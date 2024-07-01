Post Biden-Trump debate poll finds 4 in 10 Democrats think party should replace president as 2024 nominee: Live
President and Republican challlenger squared-off at a CNN-moderated debate last week that went badly for the commander-in-chief as he pursues a second term in the White House at 81
Joe Biden should be removed as the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, according to 41 per cent of Democratic voters surveyed in a new poll by USA Today/Suffolk University, the latest blow to his ailing campaign.
The president, 81, met with his family at Camp David in Maryland on Sunday to discuss his political future in the wake of his frail, confused appearance in Atlanta last week, which only heightened doubts about his cognitive ability and sparked calls for him to drop out of the race for the White House.
Biden’s family reportedly encouraged him to stay the course as he spent Sunday with first lady Jill Biden, his children and grandchildren, with the possibility of firing campaign advisers said to have been discussed.
Top Democrats are believed to have been in crisis talks over the last three days amid speculation the party could move to replace Biden with another candidate.
US vice president Kamala Harris, transport secretary Pete Buttigieg and state governors Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, Wes Moore and JB Pritzker have all been named as possible emergency successors.
Trump hails Supreme Court ruling as ‘BIG WIN’
Writing on Truth Social just now, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee reacted to the immunity verdict by declaring in trademark all-caps:
“BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”
Breaking: US Supreme Court awards Trump some immunity from prosecution
Trump, and any future president, has total immunity from criminal prosecution for official actions, the US Supreme Court has just ruled in one of the most consequential cases for the American presidency in the history of the office.
In a 6-3 decision released on Monday, the court said that the Constitution gives presidents total immunity covering official acts – but not private.
“Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power entitles a former president to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.
The ruling, issued at the tail end of the Supreme Court’s term, will delay the state and federal trials the former president faces as prosecutors and defense attorneys determine which crimes Trump is immune from.
But the justices’ long-awaited decision already benefits Trump because it has caused delays in proceedings – likely pushing those trials until after November’s election, which he could well win.
Supreme Court awards Donald Trump immunity from crimes under an official act
Conservative majority of the court agreed the constiution entitles the president to ‘absolute immunity’ for official acts
Post-debate poll finds four in 10 Democrats think party should replace Biden as 2024 nominee
Trump asks if Biden is ‘choker’ or ‘cognitive mess'
Donald Trump has lashed out at Joe Biden in his latest Truth Social post about Thursday’s presidential debate.
The former president wrote:
Only three things could have been the reason that Crooked Joe Biden, the worst President in the history of the United States, failed so badly at the debate on Thursday night. THEY WERE: 1) “TRUMP WAS REALLY GREAT!” In all fairness, and I say in complete and total modesty, many, on both sides of the political spectrum, have said it was the greatest single debate performance in the long and storied history of Presidential Debates. Thank you! 2) CROOKED JOE “CHOKED” LIKE A DOG. 3) JOE IS A COGNITIVE MESS! It could be combinations of all three, but ask yourself this question, as a proud citizen of the United States of America (which no longer means a thing, to many, as millions of people flow into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted!), would you rather have a President who is a CHOKER, or a President who is a COGNITIVE MESS??? Also, did my Debate Performance play a role in Joe’s total “disembowelment” before the World? Our Fake Historians over at CNN & MSDNC would like to know???
Philadelphia Inquirer calls on Trump to drop out, not Biden
Here’s a contrary opinion from the newspaper of record in the key swing state of Pennsylvania.
