Abortion, Israel, crime: Where does Kamala Harris stand on key issues?

Vice President Kamala Harris has run a presidential campaign on policies intended to appeal to a broad scope of Americans, especially those looking for an alternative to Donald Trump.

Though Harris has spent the last four years in the White House, her role as VP has largely centered around supporting the Biden administration’s initiatives. Having only entered the race in July after President Joe Biden was pushed out, Harris has only had a few months to make her own agenda clear.

Once known for progressive liberal policies, Harris has adopted more moderate ideas in an effort to appeal to a broader group of Americans. That includes a tougher position on immigration and championing the Second Amendment while still advocating for gun control legislation.

Here’s where she stands on the issues.

Abortion

Vice President Kamala Harris is embracing her position as the Democrats’ leading champion for abortion rights in this year's election ( AP )

Harris is a strong advocate for all reproductive rights and has been throughout her career. A pillar of her presidential campaign is promising to restore the federal right to abortion and veto any legislation that would enact a national ban.

As a senator in 2019, Harris pitched a plan to require states to clear any reproductive health laws with the Department of Justice to ensure that they don’t violate federal abortion rights.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 she became a vocal opponent of the decision and embarked on a “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour around the country, becoming the unofficial Biden administration ambassador to the issue.

She’s called state abortion bans a “health care crisis” and highlighted their negative impact on maternal mortality rates throughout her campaign.

Harris said she would not make concessions on the issue if Congress passed federal legislation, even for religious exemptions.

The Economy

Harris released a comprehensive economic plan in September that largely benefits the middle class.

Her tax plan aims to help small businesses and individuals who earn less than $400,000. Measures include expanding tax deductions for small businesses, restoring the earned income tax credit, promising to not raise taxes for those making less than $400k and implementing a $6,000 child tax credit. She has also proposed providing $25,000 in assistance for qualified first-time homebuyer.

Much like Biden, Harris wants to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals and increase the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. However, she deviates from Biden when it comes to the capital gains tax rate saying she supports a rate of 28 percent compared to Biden’s 44.6 percent.

Harris supports Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

Immigration

Kamala Harris, pictured in 2019, visits the outside of a detention center for migrant children in Homestead, Florida ( Getty Images )

Once a champion for immigrants’ rights and a strong opponent of most of Trump’s U.S. – Mexico policies, Harris has recently taken a tougher stance on border security.

As anti-immigration rhetoric and policies become more popular with voters, Harris has pivoted to support the bipartisan border bill Congress was unable to pass earlier this year due to Trump’s interference.

Her immigration policies have been scrutinized by Republicans who have blamed Harris for the influx of migrants and border crossings. Trump nicknamed her the “border czar” despite Harris never holding an executive position that would give her the ability to control the border.

She was tasked with analyzing the root causes of migration from Central America in 2021 and visited the border before the end of Title 42 – the emergency Covid-era policy that allowed the US to turn away migrants. At the time, she advocated for “thoughtful and effective” policies to be enacted

Foreign Policy

Harris’s position on foreign policy has not deviated far from Biden’s. She’s said she is “committed to pursuing global engagement” and defending democratic values at home and abroad.

In October, she declared Iran the “greatest adversary” to the United States asserting Iranians should never obtain nuclear power.

She supports US involvement in NATO and said in 2019 that she would re-enter the Paris Agreement if she were to be elected. She is supportive of Ukraine and vowed to back them in their war against Russia.

Israel and Gaza

The Biden-Harris adminstration has faced backlash from some Democrats for not taking a tougher line on Israel ( AP )

In the wake of the October 7 attack, Harris voiced strong support for Israel and maintained that hostages should be brought home, but in recent months has indicated she could be tougher on Israel than her predecessor.

In December, the vice president said she and Biden had been “clear” with the Israeli government that, “it matters how” Israel defends itself, while in March, she pushed for a ceasefire.

Harris declined to preside over the Senate chamber when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint Congressional meeting in July.

In the past, she voiced support for a two-state solution.

Crime

As a former prosecutor and attorney general of California, Harris has pitched herself as a “progressive prosecutor” who implemented criminal justice reforms ahead of her time.

She opposed the death penalty, implemented racial bias training for parts of law enforcement and introduced a re-entry program to help low-level offenders, among other incentives while attorney general.

When Harris ran for president in 2019, her platform emphasized the fight for racial justice. She said she would expand investigations into police misconduct, establish a national police misconduct registry, set a national standard for use of force and require states to report use of force incidents.

Critics have been skeptical of Harris’s promises since her record shows some contradictions.

She fought to keep prisoners in prison, even after it was determined California prisons were overcrowded. Critics are also quick to point out that she prosecuted marijuana crimes at a higher rate than her predecessor.

Harris, a firearm owner, believes in maintaining Second Amendment rights while enacting gun safety legislation. She’s advocated for a ban on assault weapons, universal background checks and red-flag laws.

Healthcare

The Biden administration has taken steps to lower the cost of commonly used prescription drugs for seniors – something that will save the government an estimated $98 billion.

Using the money saved, Harris has proposed expanding Medicare coverage to provide support for home health services – something that will combat the country’s growing long-term care crisis for older adults.

The proposed plan would expand Medicare benefits to cover vision and hearing.

Harris also supports the Affordable Care Act – known as Obamacare, access to in vitro fertilization treatments and expanding Medicaid coverage to postpartum mothers.