Josh Shapiro could be Kamala Harris’s running mate pick
Now that we’re reportedly down to a final two, here’s a look at the two contenders to be Harris’ prospective running mate in detail.
First up, here’s John Bowden on the Pennsylvania Governor.
How will Harris announce her VP pick – and when?
We’re expecting an emailed statement and concurrent social media announcement, probably by video, at some point today announcing Harris’ final decision on her running mate, which, as we’ve seen, looks like being either Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro or Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
The news will have to break in good time for this evening’s rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – where Shapiro could presumably expect a hero’s welcome – which kicks off at 5.30pm local time (10.30pm GMT).
It’s taking place at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in the north of the city, a venue which claims to have up to 10,000 seats and is the largest indoor public assembly venue north of City Hall at 340,000 square feet.
After tonight, Harris and her running mate will “crisscross the country, traveling to battleground states to meet voters where they are and highlight the stakes of this election”, according to a statement from her campaign.
That whistle stop tour will take them, over the next five days, to Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; The Research Triangle in North Carolina; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada.
Truth Social: ‘Kamabla’, voting with your stomach and George Stephanopoulos v Byron Donalds
Over in Donald Trump’s social media dungeon, he’s been desperately pushing a new nick name for Harris: “Kamabla”.
I don’t know, is he losing the magic? Doesn’t do much for me.
He has also been attacking one of his favourite media enemies, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, over the veteran journalist’s brutal takedown of MAGA Florida Congressman Bryon Donalds on Sunday, which you can see for yourself below.
Trump tells Ross he wants to ‘fire’ Black journalist who grilled him onstage
The Republican told Adin Ross that he would like to “fire” ABC News journalist Rachel Scott, who grilled him about his past comments about race during a panel at the National Association of Black Journalists convention last week.
During his appearance on Ross’s livestream on Kick on Monday, Trump was asked for his reaction to the event, which his campaign appeared to cut short by 30 minutes when it was clear that he led the session off the rails.
“This woman starts talking… about racism, and I said, ‘You didn’t even say hello to me,’ and I’m doing them a favor by doing this,” Trump told Ross on Monday.
“I’m doing this out of respect to the Black community.”
Scott has since said she has received death threats in the wake of Trump’s embarrassment at the event.
Alex Woodward has more.
Streamer Adin Ross ‘gifts’ Trump a Rolex and Cybertruck wrapped in rally shooting photo
Republican candidate Donald Trump was interviewed by YouTube personality Adin Ross on Monday, who presented him with a Rolex watch and a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped in a photograph of the former president taken moments after a gunman shot him at a rally in Pennsylvania last month.
Alex Woodward has more.
