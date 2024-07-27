Election 2024 live: Kamala Harris endorsed by former DOJ officials who warn Donald Trump is a ‘grave risk’
Presumptive Democratic nominee backed by influential former president and first lady after closing gap on Republican rival by in latest election surveys
Vice President Kamala Harris has received the endorsement of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, with the former president and first lady declaring in a new video: “She’ll make a fantastic President of the United States.”
Meanwhile, a New York Times/Siena College poll has found Harris just one percentage point behind Donald Trump, narrowing the six-point gap between Joe Biden and his predecessor.
Another survey indicates she has put her party back into contention in the key battleground states since taking the reins.
Elsewhere, Harris trolled her Republican rival after he backed out of a proposed television debate with her, asking on social media: “What happened to any time, any place?”
Trump had previously used those words to lay down the gauntlet to Biden but now appears to have cold feet about taking on Harris, who accused him of “backpedaling” on his commitment to a debate provisionally scheduled for September 10 to be broadcast on ABC.
Trump’s campaign team subsequently confirmed that he would not face her – at least not yet – blaming Democratic instability for the U-turn.
The Harris team has a weekend campaign blitz planned with surrogates and potential running mates fanning out across swing states.
Trump to hold another rally at site of assassination attempt
Donald Trump said he plans to hold another rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after a gunman fired an AR-15-style rifle at the former president moments after he stepped on stage in the town on July 13.
In an all-caps message on his Truth Social on Friday, Trump said he will be “going back” for “a big and beautiful rally” to honor a rally attendee who was fatally shot and two others who were critically injured during the assassination attempt.
Alex Woodward has the details.
Kamala Harris rides Biden wave to pick up union support (with a few exceptions)
Kamala Harris is on track to wrap up support from America’s biggest labor unions, even as Republicans led by JD Vance and Donald Trump try to make a play for union voters.
The vice president spoke at an event held by the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) on Thursday, where she thanked the teachers’ union for its longstanding support of her political career.
John Bowden reports.
Former DOJ officials back Harris, branding Trump ‘grave risk’ to country
More than 40 former Justice Department officials who served under both Republican and Democratic presidents have signed a letter endorsing 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris, according to a new report.
The letter — which includes the signatures of former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former deputy attorneys general Sally Yates, David Ogden, and Jamie Gorelick, and the top Washington prosecutor during George W Bush’s administration, John McKay — paints Harris as a common sense candidate who will respect the rule of law, according to NBC News, which first reported the endorsement.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Harris trolls Trump as he backs out of debate
Kamala Harris has trolled Donald Trump by using his words against him after the Republican presidential nominee backed out of a proposed television debate.
“What happened to ‘any time, any place’?” the vice president posted on X late on Thursday night.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Haley says Harris is Democrats’ ‘weakest candidate’ – but DEI attacks ‘aren’t helpful’
Former GOP presidential candidate and one-time UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said Republicans trying to paint Vice President Kamala Harris as a “DEI” candidate are not helping Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.
Haley made the comments on Thursday during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.
She suggested that Republicans focus on Harris’s policies and her past as a politician in their criticisms, not her skin color or her gender. “It’s not helpful,” Haley said.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris for president
Barack and Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris for president, saying that there is “no doubt in our mind” that she has what it takes to beat Donald Trump in the 2024 election and “deliver for the American people”.
Following days of speculation, the former first couple announced their endorsement on Friday morning, with both parties sharing a video on social media of a phone call in which the Obamas pledged their whole-hearted support for Harris’s campaign.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
New polling finds Harris now threat to Trump in several major swing states
Vice President Kamala Harris has pulled her party back into contention in several key battleground states after taking the reins of the presidential ticket and becoming the presumptive nominee for the Democrats.
A new Emerson poll released on Thursday shows Harris putting an end to the bleeding her predecessor was suffering for weeks across five key states: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. She still trails Donald Trump in each state, but she’s now within just a few percentage points — ground she has a chance of making up over the next 100-plus days until the general election.
John Bowden looks at the numbers.
JD Vance’s ‘cat lady’ attacks are just the beginning of Republicans’ childbirth obsession
Alex Woodward writes:
Before he became Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance called for higher taxes for childless adults and insisted their votes should count less. He said abortion should be “illegal” nationally, and that the “cat ladies” and the “Kamala Harrises” of the world want to “brainwash” other people’s kids.
Misogynist “cat lady” insults are nothing new, nor is an anti-abortion GOP official advocating nationwide bans on abortion access.
But recently resurfaced remarks from the next potential vice president — and his connections to influential right-wing voices with borderline conspiracy-mongering ideas about childbirth rates — have invited more scrutiny into the natalist movement gripping Republican politics.
Continue reading...
VP candidates Josh Shapiro and Gretchen Whitmer to hit campaign trail for Harris
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will campaign together for Kamala Harris next week.
Whitmer and Shapiro both endorsed the vice president as the next Democratic candidate to face Donald Trump after President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid on Sunday.
Katie Hawkinson reports.
Chicago bracing for Texas to bus 25,000 migrants to city before Democrat convention
Texas officials are vowing to continue busing and flying migrants to liberal cities like Chicago in protest of Biden border policies, and that has officials in the Windy City preparing for an influx of up to 25,000 migrants during the Democratic National Convention next month.
Josh Marcus reports.
