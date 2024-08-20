Biden DNC speech live updates: Joe Biden passes the torch to Kamala Harris on Day 1 of Democratic convention
President runs through accomplishments and blasts Trump in fiery speech after remarks by Hillary Clinton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jill Biden
Joe Biden took the stage at the Democratic National Convention to pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris to rapturous applause on Monday night.
The president, who was introduced by First Lady Jill Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden, ran through his accomplishments on the Covid recovery, the economy, healthcare, and infrastructure before making a forceful case against the candidacy of former President Donald Trump.
“Let me ask you, are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?” Biden asked the crowd.
Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton returned to the DNC eight years after she was the nominee in 2016.
Clinton said, “My friends, when a barrier falls for one of us, it falls and clears the way for all of us. So for the next 78 days, we need to work harder than we ever have.”
Harris made a surprise appearance at the convention ahead of Biden’s speech.
“Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you,” she said.
‘He is the OG girl dad’: Ashley and Jill Biden pay tribute to Joe
Joe Biden officially passed the torch to Kamala Harris, his vice president, on Monday at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) after a pair of glowing speeches about who he was as a family man from two people who know him best: his wife and daughter.
Ashley and first lady Dr Jill Biden spoke directly ahead of the 46th president in Chicago, and spoke about how he led their family through dark times — the same way, they said, he had led the Democratic Party and the nation.
The first lady, in particular, pointed to her husband’s decision to step down as their party’s 2024 nominee as a moment when she fell in love with him again.
‘It’s been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your president'
Ella Emhoff appears at DNC in Harris-Walz camo hat in support of stepmom
Ella Emhoff appeared at the Democratic National Convention to support her stepmom Kamala Harris, wearing the popular “midwest princess” camouflage baseball cap.
The 25-year-old appeared alongside her father, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, on Monday night wearing the camouflage hat, which reads “Harris-Walz” in bright orange lettering.
The item was seemingly inspired by singer Chappell Roan and reached nearly $1m in sales in 24 hours after it was first made available to buy online by Harris-Walz campaign.
Team USA men’s basketball coach Steve Kerr channels Steph Curry at DNC: ‘Tell Donald Trump night night’
Legendary basketball coach Steve Kerr channeled star NBA player Steph Curry onstage at the Democratic National Convention, telling crowds that in November, “we can tell Donald Trump ‘night night’.”
Fresh from his return from the 2024 Paris Olympics – where Team USA won gold in both the men’s and women’s basketball – Kerr heaped praise on Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz “coach to coach,” and joked about the governor’s history as a high school football coach.
Kerr, who is also head coach for the Golden State Warriors, took to the stage Monday night to chants of “USA, USA, USA!”
Convention officials comment on reason for delays
VIDEO: ‘Democracy has prevailed’, Joe Biden says in DNC speech
AOC and Hillary Clinton lead the new and old guard of Democratic women on first night of DNC for Harris
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton represented the old and new guard of Democratic women to push for Kamala Harris on the first night of the party’s convention as the vice president seeks to become the first female president.
The dual speeches showed an effort to unite the party’s establishment with its progressive insurgent wing.
Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat and self-proclaimed democratic socialist, received ovation after ovation and chants of her initials “AOC” as she praised President Joe Biden, Harris, and her running mate Tim Walz of Minnesota as she lambasted former president Donald Trump.
‘I’m proud to have been the first president to walk a picket line'
Biden runs through accomplishments during fiery DNC speech
Biden ran through a number of his accomplishments during his speech at the DNC.
“Covid no longer controls our lives. We got from economic crisis to the strongest economy in the entire world,” the president said. “Record 16 million new jobs, record small business growth, record high stock market, record high 401Ks, wages up, and inflation down.”
“The smallest racial wealth gap in 20 years. And yes, we both know we have more to do, but we're moving in the right direction ... More Americans have health insurance today than ever before in American history,” he added.
“After, as a young senator, beginning to fight for 50 years to give Medicare the power to negotiate lower prescription drug prices, we finally beat Big Pharma,” he shouted.
