Joe Biden took the stage at the Democratic National Convention to pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris to rapturous applause on Monday night.

The president, who was introduced by First Lady Jill Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden, ran through his accomplishments on the Covid recovery, the economy, healthcare, and infrastructure before making a forceful case against the candidacy of former President Donald Trump.

“Let me ask you, are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?” Biden asked the crowd.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton returned to the DNC eight years after she was the nominee in 2016.

Clinton said, “My friends, when a barrier falls for one of us, it falls and clears the way for all of us. So for the next 78 days, we need to work harder than we ever have.”

Harris made a surprise appearance at the convention ahead of Biden’s speech.

“Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you,” she said.