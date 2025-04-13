Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire broke out at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home Saturday night, in what police believe was an “act of arson.”

Shapiro said he and his family were woken up just after 2 a.m. to state police banging on their door after an unknown person set fire to the governor’s residence in Harrisburg. Crews evacuated the family and no one was injured. While the investigation was ongoing, state police say they are “prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson.”

“The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police,” Shapiro said in a post on X. “Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.”

Shapiro and his wife, Lori, have four children.

open image in gallery Police say an arsonist started the fire at Shapiro’s residence. There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction ( Capitol City Fire Photos )

The fire broke out overnight on the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which Shapiro and his family had celebrated at the governor's official residence in the state capital of Harrisburg. Shapiro had shared a photo of his family’s Seder table just hours prior.

Police gave no other details about the cause.

The fire caused a “significant amount of damage” to a portion of the residence, state police said. Shapiro was in a different part of the residence when the fire was lit.

As of Sunday, fire damage is still visible on the residence’s south side, primarily to a large room often used for entertaining crowds and art displays. There was still a police presence early Sunday afternoon as yellow tape cordoned off an alleyway and an officer led a dog outside a iron security fence.

open image in gallery The fire was lit on the first night of Passover. Shapiro shared a photo of his family’s Seder table just hours before the incident ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

State police are leading a multiagency investigation. There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Shapiro, a Democrat, was once considered a front-runner for Kamala Harris’s running mate. The 51-year-old is also an expected contender for the White House in 2028.

Last month, Shapiro joined a coalition of governors and attorneys general suing President Donald Trump’s administration after it cut $12 billion in federal funds for COVID-19 initiatives and various other nationwide public health projects.