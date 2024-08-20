Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724130012

Biden DNC speech live updates: Joe Biden passes the torch to Kamala Harris on Day 1 of Democratic convention

President runs through accomplishments and blasts Trump in fiery speech after remarks by Hillary Clinton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jill Biden

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad,Gustaf Kilander
Tuesday 20 August 2024 06:00
‘Democracy has prevailed’, Joe Biden says in DNC speech

Joe Biden took the stage at the Democratic National Convention to pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris to rapturous applause on Monday night.

The president, who was introduced by First Lady Jill Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden, ran through his accomplishments on the Covid recovery, the economy, healthcare, and infrastructure before making a forceful case against the candidacy of former President Donald Trump.

“Let me ask you, are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?” Biden asked the crowd.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton returned to the DNC eight years after she was the nominee in 2016.

Clinton said, “My friends, when a barrier falls for one of us, it falls and clears the way for all of us. So for the next 78 days, we need to work harder than we ever have.”

Harris made a surprise appearance at the convention ahead of Biden’s speech.

“Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you,” she said.

‘He is the OG girl dad’: Ashley and Jill Biden pay tribute to Joe

Joe Biden officially passed the torch to Kamala Harris, his vice president, on Monday at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) after a pair of glowing speeches about who he was as a family man from two people who know him best: his wife and daughter.

Ashley and first lady Dr Jill Biden spoke directly ahead of the 46th president in Chicago, and spoke about how he led their family through dark times — the same way, they said, he had led the Democratic Party and the nation.

The first lady, in particular, pointed to her husband’s decision to step down as their party’s 2024 nominee as a moment when she fell in love with him again.

'He is the OG girl dad': Ashley and Jill Biden pay tribute to Joe

First lady says Joe Biden dug ‘deep into his soul’ when he chose not to run again in 2024

John Bowden20 August 2024 06:00
‘It’s been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your president'

Gustaf Kilander20 August 2024 05:16
Ella Emhoff appears at DNC in Harris-Walz camo hat in support of stepmom

Ella Emhoff appeared at the Democratic National Convention to support her stepmom Kamala Harris, wearing the popular “midwest princess” camouflage baseball cap.

The 25-year-old appeared alongside her father, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, on Monday night wearing the camouflage hat, which reads “Harris-Walz” in bright orange lettering.

The item was seemingly inspired by singer Chappell Roan and reached nearly $1m in sales in 24 hours after it was first made available to buy online by Harris-Walz campaign.

Ella Emhoff appears at DNC in camo hat in support of stepmom Kamala Harris

The 25-year-old appeared alongside her father, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, on Monday night in Chicago

Mike Bedigan20 August 2024 05:14
Team USA men’s basketball coach Steve Kerr channels Steph Curry at DNC: ‘Tell Donald Trump night night’

Legendary basketball coach Steve Kerr channeled star NBA player Steph Curry onstage at the Democratic National Convention, telling crowds that in November, “we can tell Donald Trump ‘night night’.”

Fresh from his return from the 2024 Paris Olympics – where Team USA won gold in both the men’s and women’s basketball – Kerr heaped praise on Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz “coach to coach,” and joked about the governor’s history as a high school football coach.

Kerr, who is also head coach for the Golden State Warriors, took to the stage Monday night to chants of “USA, USA, USA!”

Team USA men's basketball coach Steve Kerr channels Steph Curry on DNC stage

In remarks at the convention on Monday night, the Golden State Warriors coach praised Tim Walz ‘coach to coach’

Mike Bedigan20 August 2024 05:12
Convention officials comment on reason for delays

Because of the raucous applause interrupting speaker after speaker, we ultimately skipped elements of our program to ensure we could get to President Biden as quickly as possible so that he could speak directly to the American people.

We are proud of the electric atmosphere in our convention hall and proud that our convention is showcasing the broad and diverse coalition behind the Harris-Walz ticket throughout the week on and off the stage

DNC officials
Andrew Feinberg20 August 2024 05:08
'Democracy has prevailed', Joe Biden says in DNC speech

Gustaf Kilander20 August 2024 05:06
AOC and Hillary Clinton lead the new and old guard of Democratic women on first night of DNC for Harris

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton represented the old and new guard of Democratic women to push for Kamala Harris on the first night of the party’s convention as the vice president seeks to become the first female president.

The dual speeches showed an effort to unite the party’s establishment with its progressive insurgent wing.

Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat and self-proclaimed democratic socialist, received ovation after ovation and chants of her initials “AOC” as she praised President Joe Biden, Harris, and her running mate Tim Walz of Minnesota as she lambasted former president Donald Trump.

AOC and Hillary Clinton set the stage for Harris on day 1 of DNC

‘Well, my friends, the future is here,’ Hillary Clinton says as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushes Harris as a progressive champion

Eric Garcia, John Bowden 20 August 2024 05:02
‘I’m proud to have been the first president to walk a picket line'

Gustaf Kilander20 August 2024 04:54
Biden runs through accomplishments during fiery DNC speech

Biden ran through a number of his accomplishments during his speech at the DNC.

“Covid no longer controls our lives. We got from economic crisis to the strongest economy in the entire world,” the president said. “Record 16 million new jobs, record small business growth, record high stock market, record high 401Ks, wages up, and inflation down.”

“The smallest racial wealth gap in 20 years. And yes, we both know we have more to do, but we're moving in the right direction ... More Americans have health insurance today than ever before in American history,” he added.

“After, as a young senator, beginning to fight for 50 years to give Medicare the power to negotiate lower prescription drug prices, we finally beat Big Pharma,” he shouted.

Gustaf Kilander20 August 2024 04:48
‘Democracy has prevailed. And now democracy must be preserved.’

Gustaf Kilander20 August 2024 04:41

