‘Smut’: Joe Biden’s granddaughter flames Jake Tapper’s just-out book on former president’s hidden decline
Naomi Biden lashes it as a ‘bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible self promoting journalists out to make a quick buck’
Joe Biden’s granddaughter took to X Monday evening to slam CNN journalist Jake Tapper’s just-released book on the former president’s reported hidden physical and mental delcine as “political fairy smut.”
“Just read a copy of this silly book, and if anyone is curious for a review from someone who lived it first-hand: this book is political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class,” Naomi Biden posted about Tapper’s book, co-authored with Axios reporter Alex Thompson, “Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.”
“Put simply, it amounts to a bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible self promoting journalists out to make a quick buck. It relies on unnamed, anonymous sources pushing a self-serving false narrative that absolves them of any responsibility for our current national nightmare.”
She rips it as “all [at the] expense of a man so completely good and honest that it is impossible for these people to ever understand the why or how of it all.”
Tapper has come under fierce criticism for profiting from Biden’s hidden struggles, which he likely knew of and may have helped hide as a journalist while Biden was in the White House.
He could not immediately be reached for comment.
