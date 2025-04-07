JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon issues blunt warning about Trump’s tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The CEO of America’s largest bank warned shareholders on Monday that President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs will likely increase domestic inflation and contribute to the probability of a recession but, more direly, could hurt the U.S.’ economic alliances.

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said in his annual letter called the tariffs a “significant and somewhat unprecedented force”that have caused the company to “remain very cautious” about the financial future of the country.

“We are likely to see inflationary outcomes, not only on imported goods but on domestic prices, as input costs rise and demand increases on domestic products,” Dimon wrote. “Whether or not the menu of tariffs causes a recession remains in question, but it will slow down growth.”

Dimon’s warning echoes that of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other economists.

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, warned people of the potential impact of Trump’s tariffs on the U.S. economic alliances ( Getty )

But Dimon warned, more sternly, about the tariff’s potential impact on the U.S. global economic alliances.

“If the Western world’s military and economic alliances were to fragment, America itself would inevitably weaken over time,” Dimon wrote.

Global stock markets have been trending downward since Trump unveiled an across-the-board 10 percent tariff on almost every country and even higher tariffs on some of the U.S.’s largest trading partners, including an additional 34 percent on China, 20 percent on the European Union, 24 percent on Japan, 26 percent on India and 25 percent on South Korea.

The president insists these tariffs are necessary to balance what he believes are unfair trading practices.

Dimon recognized that some unfair trade practices have harmed the U.S. by taking domestic jobs away and causing one country to dominate in specific industries.

But he warned that trade policy changes need to be handled with careful negotiations.

The JPMorgan Chase CEO said if other countries issued retaliatory actions, it could affect people’s confidence in the U.S. markets, thus hurting capital flow, corporate profits and potentially, the U.S. dollar. Dimon called it “one large additional straw on the camel’s back.”

“I am hoping that after negotiations, the long-term effect will have some positive benefits for the United States. My most serious concern is how this will affect America’s long-term economic alliances,” Dimon said.