Joe Rogan could be seen laughing as he pressed former president Donald Trump for specifics on how the election was stolen in 2020.

The Republican nominee sat down Friday for an interview with the No. 1 podcaster. The interview ran for three hours and delayed Trump’s appearance in Traverse City, Michigan, later in the day.

At one point, Trump and Rogan started to discuss the 2020 election.

“I won by like,” Trump said, “I lost by like…I didn’t lose.”

Rogan could then be seen laughing.

“They say I lost, Joe, they say I lost by 22,000 votes,” Trump continued. “That’s like one one-tenth of one percent, it’s less than that. It’s a tiny little thing. Twenty-two thousand votes that’s spread all over this period.

“Fifty-one intelligent agents lies, they lied, they knew it was Hunter’s, it was from his bed. They said it was created by Russia. Russia, Russia, Russia. It was the Russia hoax.”

Donald Trump sat down with Joe Rogan for a podcast interview. At one point, Rogan could only laugh as Trump rambled when asked about how the 2020 election was stolen ( Joe Rogan Experience )

That exchange came as Rogan continued to ask Trump for examples of how the 2020 election was “crooked” as Trump claimed.

“Well, let’s start, let’s start at the top and the easy ones. They were supposed to get legislative approval to do the things they did, and they didn’t get it in many cases, They didn’t get it,” Trump said.

Rogan asked about what the “things were, and the Republican nominee could only say “anything.”

“Like for extensions of the voting, for voting earlier. All this different things By law, they had to get legislative approvals. You don’t have to go any further than that,” the 78-year-old nominee said.

“If you take a look at Wisconsin, they virtually admitted that the election was rigged, robbed, and stolen. They wouldn’t give access in certain areas to the ballots because the ballots weren’t signed. They weren’t originals. They were– we could go into this stuff. We could go into the ballots, or we could go into the overall. I’ll give you another way.”

The podcaster then asked Trump if he would ever present the evidence, Trump responded with “uh.” He then went into a rant about Russia and Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Trump has made his stolen election claim a central part of his campaign against Democratic rival Kamala Harris ( AFP via Getty Images )

Despite there being no evidence of mass election fraud, Trump continues to push the idea that the election was stolen. It’s become a centerpiece of his campaign against Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Earlier this month, during a Michigan rally, Trump addressed his stolen election claims as he spoke soon after prosecutor Jack Smith made a filing in the federal criminal case against the former president accusing him of election interference.

"You know last time, last election, we did great in 2016 a lot of people don’t know we did much better in 2020," Trump told the October 4 crowd. "We won, we won, we did win. It was a rigged election, it was a rigged election.

"You have to tell Kamala Harris, that’s why I’m doing it again, if I thought I lost, I wouldn’t be doing this again. You know where I’d be right now, on the beaches of Monte Carlo maybe, or some place. Be having a nice life.”