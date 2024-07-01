✕ Close Biden addresses debate performance: ‘I don’t debate as well as I used to’

Joe Biden should be removed as the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, according to 41 per cent of Democratic voters surveyed in a new poll by USA Today/Suffolk University, the latest blow to his ailing campaign.

The president, 81, met with his family at Camp David in Maryland on Sunday to discuss his political future in the wake of his frail, confused appearance in Atlanta last week, which only heightened doubts about his cognitive ability and sparked calls for him to drop out of the race for the White House.

Biden’s family reportedly encouraged him to stay the course as he spent Sunday with first lady Jill Biden, his children and grandchildren, with the possibility of firing campaign advisers said to have been discussed.

Top Democrats are believed to have been in crisis talks over the last three days amid speculation the party could move to replace Biden with another candidate.

US vice president Kamala Harris, transport secretary Pete Buttigieg and state governors Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, Wes Moore and JB Pritzker have all been named as possible emergency successors.