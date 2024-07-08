Biden insists he will stay in presidential race in letter to congressional Democrats: Live dates
‘I’m not giving up,’ president told campaign staff and volunteers on Sunday
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
President Joe Biden has written to congressional Democrats insisting he will remain in the race for the White House after more members of the party added their voices to calls for him to step aside on Sunday – an unwelcome distraction as the president prepares to host a major Nato summit in Washington DC this week.
In behind-closed-door crisis talks convened by House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, several representatives including Jerry Nadler, Susan Wild, Adam Smith, and Mark Takano suggested it was time for Biden, 81, to make way following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump in Atlanta last month.
Five Democrats have now come forward publicly to say the same, with vice president Kamala Harris tipped to take over as the party’s 2024 nominee and praised by the influential Adam Schiff yesterday.
But the president insisted in an ABC interview on Friday that only “the Lord Almighty” could persuade him to go, saying he remains convinced he is the right man to challenge Trump.
Biden spent his weekend on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania, speaking at a church in Philadelphia yesterday before briefly meeting with campaign staff, union members and local Democrats, including senator John Fetterman.
Biden calls in to ‘Morning Joe'
President Joe Biden has followed up on his letter to congressional Democrats by calling into MSNBC’s Morning Joe.
He says he has been traveling “to make sure my instinct was right about the party still wanted me to be the nominee” and he believes that the party does.
“I’m confident they do,” Biden says.
“I am not going anywhere.”
Watch below:
Full story: Biden says ‘voters have spoken’ and refuses to consider standing down
President Joe Biden is attempting to head off discussions of whether he should stand aside amid questions over his age and capacity with a defiant letter to Congressional Democrats in which he says exiting the race would be an affront to democracy.
Biden’s missive, which he released publicly on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday ahead of Congress’ return to Washington, opens with a declaration that he is “firmly committed” to remaining a candidate in this year’s presidential election and to “running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump.”
Andrew Feinberg reports from the White House.
Biden refuses to stand down in letter to Congress: ‘Voters have spoken’
President Joe Biden is attempting to head off discussions of whether he should stand aside amid questions over his age and capacity with a defiant letter to Congressional Democrats in which he says exiting the race would be an affront to democracy.
House Republicans demand Biden’s doctor sits for interview
House Oversight Committee chair James Comer has demanded Joe Biden’s doctor sits for an interview about his medical assessments and potential business dealings with the Biden family, amid the escalating controversy around the president’s mental and physical wellbeing.
In a letter addressed to the aforementioned Dr O’Connor on Sunday, the Republican lawmaker wrote that he is “concerned your medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family”.
He asked Dr O’Connor to sit for a behind-closed-doors interview and hand over any communications he may have had with James Biden, the president’s brother, regarding Americore – a now bankrupt healthcare business.
Comer is giving the doctor until July 14 to contact staff to schedule the interview.
A White House spokesperson dismissed the letter as “crazy, discredited conspiracy theories” when reached for comment.
Ariana Baio reports.
Republicans demand Biden’s doctor sits for interview about medical assessments
House Oversight Committee alleges White House doctor was involved in Biden family business dealings
Biden insists he will stay in race in letter to congressional Democrats
Joe Biden has written to congressional Democrats insisting that he will stay in the race to keep hold of the White House.
Lawmakers are returning to Capitol Hill from their July 4 recess amid concerns over the president’s ability to lead the party to victory in November.
Acknowledging these concerns, Biden writes: “I can respond to all this by saying clearly and unequivocally: I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024.”
Second Gentleman tests positive for Covid days after joining Biden for July 4 celebrations
Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, has tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, his office announced on Sunday, a diagnosis coming just days after he joined Biden for July 4 celebrations at the White House.
Emhoff spokesperson Liza Acevedo said in a statement that the second gentleman “is fully vaccinated and three times boosted” and that he is “currently asymptomatic, continuing to work remotely, and remaining away from others at home.”
Harris herself has tested negative and remains asymptomatic.
Acevedo said the veep was tested on Saturday “out of an abundance of caution” and the result was negative.
She is next scheduled to campaign in Las Vegas for Biden’s re-election on Tuesday.
Truth Social: Trump plays to his crowd with deluge of Biden memes
What’s Trump up to while Biden remains in a state of perma-crisis?
Flooding his social media echo chamber with favourable press clippings and polls claiming his recent felony conviction was rigged and otherwise engaging in meaningless trolling like the below.
He’s also heavily promoting his next rally in Florida tomorrow evening, which could swing the spotlight back his way.
Here’s Graig Graziosi with more on his latest taunts.
Trump trolls Biden urging ‘Sleepy Joe’ to ignore ‘critics’ and continue 2024 run
Trump sarcastically said Biden should be ‘sharp, precise, and energetic, just like he was in The Debate’
Biden’s woes worsen as Hunter plays adviser: ‘The s*** is going to hit the fan’
Here’s John Bowden on how the steady drip of Democratic dissent could be about to get a whole lot louder when Congress returns today, as the president’s troubled son continues to advise his old man to hang in there.
Biden’s woes worsen as Hunter plays adviser: ‘The sh*** is going to hit the fan’
Convicted felon Hunter is now ‘de facto gatekeeper for longtime friends’ to the president as Biden’s critics mount
Biden’s doctor ‘met with Parkinson’s specialist at the White House’
Possibly a case of 2+2=5 here but The New York Post has reported that Dr Kevin O’Connor met with Dr Kevin Cannard, a leading specialist in Parkinson’s disease from the Walter Reed Medical Centre, at the White House on January 17 this year.
The Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid found that out by examining White House visitor logs, which do not disclose the reason for a guest’s visit and it is therefore a bit of a leap to assume Dr Cannard was there to assess the commander-in-chief’s mental health, although it is not beyond the realms of possibility.
This is the Post’s impossibly tasteless current frontpage, incidentally, in case you were wondering where its allegiances lie.
It’s also worth saying again that the Biden camp has continued to deny that the president is suffering from cognitive decline or any other degenerative mental condition and has insisted that his “bad night” on the debate stage was simply the result of a cold.
Biden himself told George Stephanopoulos on Friday that he had no interest in receiving further testing, despite the likes of CNN chief medical correspondent Dr Sanjay Gupta urging him to do so.
Mike Bedigan brings us more on that.
CNN doc calls for Biden to undergo ‘detailed cognitive and movement disorder testing’
Dr Sanjay Gupta said that following Biden’s disastrous performance in last week’s debate, he had received ‘dozens’ of calls and messages from fellow medical professionals
Harris avoids all mention of Biden’s flubs at campaign stop
US vice president Kamala Harris barely mentioned her own running mate on Saturday as she spoke to Black voters and talked about the 2024 race at the annual Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Harris has been seen by many Democrats as the obvious choice to pick up the mantle of the party’s 2024 nomination should Biden step aside in the coming days – a proposition the president has firmly denied will take place.
But, in Louisiana, she appeared ready to take on that role regardless as she hammered Trump and sought to lay out the stakes of the election.
She spoke for just under 30 minutes and only mentioned Biden directly one time, making no mention of the growing movement within her party for the preisident to bow out of the 2024 race.
Instead, she reserved the majority of her words for Trump, whom allies of the incumbent president argue the press has not held to the same standard – despite the seemingly endless coverage of his criminal trials, convictions and innumerable scandals.
Here’s more John Bowden.
Kamala Harris avoids all mention of Biden’s flubs at Essence Festival
The nation’s first Black vice president has been seen by many Democrats as the obvious choice to pick up the mantle of the party’s 2024 nomination should Joe Biden step aside in the coming days
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments