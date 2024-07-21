Support truly

Members of Joe Biden’s family are rallying around their “Pop,” praising his decades of service after his stunning announcement on Sunday that he has put an end to his re-election campaign.

First lady Jill Biden and the president’s granddaughter Naomi Biden were among those who spoke out in support of the president’s momentous decision, which comes after plummeting poll numbers and weeks of mounting pressure from prominent Democratic lawmakers and donors.

In a statement posted to X, Biden said it had been “the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” but that stepping down was in “the best interest of my party and the country.”

Naomi Biden, 30, the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, described her grandfather as “the most effective president of our lifetime.”

“I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction,” she wrote on X.

“Not only has he been—and will continue to be—the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation’s history.

“He has been at the center of, and had a material impact on, literally every single major issue that our country and world has faced for 50 years. Our world is better today in so many ways thanks to him.

“To the Americans who have always had his back, keep the faith. He will always have ours.”

First Lady Jill Biden has been a constant source of support for the president even in recent weeks, as calls for him to step down from the 2024 presidential race have grown ( AFP via Getty Images )

Posting from her own account, Jill Biden simply shared her husband’s statement with a heart emoji.

The first lady has been a constant source of support for Biden, especially following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump on June 27, where he appeared frail and at times incoherent, leading to a deluge of calls for him step aside in the upcoming presidential election.

In the minutes after the debate, Biden took to the stage to commend him for “answering every question.” And for weeks, sources close to the family told media outlets that he had no plans to pull out of the race despite the pressure, saying the first lady was still “all in” on the campaign.

Hunter Biden has reportedly been one of the most vocal advocates of his father staying in the 2024 presidential race, despite calls for him to step aside ( AP )

Both Jill Biden and the president’s son, Hunter Biden, were reportedly among the most vocal family members urging him to not call it quits.

“The family is scared. These advisers are incredibly loyal and doing their jobs,” a senior Democrat told NBC News at the time.

Another source told the Associated Press: “The entire family is united. You get up and keep fighting.”

Eyebrows were raised, however, following reports that Hunter Biden had attended several official meetings with his father and senior White House aides in the days following the debate. Axios reported that Hunter had seemingly become a liaison between his father and the outside world — a barrier deciding who was permitted to speak to the president.

On Sunday, the president’s youngest brother, Frank Biden, told ABC News that his brother’s decision to step out of the race “boils down” to his “overall health and vitality” but also “beating this genuine threat to our nation in the form of Donald Trump.”