Election 2024 live: Kamala Harris endorsed by Barack and Michelle Obama as she gains momentum in polls
Presumptive Democratic nominee backed by influential former president and first lady after closing gap on Republican rival by in latest election surveys
Louise Thomas
Editor
US Vice President Kamala Harris has received the endorsement of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, the former president and first lady declaring in a new video: “She’ll make a fantastic President of the United States.”
Meanwhile, a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College has found Harris just one percentage point behind Donald Trump, a narrowing of the six-point gap between Joe Biden and his White House predecessor.
Another survey indicates she has put her party back into contention in the key battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin since taking the reins.
Elsewhere, Harris has trolled her Republican rival after he backed out of a proposed television debate with her, asking on social media: “What happened to any time, any place?”
Trump had previously used those words to lay down the gauntlet to Biden but now appears to have cold feet about taking on Harris, who accused him on Thursday of “backpedaling” on his commitment to a debate provisionally scheduled for September 10 to be broadcast on ABC.
Trump’s campaign team subsequently confirmed that he would not face her – at least not yet – blaming Democratic instability for the U-turn.
Harris rides Biden wave to pick up union support (with a few exceptions)
Kamala Harris is on track to wrap up support from America’s biggest labor unions, even as Republicans led by JD Vance and Donald Trump try to make a play for union voters.
The Vice President spoke at an event held by the American Federation of Teachers on Thursday, where she thanked the teachers’ union for its longstanding support of her political career.
John Bowden and Eric Garcia report.
Harris now a threat to Trump in several major swing states, new poll suggests
In further polling news, Harris appears to have pulled her party back into contention in several key battleground states after taking the reins of the presidential ticket and becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee this week.
A new Emerson poll released on Thursday shows Harris stopping the bleeding her predecessor was suffering for weeks across five key states: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
She still trails Trump in each state, but she’s now within just a few percentage points — ground she has a chance of making up over the next 100-plus days until the general election.
John Bowden looks at the numbers.
Harris narrows gap on Trump in new poll
The latest New York Times/Siena College poll has Trump at 48 per cent and Harris at 47 per cent among likely voters in a head-to-head match-up, in the first survey since Harris took over as the presumptive Democratic Party nominee after President Biden stepped aside.
This shows a marked improvement for Democrats. The last poll conducted by the group in early July showed Biden down six per cent to Trump.
Among registered voters, Trump leads Harris by two per cent (48:46) but he led Biden by nine per cent in the earlier poll.
Per the Times:
“The poll showed Ms Harris garnering about 60 percent support from voters under 30 and Hispanic voters, groups Mr Biden had consistently struggled with. Among voters under 45, Ms Harris was ahead by 10 percentage points, less than three weeks after Mr. Trump had held a narrow edge with that group over Mr Biden.
“Because the survey was of voters nationwide, the impact of Ms Harris’s candidacy in particular battleground states was not immediately clear. But a Democratic candidate with greater appeal to younger and more diverse voters could put renewed focus on the Sun Belt states of Nevada, Arizona and Georgia, which had been threatening to slip off the swing-state map for Mr Biden.
“The nationwide poll surveyed 1,142 registered voters between July 22-24 by phone in both English and Spanish. The poll’s margin of sampling error among registered voters is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.”
Obamas endorse Kamala: ‘She’ll make a fantastic President of the United States’
Barack and Michelle Obama have just put out this video endorsing Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee in place of Joe Biden, putting to bed any conservative speculation that they had doubts about her candidacy once and for all.
Judging from Kamala’s outfit, the call must have come in on Wednesday.
Here’s the very latest from Rachel Sharp.
Harris trolls Trump as he backs out of debate: ‘What happened to any time, any place?'
US Vice President Kamala Harris has trolled Donald Trump after the Republican presidential nominee backed out of a proposed television debate, asking on social media: “What happened to any time, any place?”
Trump had previously used those words to lay down the gauntlet to Joe Biden but now appears to have cold feet about taking on Harris, after the former stepped down from the Democratic Party ticket on Sunday to make way for his deputy, who is now its presumptive nominee for the White House.
Harris accused Trump on Thursday of “backpedaling” on his commitment to a presidential debate provisionally scheduled for September 10 to be broadcast on ABC.
Trump’s campaign team subsequently confirmed that he would not face her, at least not yet, blaming Democratic instability for the U-turn.
Here’s our report.
You better vote: Kamala Harris appears on RuPaul’s Drag Race with election message
Kamala Harris used her appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race to encourage the public to register to vote ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Her visit to the Werk Room marked the first time a sitting vice president has starred on the long-running show. "Each day, we're seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love - openly and with pride," Harris said during the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 finale, set to air on Friday (26 July).
Simmering tensions over Gaza but Biden and Netanyahu all smiles in Oval Office
President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were unfailingly cordial as the two leaders met in the Oval Office for what may be their last face-to-face talks before Biden leaves office after this year’s presidential election.
Netanyahu, who has spent much of the time since he became Israel’s prime minister in 2009 as a thorn in the side to Democratic presidents for his work to undermine the two-state solution to the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict, praised Biden’s long-standing support for Israel while he and the American leader spoke to reporters ahead of their bilateral talks.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Gabrielle Giffords stumps for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania
Gabrielle Giffords, the former Democratic congresswoman who was grievously wounded in a 2011 shooting in her Arizona district, took to the campaign trail on Thursday for vice president Kamala Harris, as her nascent presidential campaign gets off the ground and a parallel campaign to find her running mate takes shape.
Ms Giffords, speaking at the Salt and Light church in swing-state Pennsylvania, met with community activists in a predominantly Black section of Philadelphia hit by gun violence recently, including one over the weekend in which three people were killed and at least six others were wounded.
The event had long been planned, Ms Giffords aides said, well before her husband, senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro entered the conversation to be Ms Harris’ running mate, now that president Joe Biden ended his re-election bid.
Ms Giffords spoke briefly about her long recovery from the shooting in 2011, which killed six people during a meeting with constituents at a Tucson grocery store. Ms Harris’ other surrogates, including Pennsylvania House speaker Joanna McClinton, framed the November presidential contest as a choice between Ms Harris, who would sign a ban on assault weapons, and more gun violence under Republican Donald Trump, who gun-rights groups back.
“We are overwhelmed with violence all across America from rural Pennsylvania to inner city neighbourhoods like where we are today,” Ms McClinton said. “We as voters can make a decision on having a more violent United States or safer communities in every part of America.”
Nikki Haley denounces attack on Harris over gender, race
Nikki Haley has criticised members of her own party for attacks on vice president Kamala Harris over her age, race and gender.
“There are so many issues we can talk about when it comes to Kamala Harris, that it doesn’t matter what she looks like,” Ms Haley told CNN. “It matters what she said, what she’s fought for, and the lack of results that she’s had because of it.”
Earlier, representative Tim Burchett called the vice president a “DEI hire,” and “DEI vice president,” in a reference to diversity, equity and inclusion programmes, while representative Glenn Grothman said Democrats chose Ms Harris to replace president Joe Biden “because of her ethnic background.”
Harris likely to name running mate by 7 August
Vice president Kamala Harris is likely to name her running mate by 7 August, reported the New York Times, citing sources.
A number of candidates are in consideration including Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Governors Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Tim Walz of Minnesota and Andy Beshear of Kentucky.
She is reportedly casting a wider net in her search for a running mate, looking to current administration officials, Democratic lawmakers and potentially other high-profile figures who do not currently hold elected office.
